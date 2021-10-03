Deaths in Longford - Monday, October 4, 2021

James Kiernan, Leixlip, Kildare / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the staff at Woodlands, Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, on Saturday, October 2 of James Kiernan, Leixlip, Co Kildare and formerly of Fostra, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Rose, and baby son Joseph, brother John Joe and sister Bridget. James (Jim), beloved husband of Patricia, dear father of James and a devoted, loving grandfather of Hannah and Patrick. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, brother Oliver, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. RIP.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Tuesday, October 5 from 6pm to 8pm. House strictly private. Removal from his home to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on the morning of Wednesday, October 6 at 10.30am, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Due to government restrictions the capacity of the church is limited to 50%, but the Funeral Mass can be viewed by following this LINK on Wednesday morning.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to Alzheimer Society of Ireland. “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

Jack Nelson, Toneymore, Abbeylara, Longford / Dublin

The death occurred, suddenly at home, on Saturday, October 2 of Jack Nelson, Toneymore, Abbeylara, Longford / Dublin. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, parents David and Anita, brothers Ross and Cian, sisters Sarah and Holly, extended family and friends. May Jack Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.



Sean Brennan, Culloge, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Knockloughlin, Longford / Mullahoran, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at the General Hospital, Mullingar, on Sunday, October 3 of Sean Brennan, Culloge, Edgeworthstown and Knockloughlin Co Longford. Formerly Mullahoran, Co Cavan. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.



Sean McGowan, 18 Ard na Cuain, Dromod, Leitrim / Kinlough, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, on Saturday, October 2 of Sean McGowan, (Electrician), 18 Ard na Cuain, Dromod, Co Leitrim, formerly Melvin Fields, Kinlough, Co Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his devoted wife and best friend Imelda, daughters Yvonne (Killyclogher, Omagh), Andrea (Carrick-on-Shannon) and Joanne (Jamestown), sons-in-law David, Niall and Jason, adored grandchildren Hannah, Ciara, Ella, Erin and Emmet, brothers Gerry, Jim, Vincent, Brendan, Desmond, and Martin, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Sean will repose at his home on Tuesday, October 5 from 3pm until 8pm for family, neighbours and close friends. Sean’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Wednesday, October 6 at 3.15pm to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Cremation service at 5pm.

Sean’s Cremation service will be streamed live on the link below www.lakelandscrematorium.ie go the live stream and enter password Lakelandsfuneral2021 No flowers by request please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Irish Kidney Association c/o of Padraig Burke, Funeral Director or any family member. Given the current exceptional circumstances and HSE guidelines, Lakelands Crematorium is limited to 50% capacity.

Julia Geelan (née Cunningham), Cloonmorris, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Mullahoran, Cavan

The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff at Rose Lodge Nursing Home, Killucan, on Friday, October 1 of Julia Geelan (nee Cunningham) formerly of Cloonmorris, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim and Mullahoran, Co Cavan. Beloved wife of the late James (Jimmy) and dear mother of Mark and Sharon, sadly missed by her son, daughter, son in law Douglas, daughter in law Halyna, sisters Helen, Marion and Margaret, brothers Eugene, Patrick, Henry and Larry, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Julia Rest in Peace.

Funeral arriving at St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola on Tuesday, October 5 for funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery. In compliance with current Covid-19 government guidelines on public gatherings church is restricted to 50% capacity. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Dementia Research Ireland c/o McGowan Funeral Directors. Julia’s Funeral Mass may be viewed via the following link; https://m.facebook.com/McGowan-Funeral-Directors-104072097826141/?ref=bookmarks

Leah Sheridan, Lisduff, Montgomery, Ardagh, Longford, N39 DH30 / Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Thursday, September 30 of Leah Sheridan, Lisduff, Montgomery, Ardagh, Longford, N39 DH30 / Newtownforbes, Longford. Leah is predeceased by her grandparents Ken, Yvonne and Paddy and her cousins Baby Donna and Baby Niall. Deeply regretted by her loving parents Celia, Derek and Nora, sister Aoife, brother Ryan, Nana Maisie, Gwen, aunts Sharon, Margaret, Annarose, Maura, Martina and Lisa, uncles Padraig, Seamie, Francie and Barry, uncles-in-law, aunts-in-law, cousins, relatives, dear friends and neighbours. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her family home in Lisduff (Eircode N39 DH30) this Saturday, October 2 from 4pm until 8pm and on Sunday, October 3 from 4pm until 7pm. House private on Monday morning please. Please note there will be a one way system in place at the family home and ask you to follow stewards guidance where possible.

The funeral cortege will leave her residence on Monday, October 4 at 11.40am approximately for funeral Mass in St Brigid’s Church, Ardagh, County Longford at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery.

Given the exceptional circumstances the Mass will be restricted to half capacity of St Brigid’s Church. The mass will be streamed live via the Kelly’s Facebook Page Kelly's Funeral Directors | Facebook and Ardagh – ChurchTV

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Michael (Mick) Hyland, Crumlin, Dublin / Rialto, Dublin / Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully and prematurely, on Tuesday, September 14, of Michael (Mick) Hyland, late of Lanesboro, Co Longford, Vilanstown, Gaybrook, Mullingar, Rialto and Crumlin, Tenerife, Spain, and the Irish Blood Transfusion Service.Predeceased by his father Sean and brother Donal. Forever in the hearts of his beloved daughter Alanna, his mother Mary, Denis, his brother and sisters, Martin, Patricia, Frances & Anita. sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends R.I.P. In line with Michael’s wishes a private funeral has taken place.May He Rest in Peace

Please leave your personal message for the family at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com/death-notices

Johnny Kelly, No 2 Harbour View, Market Square, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in his home surrounded by his family, on Friday, October 1 of Johnny Kelly, No 2 Harbour View, Market Square, Longford Town, Longford and formerly from Trumra Road, Granard. He is predeceased by his wife Louise and brother Jamesie. Johnny will be sadly missed by his family, sons John, David, James, Brendan, Christopher, Richard, Darren and Mark, daughters Caroline and Jenny, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, Ollie, Paddy, Gerry, Noel, Frank, Brendan, Nancy and Hillary, his partner Chrissy, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends in Longford and Granard.

Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace. Reposing in his home (No 2 Harbour View) on Sunday, October 3 from 12 noon, followed with removal to St Mary's Church, Granard, for prayers at 6pm. Funeral mass on Monday, October 4 at 12 noon, followed with burial in Granardkille Cemetery. Please remember to practice social distancing at all times.

Eileen Dolan (née O'Connor), Druids Glen, White Linen Woods, Longford Town, Longford / Keash, Sligo



The death occurred, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, September 30, 2021 of Eileen Dolan (née O’Connor), Druids Glen, White Linen Woods, Longford town and formerly of Keash, County Sligo. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Kathleen. Sadly missed by her beloved husband Tony, son Fergus and his partner Rudi, daughter Orla, son-in-law Ian, grandchildren Jade, Chloe and Daisy, sisters, brothers, in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, good neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace. Reposing privately at her family home.

The funeral cortege will leave her residence at White Linen Woods on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 10:30am approximately for funeral mass in St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances the mass will be restricted to half capacity of St Mel's. The mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com and click on live stream. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.

Kathleen Theresa Leith (nee Doyle), 10 Blackberry Walk, London Road, Cirencester, England

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Hyperion House Nursing Home, on Sunday, September 5, of Kathleen Leith, (nee Doyle). Kathleen was born on July 15, 1942 in Clonmucker, Kenagh. Predeceased by her parents Michael Doyle and Bridget Doyle (nee McLynn), her sister, Marie Sleven (nee Doyle) and her brother, Patrick Doyle.

Kathleen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, James, her children, Kate and Adrian, her step-children, Allan, Andrew and Sarah, her brothers, Michael and Oliver Doyle, her sister, Josephine Clarke (nee Doyle), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace. The service and committal will take place on Friday, October 8 at Cheltenham Crematorium, Oak Chapel, at 2pm. The Service will be live streamed, please go to https://watch.obitus.com using the Username rayi3150, and password 337313. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time. Donations welcome instead of flowers to Parkinsons UK via the link www.muchloved.com

