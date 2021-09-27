Deaths in Longford - Monday, September 27, 2021

James (Jim) Keegan, Barry, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, September 26 of James (Jim) Keegan, Barry, Kenagh, Longford (ex Ballymahon Block Company). Deeply regretted by his wife Margo, his sons Seamus, Declan and Joseph, daughter-in-law Carmel, grandchildren Matthew and Sarah, brothers Michael, Frank and J.J., sisters Nan and Nuala, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing privately. Funeral Mass this Tuesday morning, September 28 at 11am in the Church of the Sacred Heart Carrickedmond, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan. In line with Government and HSE restrictions, the Funeral Mass will be limited to family and friends only. House strictly private, please.

Anna O'Reilly (née Gormley), Drumcondra, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Highfield Nursing Home, on Friday, September 24 of Anna O'Reilly (née Gormley), Drumcondra, Dublin and formerly of Longford. Beloved wife of the late Paul. Sadly missed by her loving children Paula, Doreen and Peter, son-in-law Jeff, grandchildren Izzy, Jake and Maura, brothers Fintan, Sean and Leo, sister Emer, relatives and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Removal on Tuesday morning, September 28 to the Church of the Holy Child, Whitehall arriving for 10.30 a.m. Mass followed by funeral to Glasnevin Crematorium. The capacity of the church is limited to 50% but you can view the Mass live on the church webcam through the link below. No flowers please. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Webcam link: http://www.whitehall.dublindiocese.ie/live-services/



David Donaldson, Lackan, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, September 23 of David Donaldson, Lackan, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by his parents, sister Irene Stewart (Drum, Co Monaghan), brother John (Rockcorry, Co Monaghan) and by his nephew Donald Moffat (Cootehill, Co Cavan). Missed greatly by his adoring wife Hazel (nee Hackett), sons Samuel (Estonia) and Alan (Galway) and daughter Melissa Wilson (Virginia, Co Cavan), sisters Francis Moffat (Cootehill, Co Cavan), Agnes Phair (Rockcorry, Co Monaghan) and Laura Mc Veigh (Killinchy, Co Down), grandchildren Lennart, Jonah, Renee and Samantha, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

Resting at Glennon's Funeral home, Ballinalee Road, Longford (N39 EC81) on Sunday, September 26 from 2pm until 4pm with prayers at 3pm. Removal on Monday, September 27 to arrive at St John's Church of Ireland, Battery Road, Longford for Funeral Service at 2pm, interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

House strictly private please. Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA) , IMNDA donate.

Doreen Cullen (née McCauley), Ballytrust, Loughduff, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at The General Hospital, Cavan, on Friday, September 24, of Doreen Cullen (née McCauley), Ballytrust, Loughduff, Cavan. Predeceased by her daughter Ciara, brother Edward and sister Betty. Sadly missed by her loving husband Andy, children Malachy, Kieran, Aodhagan, Jacinta and Emmet, brother Jimmy, sisters Kathleen Quinn and Breda McCaul, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing in Reilly's Funeral Home, Kilcogy on Sunday, September 26 from 6pm with Prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Monday morning, September 27 from the funeral home arriving at St Joseph's Church Loughduff for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Funeral cortege will travel via her home in Ballytrust and Middletown Cross for anybody who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect. Due to Government and HSE Covid-19 guidelines the Church is restricted to 50% capacity. Doreen's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://vimeo.com/614742584 Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to College View Nursing Home c/o the Undertaker or any Family member. Doreen's family thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time. House Private.

Kathleen Theresa Leith (nee Doyle), 10 Blackberry Walk, London Road, Cirencester, England

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Hyperion House Nursing Home, on Sunday, September 5, of Kathleen Leith, (nee Doyle). Kathleen was born on July 15, 1942 in Clonmucker, Kenagh. Predeceased by her parents Michael Doyle and Bridget Doyle (nee McLynn), her sister, Marie Sleven (nee Doyle) and her brother, Patrick Doyle.

Kathleen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, James, her children, Kate and Adrian, her step-children, Allan, Andrew and Sarah, her brothers, Michael and Oliver Doyle, her sister, Josephine Clarke (nee Doyle), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace. The service and committal will take place on Friday, October 8 at Cheltenham Crematorium, Oak Chapel, at 2pm. The Service will be live streamed, please go to https://watch.obitus.com using the Username rayi3150, and password 337313. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time. Donations welcome instead of flowers to Parkinsons UK via the link www.muchloved.com

Teresa Boland (née Ledwith), Nenagh, Tipperary / Ballynacargy, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, following a short illness bravely borne, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, September 26, of Teresa Boland, (nee Ledwith), (Cushmona, Dromineer, Nenagh, Co Tipperary and formerly of Abbeylands, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her beloved husband Brian, her heartbroken daughters Laura and Anne and Anne's fiancé James. Predeceased by her parents P.J. and Mary Agnes Ledwith and sister Geraldine (McNevin). She will be sadly missed by her brothers Eamonn, Leo, Padraig and Joseph; sister Marion (O'Shaughnessy); brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, her nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing on Tuesday, September 28 at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 WF59), from 5pm until 7pm. Removal from her home on Wednesday, September 29 at 11.30am, to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Carrig, Ballycommon (E45 C568), for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery, Ballycommon, with adherence to social distancing and face covering. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre. House private, please. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

