Deaths in Longford - Friday, September 24, 2021

Frances Quinn (née McGlynn), Drimure, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, September 22 of Frances Quinn (née McGlynn), Drimure, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Kathleen. Frances will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, beloved husband Michael, daughters Maeve, Elaine, Edel, Michelle and Mairéad, son Niall, sister Mary (Farrell), brothers Michael and Mark, sons-in-law Jason, Damien and David, Mairéad’s partner Kevin, Niall’s partner Margaret, grandchildren Saoirse and Conor, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

In keeping with government guidelines, Frances will repose at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Saturday, September 25 from 5pm until 7pm with prayers at 6pm. The funeral cortege will leave her residence at 12.30pm to arrive for Mass of the Resurrection in St.Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes at 1pm on Sunday, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. The Church is restricted to 50% capacity. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.churchtv.ie/newtownforbes .

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Joan Walsh (née Dalton), Langhorne, Pennsylvania, USA and formerly, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in St Mary's Hospital, Langhorne, USA, on Sunday, September 5 of Joan Walsh (née Dalton), Langhorne, Pennsylvania, USA and formerly Clonelly, Moyne, Co Longford. She is predeceased by her husband David, parents John and Winifred, siblings Phyllis (Simone), Mary Jo (Conboy) and Frances (Mahon). Joan will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons David (Lisa) and Corey, grandchildren Quin and Jane Maggie, brother and sisters Betty (Butler) USA, Patricia (Mellody, USA), Sean Dalton (Newtownforbes, Longford) and Marie (Mulligan, London, UK), nephews, nieces, cousins (UK, Ireland, USA), neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Joan.

Family and friends are invited to call from 9.30am until 11 am on Friday, September 24 at St James J Dougherty Funeral Home. Inc, 2200 Trenton Rd, Levittown where her memorial service will be held at 11 am. Interment is private No flowers please.

Kathleen Theresa Leith (nee Doyle), 10 Blackberry Walk, London Road, Cirencester, England

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Hyperion House Nursing Home, on Sunday, September 5, of Kathleen Leith, (nee Doyle). Kathleen was born on July 15, 1942 in Clonmucker, Kenagh. Predeceased by her parents Michael Doyle and Bridget Doyle (nee McLynn), her sister, Marie Sleven (nee Doyle) and her brother, Patrick Doyle.

Kathleen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, James, her children, Kate and Adrian, her step-children, Allan, Andrew and Sarah, her brothers, Michael and Oliver Doyle, her sister, Josephine Clarke (nee Doyle), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace. The service and committal will take place on Friday, October 8 at Cheltenham Crematorium, Oak Chapel, at 2pm. The Service will be live streamed, please go to https://watch.obitus.com using the Username rayi3150, and password 337313. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time. Donations welcome instead of flowers to Parkinsons UK via the link www.muchloved.com

Patrick (Pakie) Cox, Killinordan, Scramogue, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at home in the loving care of his family, on Thursday, September 23 of Patrick (Pakie) Cox, Killinordan, Scramogue, Roscommon. Predeceased by his brother Joe and parents Patrick and Agnes. Beloved Husband of Mary and much loved Father of Fidelma (Owens), Fiona and Eileen (Kelleher). Pakie will be sadly missed by his family, his sister Chrissie (O'Neill), adored grandchildren Deravara and Lochlainn, sons in law James and Edward, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends. May his kind and gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Leavy's Funeral Home, Scramogue F42 FD78 on Friday, September 24 from 5pm to 7pm (walk through only). Pakie's Funeral Cortege will depart his home on Saturday morning, September 25 for Requiem Mass in St Anne's Church, Scramogue at 12 noon and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. (In accordance with current guidelines). Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Roscommon Mayo Hospice c/o Kieran Leavy Funeral Director. House private to family and close friends and strictly private on Saturday morning. The Cox Family appreciate your support and understanding at this sad time.

Frank Fee, Roundwood, Wicklow / Multyfarnham, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, in the exceptional care of Kilcoole Lodge Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, September 22 of Frank Fee of Roundwood, Co Wicklow and formerly of Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath. Beloved husband of Gertie, devoted and much loved father of Tom, Joan, Martha and Michelle, father-in-law of Kerry, Andrew, Kevin and Barry, adored grandfather of Darragh, Conor, Orla and Rory, Clodagh and Ciara, Tara and Grace, Adam and Olivia and loving brother of Theresa, Marie, Nora and the late Tommy, Michael and Kathleen. He will be sadly missed by his family, relatives and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday, September 24 from 4pm to 8pm. Frank’s cortege will depart his residence on Saturday, September 25 at 2.30pm, walking to the Church of St Laurence O’Toole, Roundwood arriving for Requiem Mass at 3pm which may be viewed on the following link https://youtu.be/DrxGp_gzc6s . Following the funeral mass, Frank will be laid to rest in Roundwood Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, www.alzheimer.ie

Bridget (Bridie) Rooney (née Murphy), Finea, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the staff of St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Co Dublin, on Thursday, September 23 of Bridget (Bridie) Rooney (née Murphy), Finea, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Sadly missed by her loving husband Christy, sons Paul, Edward and Desmond, daughters Christine and Janet, brothers Michael and Kevin, sister Ita, adored grandchildren and great-grandchild, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Bridget rest in peace.

Reposing at Shaw’s Funeral Home, Bishopsgate Street, Mullingar from 4pm to 5pm on Friday, September 24 followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Finea, arriving at 6pm via Whitehall. Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 25 at 11.30am, with burial afterwards in Finea Cemetery. Family flowers only, please; donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Dublin.

Funeral arrangements in compliance with HSE advice and Government regulations. The family thanks you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

