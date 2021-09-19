Deaths in Longford - Sunday, September 19, 2021

Patrick (Paddy) Keegan, 5 Market Avenue, Killeshandra, Cavan / Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family at the Lisdarn Unit, Cavan, on Saturday, September 18 of Patrick (Paddy) Keegan, 5 Market Avenue, Killeshandra, Cavan and formerly of Springtown Granard, Co Longford. Predeceased by his wife Eileen, parents John and Maureen, brothers Michael, Gerry and twin brother Jimmy. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughter Maureen and her partner Patrick, grandchildren Page Joshua, Adam and Aoife, brothers Francis, Martin, Kevin, Brendan and Willie, sisters Mary, Lena, Bridget, Michelle and Elizabeth, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May Paddy Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan, on Monday, September 20 from 5pm to 8pm, adhering to all social distancing guidelines and Covid 19 regulations. Removal on Tuesday, September 21 from Cavan to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeylara, Co Longford, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral cortège will leave Cavan on Tuesday morning at 11.15am, en route to St Bernard’s Church, Abbeylara, via Kilcogy, Springtown and Ballinacross, for anybody who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect.

Due to the current H.S.E. and Government Covid-19 guidelines, the church is restricted to 50% capacity. For those who would have liked to attend but can’t due to the restrictions.

James (Jim) Vesey, Lanesboro, Ballyleague, Roscommon / Kenmare, Kerry



The death occurred, suddenly but peacefully in the presence of his family at his home, on Friday, September 17 of James (Jim) Vesey, Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Co Roscommon – founder and ex-director of Irish Pallet Systems Ltd, formerly of Kenmare, Co Kerry.

Jim is deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, daughter Marie, sons Lawrence, John, Patrick, James and Thomas, daughters-in-law Ethna, Mairead, Carol and Michelle, son-in-law Brian, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, his 14 adored grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis. Rest in peace.

House private for family only. Arriving at the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague on Monday, September 20 at 12 noon followed by Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery.

Please follow covid guidelines regarding face masks and social distance. In accordance with current public health guidelines, the church is at 50% capacity. The Mass can be viewed at https://www.churchservices.tv/ballyleague for those unable to attend in person. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.

Kay O'Rourke (née Breen), Clonbalt, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Friday, September 17 of Kay O'Rourke (née Breen), Clonbalt, Longford Town, Longford and formerly of Lanesboro, Co Longford. Predeceased by her beloved husband Gerry (Ex Garda Siochána), her parents Michael and Julia, brothers Noel, John and Micheál and by her sister Marie. Kay will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons Breffni and Tiernan, daughters-in-law Fidelma and Marion, sisters Madge, Liz, Colette and Nuala, brother Paul, grandchildren Bríon, Niamh and TJ, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

In keeping with government guidelines, Kay will repose at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Sunday, September 19 from 5pm until 7pm for family and close friends. Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon on Monday, September 20 in St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, interment afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery (Boyle, Co Roscommon). The Church is restricted to 50% capacity, the Mass will be streamed live please go to www.churchtv.ie and click on Newtownforbes. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Anna-May Loughery (née Tynan), Ennybegs, Killoe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Monday, September 13 of Anna-May Loughery (née Tynan), Ennybegs, Killoe, Longford. She is predeceased by her husband Neil, parents John and Kathleen, brother Peter and sister Kathleen. Anna-May will be remembered with love by her sister Ellie, nephews Peter and Martin, niece Catherine, grandnephew Thomas, grandnieces Helen, Kayleigh, Siobhan and Martina, cousins, neighbours and her many friends.

Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Anna-May.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Sunday, September 19 from 6pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Please remember to practice social distancing at all times and there will be no hand shaking.

Funeral cortege will leave Connell's Funeral Home, on Monday, September 20 at 11.30am for funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, Killoe, Co Longford, at 12 noon, followed with burial in St Emer’s Cemetery, Ballinalee. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on, St Mary's Church, Killoe, Ennybegs, Co Longford, webcam.

Colm Cronin, Cormeen, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital in the loving care of his family and the nurses and staff of Medical 2, on Friday, September 17 of Colm Cronin, Cormeen, Ballinagh, Cavan. Predeceased by his father Tom, mother Bridget and brother Peter. Sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Anne. Deeply regretted and fondly remembered by sister Maureen (Dowd) brothers Sean, Tommie, Andy, and Michael. Sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and many friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home and Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan on Sunday evening, September 19 from 5.30pm. until 8.30pm. Removal from his home on Monday morning, September 20 to arrive at St Felim’s Church Ballinagh for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Felim’s new cemetery.

Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the Church and cemetery while following Social Distancing Rules. House Private on Monday morning Please.

Peggy Pierson, Loch Gowna, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, in the Sheelin Nursing Home, on Thursday, September 16 of Peggy Pierson, Loch Gowna, Co. Cavan.Beloved wife of John and dear mother of Sean (Marie), Pauric (Colleen), Julie (Fergie), Madeline (Liam) and David. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her adored grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews, niece, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan, on Saturday evening, September 18 from 4pm until 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, September 20 at 12 noon in the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan.

May her gentle soul rest in peace. House Strictly private, please.

