Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Roger Ward, Prucklish, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his family in the exceptional care of the Brampton Care Home, Oranmore, on Sunday, September 5 of Roger Ward, Prucklish, Newtownforbes, Longford and formerly of Longford Hardware. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Margaret, his sister Teresa and by his brothers Bill and Pat. Roger will be sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Eleanor and by his heartbroken family Marie-Thérèse (Kildare), Yvette (Galway) and Roger, grandchildren David, Rachel, Alison, Emma and Will, sons-in-law Tony Lynch and Eunan Canavan, Roger’s partner Evie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 7 from 5pm until 7pm for close relatives and friends. Rogie’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Wednesday morning, September 8 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am, proceeding thereafter (via Ballymahon Street, Longford), for cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin, at 2.30pm.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only, please.

Antanas Blazonis, No 3 Sycamore Drive, Prospect Woods, County Longford / Lithuania



The death has occurred of Antanas Blazonis, No.3 Sycamore Drive, Prospect Woods, County Longford and formerly from Lithuania, May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral cortege will leave Kelly's Funeral Directors funeral home on the Athlone Road (N39 K381), at 10:40am approximately on Wednesday morning, September 8 to arrive at Saint Mel’s Cathedral for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by Cremation service at the Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Arriving at 13:30.

Following Government restrictions regarding public gatherings the Funeral Mass and Cremation Service will be restricted to 50 people only. His Funeral Mass and Cremation service will be streamed live - please go to http://longfordparish.com and http://lakelandscrematorium.ie and enter password Lakelandsfuneral2021

Joseph Boyce, Tristernagh, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, September 6 of Joseph Boyce, Tristernagh, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Beloved husband of his late wife Margaret. Predeceased by his brothers Michael, and James and his sister Sr Barbara. He will be very sadly missed by his loving sons Paul and James, and his daughter Claire. Sisters Doreen, Judy and Mary, daughters-in-law, Eileen, Sarah and Louise, his grand-daughters Ana-Mae and Isabelle, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. May he rest in peace. Reposing at his home on Wednesday, September 8 strictly from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral Mass will take place in Ballynacargy Church on Thursday, September 9 at 11am (in line with Covid 19 restrictions) with burial afterwards in Templecross Cemetery, Tristernagh. House private please.

Valerie Bodkin (née Carley), Midgefield, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, in the kind care of the staff of the Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon, on Monday, September 6 of Valerie Bodkin (née Carley), Midgefield, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly of Ruane, Kilglass, Co. Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband PJ, parents John & Nellie, her brothers Eamon, Sean & Tommy. Valerie will be sadly mourned by her loving family, sister in law Bernadette Sharwin, kind neighbours, relatives & good friends. May Valerie's kind and gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Leavy's Funeral Home, Scramogue F42 FD78 on Wednesday, September 8 from 6-7pm (walk through only). Removal on Thursday morning, September 9 at 11.30am, arriving at St Brigid's Church, Fourmilehouse, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery. In adherence with government guidelines and overall safety Mass is restricted to family, neighbours & friends.

From September 6, 2021, in ROI, all religious ceremonies can proceed with 50% of venue capacity.Donations, in lieu of flowers if desired to The Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon c/o Kieran Leavy Funeral Directors.

Gerry Devine, Bawn Street, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, surrounded by members of his family, on Saturday, September 4 of Gerry Devine, Bawn Street, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly of Carnvalley, Strokestown. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Teresa, baby sister Margaret, brothers Charlie and Patrick. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters, Patsy Lannon, Eithna Dempsey and Monica Feeney, brothers Michael, Bernard and Paul, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal from McHugh's Funeral Home to the Parish Church on Thursday, September 9 for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Owing to current restrictions Gerry's Funeral Mass is private to family and friends. Those wishing to view the Funeral Mass may do so by clicking HERE. Mass will also be broadcast on the local parish radio frequency 108FM. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.

James (Jimmy) Smyth, Corbally, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, in the loving care of his family, on Monday, September 6 of James (Jimmy) Smyth, Corbally, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents, Tom and Teresa (Tess), and brothers Paddy, Tommy and Kevin. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughter Sinead, sons David, Alan and Noel, son-in-law Ivan, daughters-in-law Teresa, Tracey and Noel’s partner Claudia, sister Rose (Donegal), grandchildren Ian, Gary, Aaron, Dylan, Ryan, Eoin, Eilish and Tobie, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, and a wide circle of neighbours and friends. May Jimmy rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence at Corbally, Castlepollard on Tuesday, September 7 from 4pm, concluding at 8pm with evening prayers. Removal to St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard on Wednesday, September 8 arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St Michael’s Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please. The Funeral Mass may be viewed at https://castlepollard-church.click2stream.com

Funeral arrangements in compliance with HSE advice and Government regulations. The family thanks you for your consideration at this time.

