Deaths in Longford - Sunday, August 1, 2021

Tony Linnane, The Green, Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, surrounded by his loving family and in the care of the amazing nurses and doctors in the ICU, on Friday, July 30 of Tony Linnane, The Green, Lanesboro, Longford. Tony is predeceased by his loving parents Mary and James, his brothers Eamon, Vincent and Michael, his sisters Maura, Susan and baby Kathleen, and his nephew Andrew. He will be lovingly remembered by his brothers Jimmy and Gerard in Longford, his brothers Pete and Johnny in Gloucester England, Kevin in Carlisle, his sisters Geraldine and Carmel, his sisters in-law Kathleen, Rosaleen, Barbara, Noreen and Simeonne, his many favourite nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews. He will be lovingly remembered by his many friends and neighbours and the many children that have passed through Lanesboro National school where he was caretaker. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing on Sunday, August 1 at Farrell's Funeral Home for family and friends from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral cortège will leave Farrell's Funeral Home at 11:45 on Monday, August 2 to arrive for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon in St Mary's Church Lanesboro. Burial follows in Clonbonny Cemetery.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, funeral mass will be restricted to 50 people with social distancing. Those who would like to attend but cannot do so funeral mass will be livestreamed on the following link. www.churchtv.ie/lanesborough/ . House strictly private please.

Nuala Nally (née Phillips), Rathfarnham, Dublin / Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred on Friday, July 30 of Nuala Nally (née Phillips), Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 and formerly of Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Nuala, beloved wife of the late Harry, loving mother of Ciara, Deirdre and David and adoring Gigi of Liam, Conor and Gráinne. Predeceased by her brothers Frank and Brian and her sister Moya. Deeply regretted by her children, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Collette, brothers Niall and Pat, sisters Finola and Eithne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

In accordance with current guidelines a private funeral will take place, but may be viewed on Tuesday, August 3, at 10am, using the following link - www.rathfarnhamparish.ie/webcam .

