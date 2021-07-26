Deaths in Longford - Monday, July 26, 2021

Mary Coffey (née Rodgers), Church View, Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, July 25 of Mary Coffey (née Rodgers), Church View, Lanesboro, Longford and formerly Ferefad, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Jim and Angela and sister Patricia. Sadly missed by her husband Michael, daughters Tracy, Karina, and Chloe, son Michael, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren Ryan, Leo, Brion and Aoibhinn, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence from Sunday, July 25 at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 28 at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. House Private Please on Wednesday morning. Family Flowers only, donations to ILFA Ireland.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines Funeral Mass will be restricted to 50 people with social distancing.

Michael Sheahan, Ferefad, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness in the loving care of staff in Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Saturday, July 24 of Michael Sheahan, ‘Erris Lodge’, Ferefad, Longford. Predeceased by his loving wife Nuala, brothers Austin, Pauric and Sean and sister Gertie. Michael will be sadly missed and remembered with love by son Tom, daughter-in-law Susan, sisters Sabina (London) and Helen (Dublin), grandchildren Ríona, Braden and Conall, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Michael's funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 27 at 10.40am to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Michael and his family, the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com/

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please, donations if required to Longford Branch of Alzheimer's Society of Ireland, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Sean Carey, Creevaghbeg, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Saturday, July 24 of Sean Carey, Creevaghbeg, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by his sister Nora. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, his sons and daughters, Maura (O'Neill), Ann, Michael and Sean, his grandchildren Paul, Emma, Sarah, Ciara and Sadie, his brothers and sisters, Maureen, Lizzie, Eileen, Peggy, Patricia, Dermot, Eamon and Joe, sons and daughters-in-law, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing privately. Due to current Government and HSE guidelines on funeral gatherings, a private funeral Mass, for family and friends only, will take place in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, on Monday, July 26 at 12 noon, followed by burial in Shrule cemetery. A live link will be available from 12 noon on Monday morning for anyone who may wish to view the funeral Mass on St Matthew's Church Facebook page.

Roger Perry, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, in the presence of his loving family, on Thursday, July 22 of Roger Perry, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Susan, sons Ryan, Liam, Kieron, daughter Morwenna, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law Yvonne, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours & friends.

Leaving his residence on Friday, July 30 for funeral service and cremation at 4pm at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. Due to government & HSE guidelines, Roger's service will be restricted to 50 people. Can be viewed on https://cam1188.click2stream.com/ and enter password Lakelandsfuneral2021

House strictly private. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to I.C.U Cavan General Hospital c/o Gorman & Fox Undertakers, Ballinalee.

Martin Finan, 'Lantern Way', Cloverhill, Roscommon / Castlerea, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully; in the dedicated care of the staff at the Mayo Hospice, Castlebar, on Saturday, July 24 of Martin Finan, 'Lantern Way', Cloverhill, Roscommon and formerly of Southpark, Castlerea. Beloved husband of Eileen (née Earley), much loved Dad to Louise, Marty and Roisín and brother of the late Sean. He will be very sadly missed by his family, his sisters Marie Ryan (Tibohine), Anne Moylan (Tulsk), Bernadette Featherstone (Keanesfield, Castlerea) and Geraldine Wybrow (Epsom, U.K.), daughter-in-law Lorna, Louise’s fiancé Dimitris, grandson Andreas, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

In an effort to follow government guidelines, Martin’s funeral will be attended by family and close friends only. His funeral cortège will depart from his home on Wednesday morning, July 28 at 10.40am to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Cloverhill for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Oran Cemetery. The Finan family very much appreciates your support at this time.

Please note that Martin’s funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live on Wednesday at 11am by CLICKING HERE

Christopher J. (Christy) White, Castleconnell, Limerick / Killaloe, Clare / Inverin, Galway / Killiney, Dublin / Rathowen, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, following a short illness, on Saturday, July 24 of Christopher J. (Christy) White, Castleconnell, and formerly of Greenwich, CT. USA, Killaloe, Inverin, Killiney and Rathowen. Beloved husband of RoseMary, loving father to Bríd, Richard (deceased), Dara and Naomi. Christy will be much missed by his wife, children, sons in law Barry and Oisín, daughter in law Christine, grandchildren Sean and Dylan, Molly and Freya, his brothers and sister Tommy, Kathleen, John and Richard, the extended family and a wide circle of friends worldwide.

Departing from his home on Wednesday, July 28 to St Joseph’s Church Castleconnell for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, which will be broadcast on www.castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3 FM. Burial afterwards in Relig Nua Killaloe. In lieu of flowers, donations to Irish Heart Foundation. Please adhere to government guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid 19.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Killian Casey, Rockfield, Crosserlough, Cavan



The death occurred, following a tragic accident, on Thursday, July 22 of Killian Casey, Rockfield, Crosserlough, Cavan. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents; Fiona and Martin, sisters; Chloe and Megan, brother David, grandparents Frankie and Kitty McCaul, Agnes Casey (Joe Casey Predeceased), aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and his many friends.Rest In Peace. Reposing at his home. Removal on Tuesday, July 27 to St Mary's Church, Crosserlough, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In line with the current Government and HSE guidelines the family home and funeral will be private to family and friends. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Temple Street Children's Hospital or Cavan Monaghan Emergency services c/o Briody's Funeral Home Kilnaleck or any family member.

Chris Shiels (née Emerick), Mulrick, Loch Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family and friends, following a short illness, on Saturday, July 24 of Chris Shiels (née Emerick), Mulrick, Loch Gowna, Cavan. Predeceased by her loving and devoted husband Paddy, her father Joseph Emerick and her nanny Mary Walsh. Sadly missed by her heartbroken mother Mary Emerick, her brothers; Joseph Paul, Stephen, Vincent Thomas, her sisters-in-law; Rita Boylan, Nancy McEnroe, Kathleen O'Reilly, brothers-in-law; Gus Shiels (Dublin), Seamus Shiels (Dublin), and predeceased by Sean Shiels (Galway) and their wives Rosaleen, Ann and Eileen. Fondly remembered by her cherished nieces, nephews, and extended family in Ireland and America. Deeply regretted by her neighbours, a large circle of work colleagues and friends at Lakeland Dairies. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Returning to her home on Sunday, July 25 at 4pm to repose privately with her family and close friends due to Covid restrictions. Chris's funeral cortege will be leaving her home on Monday, July 26 at 12.30pm (approx) to arrive at The Church Of The Holy Family, Loch Gowna, for requiem Mass at 1pm followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd. Cavan. Due to Government and HSE guidelines Chris's funeral will be private to family and close friends. Family Flowers only please donations in lieu to Palliative Care Cavan via Whites Funeral Directors Loch Gowna. For live streaming links follow https://www.facebook.com/parishofgownaandmullinalaghta/ or https://vimeo.com/578880041

John O'Neill, Drumgrania, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Tuesday, July 20 of John O’Neill, Drumgrania, Mohil, Co Leitrim and formerly of Swords, Dublin. Predeceased by his brother; Frank. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sister Lizzy (Bermingham), niece; Geraldine and her husband J.J., nephew; Brendan and his wife Pauline, extended family, neighbours and friends.May John Rest in Peace.

John’s Funeral mass will take place on Monday, July 26 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh for funeral mass at 3pm followed by burial to Farnaught Cemetery.

In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public John’s funeral is restricted to 50 people. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

