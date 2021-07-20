Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Patrick (Packie) McCormack, Abbeylara, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of the Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, July 18 of Patrick (Packie) McCormack, Abbeylara, Longford. Predeceased by his brothers, William (Billy), Michael and John, sisters Mary B, Emily, Margaret, brother-in-law Brendan. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Catherine, daughters Siobhán and Sinéad, sons Ciaran, Mel, Michael and Paul, sister Bridget, sister-in-law Moira, brother-in-laws Oliver, Noel, Hubert Reilly, daughter-in-law Suzanne, grandchildren Heather, Eleanor, Lilly, Catherine, Ciara, Phoebe and Oliver Jr, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. May Packie Rest in Peace.

Funeral cortege arriving to St Bernard's Church, Abbeylara, Wednesday, July 21 via Coole, for 12 noon funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You may, if you wish, show your support to the family by standing along the route on Wednesday morning while maintaining social distance as per government guidelines.

For further information please contact Paschal at Masterson's Funeral Directors.

Eva Bennett (née Noonan), Barrack Street, Whitegate, Cork / Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly at home, on Sunday, July 18 of Eva Bennett (née Noonan), Barrack Street, Whitegate, Cork and Drumlish, Longford. Beloved wife of John, loving mother of Shane, Amanda, Chloe and Nicola. Daughter of the late Ray and Mary (Noonan), sister of Ray, Séamus and Eamonn. Sadly missed by her loving family and extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In line with continuing guidance and restrictions, a private funeral will take place for Eva. Route and funeral details will be updated here when available. May Eva Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Mary Ellen Crowe (née Gumley), Ballymagovern, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, July 19 of Mary Ellen Crowe (née Gumley), Ballymagovern, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Ballinagh, Cavan. Predeceased by her sons francis and Christopher.Sadly missed by her husband Chris sons and daughters Maria,Anne,Rosemary,Oliver,Geraldine and Stephen her many grandchildren,sons-in-law and daughters-in-law John,Chris,Tereza,Aidan and Therese,Brothers Michael,Barney and Tom,nieces,nephews relatives neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence until removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St Patrick's church Kilnavart for funeral mass at 11am restricted to family and close friends with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.House strictly private please. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired to Cancer Research C/o Gorby Funeral Directors Newtowngore.

Neighbours and friends are very welcome to line the route in a safe and socially distanced manner as a mark of respect.

Marian Reynolds (née McBride), Knockhall, Rooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, of Marian Reynolds (née McBride), Knockhall, Rooskey, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Patrick (Parkes) and her sisters Teresa and Kathleen. Deeply regretted by her sons Johnny and Charlie, daughters Attracta and Anita, her adorned grandchildren Sean, Claire, Isibéal and Lucy, sons in law Paul and Cathal, brother Michael-John, sisters Bridgit, Elizabeth and Una, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces and her large circle of friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

In accordance with current government guidelines, she will be reposing at her home on Tuesday, July 20 from 5pm to 8pm for Family, close friends and neighbours. Removal from her home Wednesday, July 21 at 11:30am, for Mass of the Resurrection to Rooskey Church at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed at http://churchtv.ie/rooskey.html

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings Marion’s funeral is restricted to 50 persons. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Anita Jawornicka, The Laurels, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at her residence, on Friday, July 16 of Anita Jawornicka, The Laurels, Longford Town, Longford. Anita will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her partner Stefan, son Anthony, daughter Joanna, brother Zbigniew, daughter-in-law Anna, grandchildren Kamil, Alexander, Adam, Szymon, Martyna, relatives and friends. Spoczywoj w pokoju.

A private cremation will take place. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Patrick Mulligan, Crott, Moyne, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in Bon Secours Hospital Dublin, on Friday, July 16 of Patrick Mulligan, Crott, Moyne, Longford. Predeceased by his loving son Sean. Pat will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Bernie, sons and daughters Stephen, Nigel, Fiona, Kevin and Brigid, grandchildren Jordan, Lorraine, Turlough, Jamie, Damien, Morrigan, Jake, Adam, Joey, Angel and Tommy, sons-in-law Daryl and Dessie, daughter-in-law Avril, sisters Anne, Mary Rose, and Patricia, brothers-in-law Oliver and Tim, sisters-in-law Nora, Mary and Rosemary, nieces, nephews, relatives, his many friends and neighbours.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Martin Noel Quinn, 83 Rochestown Avenue, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin / Ardagh, Longford / Stradone, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at St. Vincent's Private Hospital, on Saturday, July 17 of Martin Noel Quinn, 83 Rochestown Avenue, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin and formerly of Ardagh, Longford and Baloor, Ballintubber, Mayo. Predeceased by his loving wife Carmel (nee Conaty, late of Clondargan, Stradone). Martin will be sadly missed by his children Shane, Aisling and Caoimhe, brothers Frank, Tom and Alo, brothers in law Séamus, Oliver and Tony, sisters in law Kathleen, Betty and Eileen, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lakeland's Funeral Home, Dublin Rd, Cavan (H12 RF78), on Monday, July 19 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 6pm. Removal on Tuesday, July 20 from Clondargan, via Stradone Village, to arrive at St. Dympna's Church, Upper Lavey (A82 XW61) for Funeral Mass at 1pm, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Due to current government guidelines Martin's Funeral Mass is restricted to 50 people. Those attending the Funeral Home are asked to observe social distancing and to wear a face mask.

Martin’s family would like to thank all the staff in St. Vincent’s Private Hospital for their care and kindness over the last few months. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. Suaimhneas síoraí dá anam dílis.

Jimmy (James) Kelly, Killinordan, Scramogue, Roscommon



The death occurred, in his 96th year, unexpectedly at home surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, July 17 of James (Jimmy) Kelly, Killinordan, Scramogue, Co. Roscommon. Predeceased by his wife Elizabeth, brother Mike, sisters Mamie & Kathleen. Sadly missed by his family, sons Padraig and John ( Fourmilehouse), daughters Mary T( Lanesboro) and Martina (Rooskey), daughter in law Ita, sons in law Joe & JP, grandchildren Tara, Karena, Conor, Sean, Brian, Louise & Éanna, brothers Willie and Peter, sister Bridie, sister in law Sr. Teresa Finn, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.

The funeral cortège will leave his residence to arrive for funeral mass in St. Anne's Church, Scramogue on Tuesday, July 20 at 12noon, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Due to government restrictions on public gatherings, the family home and Funeral Mass will be restricted to family and close friends. The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/Tullys-Funeral-Directors-105986747880802/

Kathleen Hunter (née Murtagh), Cavan, Eslin Bridge, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by her loving family following a short illness, on Saturday, July 17 of Kathleen Hunter (née Murtagh), Cavan, Eslin Bridge, Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by her parents; Jim and Margaret. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Terry, her children; Scott and Lisa, daughter in law; Lorraine, son-in-law; Pauric, grandchildren; Harry, Holly and Isabelle, sisters; Bernadette, Alison and Maria, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Kathleen’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Kathleen’s remains will repose at her residence, private to family and close friends due to Covid restrictions, on Tuesday, July 20 from 4pm - 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 21 at 12pm in St Patrick’s Church, Mohill, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors, Cloone, or any family member. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings, Kathleen’s funeral is restricted to 50 people. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Daniel (Dannie) Mulligan, Cabinteely, Dublin / Johnstown, Dublin / Aughavas, Leitrim / Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at the Blackrock Hospice, on Friday, July 16 of Daniel (Dannie) Mulligan, Cabinteely / Johnstown, Co Dublin and formerly of Coremore, Co Cavan and Aughavas, Co Leitrim. Dannie; dearly beloved husband of the late Mary, much loved and devoted father to Mairead, Aine and Theresa. Sadly missed by his loving daughters, sons-in-law Owen and Jason, grandsons Calum and Harry, sister Katie, brothers-in-law Gerry and Padraig, sister-in-law Anne, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Patrick O’Donovan and Son Funeral Home, Sallynoggin, on Monday, July 19 from 4pm to 6pm with strict Covid-19 guidelines in place. Removal on Tuesday, July 20 to the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Churchview Road, Killiney arriving for 10am Requiem Mass followed thereafter by interment at Kilternan Cemetery Park, Ballycorus Road, Kilternan, D 18. The Funeral cortège will be passing the family home at approximately 11.15am for anyone who would like to pay their respects to Dannie and Family. To view the Requiem Mass live click on this link Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Johnstown-Killiney Parish. For those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to Covid-19 restrictions can leave a personal message on Dannie’s Obituary Notice by clicking on Recent Deaths at https://www.patrickodonovanandsonfunerals.ie

Margaret (Maunie) Kavanagh (nee Fogarty), Birmingham, UK and formerly of Cranleymore, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home in the loving care of her family, on Thursday, July 1 of Margaret (Maunie) Kavanagh (nee Fogarty), Birmingham, UK and formerly of Cranleymore, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Predeceased by husband Joe, parents Thomas and Mary Kate Fogarty, sister Una, brothers Tommy and Frank, and son Michael.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by daughter Mary, sons Tony, Johnnie, Paddy, and Mark, daughters-in-law Elaine, Rachel, and Sharon, grandchildren Lorna, Kate, and Joe, sisters Nancy, Phyllis, Noellie, and Madge, brothers Johnny, Gerry, and Joe, brothers-in-law and sisters -in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and all who knew her. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass at Erdington Abbey church in Birmingham on Tuesday, July 20 at 11.30am.

