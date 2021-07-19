Deaths in Longford - Monday, July 19, 2021

Anita Jawornicka, The Laurels, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at her residence, on Friday, July 16 of Anita Jawornicka, The Laurels, Longford Town, Longford. Anita will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her partner Stefan, son Anthony, daughter Joanna, brother Zbigniew, daughter-in-law Anna, grandchildren Kamil, Alexander, Adam, Szymon, Martyna, relatives and friends. Spoczywoj w pokoju.

A private cremation will take place. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Patrick Mulligan, Crott, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in Bon Secours Hospital Dublin, on Friday, July 16 of Patrick Mulligan, Crott, Moyne, Longford. Predeceased by his loving son Sean. Pat will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Bernie, sons and daughters Stephen, Nigel, Fiona, Kevin and Brigid, grandchildren Jordan, Lorraine, Turlough, Jamie, Damien, Morrigan, Jake, Adam, Joey, Angel and Tommy, sons-in-law Daryl and Dessie, daughter-in-law Avril, sisters Anne, Mary Rose, and Patricia, brothers-in-law Oliver and Tim, sisters-in-law Nora, Mary and Rosemary, nieces, nephews, relatives, his many friends and neighbours.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Martin Noel Quinn, 83 Rochestown Avenue, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin / Ardagh, Longford / Stradone, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at St. Vincent's Private Hospital, on Saturday, July 17 of Martin Noel Quinn, 83 Rochestown Avenue, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin and formerly of Ardagh, Longford and Baloor, Ballintubber, Mayo. Predeceased by his loving wife Carmel (nee Conaty, late of Clondargan, Stradone). Martin will be sadly missed by his children Shane, Aisling and Caoimhe, brothers Frank, Tom and Alo, brothers in law Séamus, Oliver and Tony, sisters in law Kathleen, Betty and Eileen, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lakeland's Funeral Home, Dublin Rd, Cavan (H12 RF78), on Monday, July 19 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 6pm. Removal on Tuesday, July 20 from Clondargan, via Stradone Village, to arrive at St. Dympna's Church, Upper Lavey (A82 XW61) for Funeral Mass at 1pm, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Due to current government guidelines Martin's Funeral Mass is restricted to 50 people. Those attending the Funeral Home are asked to observe social distancing and to wear a face mask.

Martin’s family would like to thank all the staff in St. Vincent’s Private Hospital for their care and kindness over the last few months. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. Suaimhneas síoraí dá anam dílis.

Jimmy (James) Kelly, Killinordan, Scramogue, Roscommon



The death occurred, in his 96th year, unexpectedly at home surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, July 17 of James (Jimmy) Kelly, Killinordan, Scramogue, Co. Roscommon. Predeceased by his wife Elizabeth, brother Mike, sisters Mamie & Kathleen. Sadly missed by his family, sons Padraig and John ( Fourmilehouse), daughters Mary T( Lanesboro) and Martina (Rooskey), daughter in law Ita, sons in law Joe & JP, grandchildren Tara, Karena, Conor, Sean, Brian, Louise & Éanna, brothers Willie and Peter, sister Bridie, sister in law Sr. Teresa Finn, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.

The funeral cortège will leave his residence to arrive for funeral mass in St. Anne's Church, Scramogue on Tuesday, July 20 at 12noon, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Due to government restrictions on public gatherings, the family home and Funeral Mass will be restricted to family and close friends. The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/Tullys-Funeral-Directors-105986747880802/

Kathleen Hunter (née Murtagh), Cavan, Eslin Bridge, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by her loving family following a short illness, on Saturday, July 17 of Kathleen Hunter (née Murtagh), Cavan, Eslin Bridge, Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by her parents; Jim and Margaret. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Terry, her children; Scott and Lisa, daughter in law; Lorraine, son-in-law; Pauric, grandchildren; Harry, Holly and Isabelle, sisters; Bernadette, Alison and Maria, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Kathleen’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later

John O'Rourke, Murmod, Virginia, Cavan / Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Thursday, July 15 of John O’Rourke, Murmod, Virginia, Co Cavan and formerly of Aughavas, Co Leitrim. Deeply regretted by his wife, Madge, sons & daughter, grandchildren, sister, relatives and friends. May His Soul Rest In Peace.

Removal from his residence this Monday, July 19 at 10.40am for arrival at Mary Immaculate Church, Virginia for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Bartholomew's Cemetery, Munterconnaught. In compliance with Current Covid 19 guidelines, the family home will remain strictly private. John’s funeral mass will be restricted under current COVID guidelines. People are invited to form a guard of honour along the route of the funeral cortege from his residence to the chapel as a mark of respect.

George Kiely, Cappagh, Strokestown, Roscommon / Foxrock, Dublin



The death occurred, at Sligo University Hospital after a short illness, on Thursday, July 15 of George Kiely, Cappagh, Strokestown, Roscommon / Foxrock, Dublin and formerly of Liverpool, England, and formerly of C.T.T., Enterprise Ireland and NUJ. Loving husband of Sheila (nee Brennan). He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sister Margaret, nephew John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal to the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin, for funeral service private to family and close friends on Monday, July 19 at 2.30pm. The cremation service may be viewed online by clicking HERE and following the instructions. No flowers please. Donations in-lieu to Sligo University Hospital. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this sad time for the family.

Joseph Hargaden, Glangevlin, Cavan / Fenagh, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, in Beaumont Hospital, on Wednesday, July 14 of Joseph (Joe) Hargaden, The Old Barracks, Glangevlin, Co Cavan and formerly of Cornagon, Fenagh, Co Leitrim. Loving husband to Angela and father to daughters Honor (John), Inez (Raglan) and son Emmett (Kat) and grandson Elliott. Deeply missed by his brothers Val, Johnny, Greg and Alan (London) and sisters Patricia (Galway), Joan (Sligo), Carmel (Roscommon), Teresa (Longford), Elizabeth (Leitrim), Jeanette (Westmeath) and extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday, July 18 from 2pm - 6pm for family and friends. House is Private at all other times please. Private Cremation Service at Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan on Monday, July 19 at 4pm. For Link to webcam go to www.lakelandscrematorium.ie and click on the live stream. The password is Lakelandsfuneral2021. Please adhere to Government Guidelines re Covid-19.

Daniel (Dannie) Mulligan, Cabinteely, Dublin / Johnstown, Dublin / Aughavas, Leitrim / Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at the Blackrock Hospice, on Friday, July 16 of Daniel (Dannie) Mulligan, Cabinteely / Johnstown, Co Dublin and formerly of Coremore, Co Cavan and Aughavas, Co Leitrim. Dannie; dearly beloved husband of the late Mary, much loved and devoted father to Mairead, Aine and Theresa. Sadly missed by his loving daughters, sons-in-law Owen and Jason, grandsons Calum and Harry, sister Katie, brothers-in-law Gerry and Padraig, sister-in-law Anne, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Patrick O’Donovan and Son Funeral Home, Sallynoggin, on Monday, July 19 from 4pm to 6pm with strict Covid-19 guidelines in place. Removal on Tuesday, July 20 to the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Churchview Road, Killiney arriving for 10am Requiem Mass followed thereafter by interment at Kilternan Cemetery Park, Ballycorus Road, Kilternan, D 18. The Funeral cortège will be passing the family home at approximately 11.15am for anyone who would like to pay their respects to Dannie and Family. To view the Requiem Mass live click on this link Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Johnstown-Killiney Parish. For those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to Covid-19 restrictions can leave a personal message on Dannie’s Obituary Notice by clicking on Recent Deaths at https://www.patrickodonovanandsonfunerals.ie .

John Austin Flanagan (Jack), London, formerly of Edgeworthstown, Co Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at home in the loving care of his family, on Wednesday, June 30 of John Austin Flanagan (Jack), London, formerly of Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Predeceased by sister Jeanette Tempany, parents Austin and May Flanagan. Sadly missed by his daughter Geraldine and his many friends. May he rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection at 12pm on Monday, July 19 at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Mitcham followed by a cremation at Croydon Cemetery. Floral tributes from Tapper Funeral Service Floristry +44 (0)1202 339089 or donations to Guide Dogs For The Blind.

Margaret (Maunie) Kavanagh (nee Fogarty), Birmingham, UK and formerly of Cranleymore, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home in the loving care of her family, on Thursday, July 1 of Margaret (Maunie) Kavanagh (nee Fogarty), Birmingham, UK and formerly of Cranleymore, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Predeceased by husband Joe, parents Thomas and Mary Kate Fogarty, sister Una, brothers Tommy and Frank, and son Michael.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by daughter Mary, sons Tony, Johnnie, Paddy, and Mark, daughters-in-law Elaine, Rachel, and Sharon, grandchildren Lorna, Kate, and Joe, sisters Nancy, Phyllis, Noellie, and Madge, brothers Johnny, Gerry, and Joe, brothers-in-law and sisters -in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and all who knew her. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass at Erdington Abbey church in Birmingham on Tuesday, July 20 at 11.30am.

