Deaths in Longford - Friday, June 11, 2021

Hugh (Hughie) McGowan, Baldoyle, Dublin / Aughnacliffe, Longford / Banada, Sligo



The death occurred, peacefully at St Francis Hospice, Raheny surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, June 10 of Hugh (Hughie) McGowan, Baldoyle, Dublin and Aughakine, Aughnacliffe, Longford (formerly of Banada, Sligo). Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Madeline, daughter's Amanda, Michelle and Sonia, sons-in-law David and Diarmuid, grandchildren Zoe, Amy and Ben, brother and sisters Michael, Marie, Tom, Geraldine, Dolores, John, Oliver and Cathy.

Reposing at his home in Baldoyle, Dublin on Saturday and Sunday, June 12 and 13 from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Monday morning, June 14 at 10am at St Peter and Paul's Church, Baldoyle, Dublin 13 followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery.

Agnes Ward (née Dawson), Ballyfermot, Dublin / Granard, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff in Lucan Lodge Nursing Home, on Friday, June 11 of Agnes Ward (née Dawson), late of Ballyfermot, Dublin and formerly Granard, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Simon and sons Vincent, Brendan and Francis, sadly missed by her sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandson, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, wonderful neighbours and friends.Family Flowers only. May She Rest in Peace.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral Mass will take place. Agnes’ Funeral Mass may be streamed live on Monday morning, June 14, at 10am by clicking on the following link: https://www.stmatthewsballyfermot.com/webcam/

Isabella Corrigan (née Gaynor), Farnham Road, Cavan Town, Cavan / Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at her home, on Monday, June 7 of Isabella Corrigan (nee Gaynor) Farnham Road, Cavan and formerly Garrymore, Ballinagh. Beloved wife of the late Frank Corrigan (Drumlane). Mother of the late Gráinne Redmond, loving daughter of the late Mary and Michael Gaynor, Garrymore, Ballinagh and sister of the late Pearse, Sean, Mary (Baby) Kathleen, Gretta, Ciss, Winnie, Laura and Bernadette who passed away on May 12 2021.

Isabella will be so sadly missed by her heartbroken family, Rosemarie, Owen, Liz and Bernadette, her sons-in-law, daughter-in law, her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister Sue McGovern, brother Thomas, nephews, nieces, all her relatives, her wonderful neighbours in Farnham Road and her many, many good friends. May she rest in peace.

Due to health regulations the Funeral will be private to Family and very close friends, confined to 50 people socially distanced. The Funeral will leave the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Rd, Cavan on Saturday, June 12 at 11.30am and travel via Farnham Road and Farnham St to the Cathedral of Ss Patrick & Felim, Cavan arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Mass will be followed by private cremation. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.cavantownparish.com

No flowers please, donations to St. Christopher’s Hospice, Cavan would be appreciated by the Family C/o of McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Rd., Cavan or to any Family member. House Private Please.

