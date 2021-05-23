Deaths in Longford - Sunday, May 23, 2021 - evening

Bernadette Dowd (née McDermott), Thureen, Lanesboro, Longford





The death occurred, peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Saturday, May 22 of Bernadette Dowd (née McDermott), Thureen, Lanesboro, Longford. Beloved Wife of the late Patrick, sadly missed by her sons Peter, Stephen, Padraig and David, daughter Siobhán (Coppinger), son in law David, daughters in law Geraldine, Tina, Nicola and Sharon. Adoring Grandchildren Shonagh, Patrick, Catríona, Eoin, Mark, Niall, Jane, Luke, Sarah, Katie, Jessica, Oliver, Emma, Lillie and Isabella. Her loving sister Philomena (USA) and sisters in law. nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. May her gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 26 in St Mary’s Church Lanesboro at 12 noon followed by interment in Clonbonny Cemetery. Due to Government and HSE guidelines Funeral Mass will be restricted to 50 people with social distancing. If you would like to view the funeral mass please use the following link https://www.facebook.com/St-Marys-Parish-Lanesboro-106248174586123/ .House private please. Family flowers only, Donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Ned Stokes, Ardagh Rd, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, May 22 of Ned Stokes, Ardagh Rd, Longford Town, Longford, and formerly of Stokes Car Dismantlers, Canagh Cross and Richmond Street, Longford. Ned will be forever missed with love by his family, wife Elizabeth, son Ned, daughters Sylvia, Tracey, Sharon and Shelly, mother May, brothers and sisters Tommy, Willie, Patrick, Martin, Noel, Mikie, John, Kevin, Julia, Lena, Mary and Hannagh, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle Ned, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

We dedicate these lines to you, For all you said and done, When skies were dull and grey, You helped us find the sun. Rest in peace Ned.

Funeral cortege will leave from Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Monday, May 24 at 6.45pm to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral, for prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, May 25 at 11am, followed with burial in Ardagh Cemetery. Mass can be viewed live on www.longfordparish.com Please remember to practice Social Distancing at all times.

Mel Hughes, Beech Grove, Mullingar, Westmeath / Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the tender and wonderful care of the staff of Rose Lodge Nursing Home, Killuca, on Saturday, May 22 of Mel Hughes,Beech Grove, Mullingar, and late of Lisnagrish, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Mel will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Eimear, Mairead and Melanie, cherished grandchildren, Niamh, Katie, Mary and Ayla, brothers Pat and John, sisters, Anna, Rose, Mairead, Bernie and Sheila, son-in-law Denis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, former colleagues from St. Loman's Hospital, and many friends. May Mel Rest in Peace.

In line with current Government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place in the Cathedral of Christ the King, Mullingar at 11am on Monday, May 24 followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Aiden Crossan, Carrickane, Cavan Town, Cavan / Leitrim



The death occurred, in the wonderful care of the staff of Castlemanor Nursing Home and his heartbroken wife, Mary., on Friday, May 21 of Aiden Crossan, Carrickane, Cavan and Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Julia and his brother, Peter. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sister Eileen Quirke, brothers Patrick, Noel, Sean and Damien, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, wonderful neighbours, relatives and many, many friends.

Reposing in Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Rd., Cavan on Sunday, May 23 from 5pm to 7pm for family and close friends only. Removal on Monday, May 24 to the Cathedral of SS Patrick and Felim for Requiem Mass at 11.30am; interment afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Killygarry. Funeral Mass may be viewed at: https://www.churchservices.tv/cavancathedral

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Cavan Branch of the MS Society of Ireland c/o Finnegan's Funeral Home.

Vincent Walker, Tully, Coolarty, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, in his 86th year, on Friday, April 30 of Vincent Walker, of Old Woolwick Road, London and formerly of Tully Coolarty, Granard/Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Predeceased by his wife Kay, parents Patrick and Agnes, brother Patrick, sisters Tessie, Peggy, Veronica and Bridget, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews Denis and Patrick and niece Agnes.He will be sadly missed by his brother Jimmy, nephews and nieces.

Mass will take place in Our Lady of Grace Church, Greenwich, London on Friday, June 4 at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Rest in peace.

