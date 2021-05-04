Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Mary Anne Bannon (née Farrell), Barney, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 93rd year, surrounded by her loving family, at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Monday, May 3 of Mary Anne Bannon (née Farrell), Barney, Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Bernard, her sons Patrick and Bernie, her grandson Aidan and her brother J.P. Sadly missed by her daughters Mary, Anne Farrell and Evelyn Keenan (Clonscott), her sons John and Mel, her sisters Brigie and Kathleen and her brother Mike, her grandchildren Sinead, Monica, Colm, Brendan, Mel and his wife Anna, Mark, David, Stephen, Claire and Kevin, her nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law Rita and Pauline, daughters-in-law Anne, Evelyn and Bridget Ann, sons-in-law Paddy and John, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing privately at her home in Barney. Removal on Wednesday, May 5 from her home to St. Brigid's Church, Ardagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, which will be private to family only in line with Government guidelines. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The family appreciates your support at this time. Funeral Mass may be viewed online here.

The family acknowledges with gratitude the excellent care and attention which Mary Anne received over a long period from her doctors, nurses and carers.

John (Jackie) Farrell, Hamilton, Scotland, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, on Sunday, April 25 of John (Jackie) Farrell, Hamilton, Scotland and formerly Ballinalee, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Rosemary, his daughter Frances, his brother Paddy and Sister Maura. Sadly missed by his son Sean, son in law Mark, grandsons Gerard and Michael, brother Michael (Charlie) Longford and sister Detta (Cox) Lanesborough, sisters in law Una and Mary, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends in Ballinalee and Hamilton.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, May 6 at 11am in St Ninian's Church, Hamilton, followed by burial at Priestfield Cemetery Blantyre.

Timmie Shanley, Eslin, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of nurses and staff of Aras Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, May 2 of Tim (Timmie) Shanley, Drumoula, Eslin Bridge, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents, Michael and Brigid, and sisters, Mary McEldowney and Anne McGovern. Sadly missed by his sister Kathleen Reynolds, nieces Geraldine and Mary, nephews James, William, Michael, Brian and Ciaran, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours, his beloved Eslin GAA Club and his many friends. May Timmie Rest in Peace.

Timmie’s funeral cortege will leave the home of his niece Mary O’Connor, Corderry, Keshcarrigan on Tuesday, May 4 travelling via his residence and Eslin GAA club to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Mohill, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Timmy’s funeral will be private, restricted to 25 family and friends.Those wishing to pay their respects along the route may do so by adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Timmie’s family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time. Timmie’s funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill House Strictly Private Please.

Sean Harton, Ashbrook Way, Moynehall, Cavan Town, Cavan / Kilcogy, Cavan



The death occurred, suddenly, at home, on Sunday, May 2 of Sean Harton, Ashbrook Way, Moynehall, Cavan and formerly Creighan, Cavan and Carnagh, Kilcogy. Son of the late Bernard and Mae. Beloved husband of the late Joan. Sadly missed by his cherished daughter Maude, his loving sisters Anna, Olive, Marietta, Bridget, Margaret, Teresa and Catherine, brothers Padraig, Bernard and Hubert, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, all his relatives and many, many friends at home and abroad. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Wednesday, May 5 from 3pm until 7pm for family and friends and again on Thursday, May 6 from 11am with removal to the Cathedral of SS Patrick and Felim, Cavan via Dublin road on to bypass and Ballinagh road to Moynehall, his home and Creighan. For Requiem Mass at 1pm, Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. Family homes strictly private at all times please.

Due to current government and HSE guidelines, Sean's funeral will be private to family only. For those who are standing along the funeral procession please adhere to social distancing guidelines. No flowers please, donations in lieu would be appreciated for Irish Heart Foundation, Cavan c/o Declan Finnegan Funeral Directors, Cavan, or any family member. Family homes are strictly private, please

Carol Wheeler (née Neale), ‘Hillview’, Forgney, Westmeath / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, April 30 of Carol Wheeler (née Neale), ‘Hillview’, Forgney, Westmeath / Longford. Carol will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Colin, daughter Tracey, son Dean, brother Maurice, grandsons Ryan, Russell and Charlie, sister-in-law Avril, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Carol’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Friday, May 7 at 11.15am to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Forgney for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, followed by cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 3.00pm. Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols, to protect everyone dear to Carol and her family, the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Mary (May) Fallon (née Hynes), Summerhill, Athlone, Westmeath / Athlone, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 92nd year, surrounded by her loving family at the Regional Hospital Mullingar & former resident of Innis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Saturday, May 1 of Mary (May) Fallon (née Hynes), Summerhill, Athlone, Westmeath / Athlone, Roscommon. Predeceased by her loving husband Peter, brother Michael & son-in-law James. Sadly missed by her loving sons Padraig (Delvin), Aiden (Athlone), daughters Marie Cahill (Tarmonbarry), Siobhan Dempsey (Geashill), Geraldine Devery (Doon, Co. Offaly), daughters-in-law Geraldine, Teresa, sons-in-law P.J., Pat, her fourteen adored grandchildren, two cherished great grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours & friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and by adhering to government guidelines, May's funeral is private to family members. If you wish to express your condolences, please do so by phone or text or mass cards by post.

May's funeral cortège will pass by her residence on Monday, May 3 at 4pm, en route to Ss. Peter & Paul's Church. Those who would like, as a mark of respect may stand out for the funeral while maintaining social distance. Mass of the resurrection for May on Tuesday, May 4 at 11 o’clock in Ss. Peter & Paul's Church may be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athlone Followed by burial in Kiltoom Cemetery.

Bart McKiernan, Donnycarney, Dublin / Kilcogy, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at Cara Care Centre, Santry, on Wednesday, April 28 of Bart McKiernan, Donnycarney, Dublin and formerly of Kilcogy, Co. Cavan. Beloved husband of the late Rita; very sadly missed by his children Louise and Brian, grandchildren James and Stacey, great granddaughter Bella, sister Brid, brother Michael, and all extended family and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Due to the Government advice and HSE guidelines, a private funeral will take place for immediate family and close friends only. Bart's funeral can be viewed on Tuesday, May 4 at 10am by visiting http://www.donnycarneyparish.ie/webcam.html

No flowers by request. Donations in lieu would be appreciated to Pieta House.

