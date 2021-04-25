Deaths in Longford - Sunday, April 25, 2021 - evening

Michael (Mick) Monaghan, 'Glendale', Ardnacassa, Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home in the loving care of his family, in his 96th year, on Sunday, April 25 of Michael (Mick) Monaghan, 'Glendale', Ardnacassa, Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his son-in-law Donal Considine, he will be very sadly missed by his devoted wife Margaret, his daughters Ann, Mona, Martina, and Cora, his adored grandchildren Laura, Daniel and Claire, his great-granddaughter Ava, sons-in-law Kevin Foley and Mike Mallard, brother John, nieces and nephews, especially Ray, sister-in-law Chris, relatives, neighbours and good friends. May he rest in peace.

Michael’s funeral cortège will leave his residence on Tuesday, April 27 at 10.40am to arrive at St. Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols, to protect everyone dear to Michael and his family, the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Cian’s Kennels please go to www.cianskennels.ie and click donate. House private, please.

Hugh Hourican, Woodlands, Arva, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at his home after a short illness, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, April 22 of Hugh Hourican, Woodlands, Arva, Co Cavan. Predeceased by his son Gerard, brothers Philip, Tom, Sean, and sister Mary. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters Monica and Frances, sons Raymond, Hugh, Patrick, daughters in law, sons in law, adored grandchildren, brothers Edmond, Pat, Joe, sister Eileen, extended family, and his many friends.

Removal from his home on Sunday, April 25 at 12.30pm to arrive at Sacred Heart Church, Arva for Requiem Mass at 1pm, interment afterwards in Coronea cemetery Due to current government and HSE guidelines, Hugh's funeral will be private to family only. For those who are standing along the funeral procession please adhere to social distancing guidelines. May He Rest In Peace.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;