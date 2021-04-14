Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Mary Sheeran, Bridge Street, Longford Town, Longford / Killiney, Dublin



The death occurred at Saint Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin, on Monday, April 12 of Mary Sheeran, Killiney, County Dublin and formerly of Bridge Street, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Josephine and her brother Joe. Deeply regretted by her loving brother Colm (Luton), sisters-in-law Maggie and Gobnait, nephews, nieces, cousin Margaret, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Mary’s Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, April 17 at 11am in Saint Mel’s Cathedral, Longford, followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. In keeping with government guidelines regarding public gatherings the Mass will be restricted to 10 people only. The Mass will be streamed live – please go to www.longfordparish.com The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Donald Heard, Lismacaffrey, Westmeath





The death occurred, peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne, in the tender and compassionate care of the nurses and staff of Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham, on Thursday, April 8 of Donald Heard (Don), Boherquill, Lismacaffrey, Co Westmeath (and formerly of London. Beloved husband of Pamela and dear father of Simon, Joanne and Nicky, Don will be deeply missed by his wife, son and daughters, his seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, his brother Terry, daughter-in-law Lisa, sons-in-law Robert Spivey and Reay Scott, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.May he rest in peace.

Don's funeral cortege will leave his residence on Wednesday morning April 14, at 9.45am (approx) for a private family Funeral Service.

Declan Lennon, Coolnahinch, Dublin Rd / Chapel St, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at his residence, on Friday, April 9 of Declan Lennon, Coolnahinch, Dublin Rd / Chapel St, Longford Town, Longford. Declan will be forever missed by his heartbroken family, parents Aidan and Kathleen, brothers Noel, Derek (New York), Paul and Colm, sister Angela, Colm's partner Sharon, nieces Rachel, Michaela and Kara, uncles, aunts cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Deep are the memories, Precious they stay, No passing of time, Can take them away. Rest in Peace Declan.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, April 14 at 11am in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, followed with burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.longfordparish.com Family home private at all times please, due to Covid 19.

Helen McDonnell (née Gibbons), Ballinafad, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, on Wednesday, March 17 of Helen McDonnell (nee Gibbons), formerly of Ballinafad, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon and Portsmouth, England. Predeceased by her father Peter, mother Gretta, sister Carmel and brother Colm. Sadly missed by her husband Liam, daughters Siobhán and Sinéad, son David, her daughters' partners Dan and Kieran, grandchildren Caedan, Olive and Nylah, Helen's mother-in-law Barbara, sister-in-law Linda and brother-in-law Terry, her sisters Gertie, Bernadette, Pauline, Leonie, Mary and Jacinta, brothers Martin, Gerard, Joseph and Walter, sister-in-law, brothers in-law, aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.May She Rest in Peace.

Mass of the Resurrection in St John‘s Cathedral Portsmouth on Thursday, April 15 at 10:30am interment afterwards in Kingston Cemetery Portsmouth. Family flowers only donations for flowers in lieu to Rowans Hospice Portsmouth c/o Tully’s Funeral Directors Slatta, Kilglass, Co Roscommon or any family member. To view the Service log into St John ‘s Cathedral Portsmouth and follow their web page.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;