Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Patrick Gorman, Corneddan, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Tuesday, February 16 of Patrick Gorman, Corneddan, Ballinalee, Co Longford and late of Our Lady's Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown. Sadly missed by his loving family, his brothers John and Eugene, sisters Bridie, Mary and Lillie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace. In keeping with government guidelines a private family funeral will take place in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs at 12 noon on Thursday, February 18 with burial afterwards in St Eimear's Cemetery.

Those wishing to send a message of condolence to the family can do so in the condolence section on RIP.ie. Thank you for your consideration at this time.



Micheal (Mickey) McNally, Molly, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the General Hospital Mullingar and Multyfarnham Nursing Home, on Monday, February 15 of Micheal (Mickey) McNally, Molly, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Predeceased by his sisters, Mary Boyle, Kathleen McNally and Vonnie Reynolds. Deeply regretted by his sisters Eileen Rehill (Ballinalee) and Josie Ridge (USA), nephews, nieces, grand nieces and grandnephews cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Removal arriving at St Colmcille's' Church, Aughnacliffe for Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 18 at 11am (via Molly), with burial in adjoining cemetery. Due to government regulations only 10 people are allowed at the funeral Mass.

Please find video link for Funeral Mass below: https://vimeo.com/513303473 Or https://longfordtv.blogspot.com/

Christina (Dina) Farrell, Lehery, Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred, in her 90th year, peacefully in the compassionate care of the staff of Innis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, Ballyleague on Monday, February 15 of Christina (Dina) Farrell, Lehery, Lanesboro, Longford. Predeceased by her parents, her brothers, Peter, Pat and Michael, and her sister Brigid. Sadly missed by her nephews, nieces, family, neighbours and friends. May she rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, February 17 in St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Rathcline Cemetery. Due to government and HSE restrictions Dina’s funeral Mass will be private to family only. Those of you who would like to attend Dina’s funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in her memory in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

Rose Prendergast (nee Fox), Yonkers, New York / Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred, in her 76th year, of Rose Prendergast (nee Fox),Yonkers New York, on Sunday, February 7, 2021. Rose was born in Ballinalee, Longford to James and Kathleen Fox. She is survived by her husband John T Prendergast, her children; Lisa Boland, John Prendergast and Karen McCarthy and her sons-in-law James Boland and John McCarthy. She will be deeply missed by her grandchildren; James, Caitlin, Ryan and Claire Boland, John Patrick, Ciara, Dylan and Alana McCarthy. She will also be missed by her sister Alice and husband Joe Mogan (Pennsylvania, USA), her brother Tom Fox (Longford), sister-in-law Margaret Fox (UK) and countless nieces, nephews and extended family. She is predeceased by her sister Kathleen and husband James Cullum, her brother James Fox and her brother Tom's wife Mary Kate.

A celebration of Rose's life took place at the Pelham Funeral Home on Thursday, February 11. Mass followed at St Barnabas Church, Bronx NY on Friday, February 12 with her burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne NY. Messages of sympathy for the family can be placed in the online condolence book on pelhamfuneral.com

Peter Christopher Lynn, Lynn Cottage, Ballymulvey, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred on Saturday, February 13 of Peter Christopher Lynn, Lynn Cottage, Ballymulvey, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Patricia, deeply missed by his children Sue, Jackie and Peter, his grandchildren, Luke, Sam, Chrissy, Declan, Christopher, Chloe, Danny and Conor. And his 14 great-grandchildren, extended family and neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

In keeping with Government and HSE guidelines, Peter's funeral Mass on Thursday, February 18 at 11am in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon will be limited to family. The service will be streamed on St Matthew's Church Facebook page. Condolences and messages of support may be left on the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Finbarr R Coyle, Dungimmon House, Mountnugent, Cavan



The death occurred, suddenly, at his home in Fuengirola, in Spain, aged 68 years, on Wednesday, February 3 of Finbarr R Coyle, late of Dungimmon House, Mountnugent, Cavan. Father of Lynda, Helen and Robert, beloved brother of Declan, Vincent, Norbert and the late Noel and Kay. He will be sadly missed by his loving son, daughters, their mother Petria, brothers, extended family and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Cremation will take place in Spain later this week. A celebration of Finbarr’s life will take place in Ballinacree, when Covid restrictions have lifted. Finbarr’s ashes will be interred in the family grave at this time.

A special word of thanks to Kevin, Liam, Frank and Finbarr’s neighbours in Spain for their friendship. Please leave your messages of condolence on the link on RIP.ie.

Thomas O'Reilly, Behey, Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at home in the loving care of his family, on Monday, February 15 of Thomas O'Reilly, Behey, Arva, Cavan. Beloved husband of Doreen and dear father of Carol, Helen and John. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, sons-in-law Frank and Mark, daughter-in-law Lois, his adored grandchildren Claire, Jonathan, Erin and great grandchild Lily, sisters Maggie and Lil, brother Kevin, sister-in-law, relatives and friends. Requiem mass on Thursday, February 18 at 2pm in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Coronea, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium Dublin Road Cavan.

In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings The funeral will be private for family only (limit of 10 people in the church and crematorium).

Funeral will be streamed live on https://vimeo.com/512661625 on Thursday at 2pm from the Church of the Immaculate Conception Coronea. For those who cannot attend due to these restrictions please leave a personal message for the family in the Condolence section on RIP.ie.

Marie O'Reilly (née Duffy), Troytown Heights, Navan, Meath / Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 99th year, at Millbury Nursing Home, on Monday, February 15 of Marie O'Reilly (née Duffy), Troytown Heights, Navan, Meath / Ballinagh, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Michael and son Brian. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Patricia and Susan, sons Leo and Michael, grandchildren Bernard, Catherine, David, Emma, Robert, Cormac, Michael, Barry and Roibeárd, great-grandchildren Noah and Ollie, sons-in-law John and Dermot, daughters-in-law Margaret, Rosemary and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Rest In Peace.

In keeping with current Government guidelines, Marie's funeral will be strictly private for 10 family members only. Those who would like to attend but cannot do so due to these restrictions may leave a personal message in the Condolence Section on RIP.ie.

You can view Marie's funeral Mass from 10:30am on Thursday, February 18 from St Mary's Church by clicking on this link

Larry Lenehan, Aughamore, Rooskey, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, on Sunday, February 14 of Larry Lenehan, Aughamore, Rooskey, Leitrim. Predeceased by his son Nigel, sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Mary, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Larry Rest in Peace.

Larry’s funeral cortege will leave his home on Wednesday morning, February 17 to arrive at St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Cloonmorris Cemetery.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Larry’s funeral will be private, restricted to 10 family members. For those who are unable to attend and wish to express their condolences, may do so via the link on RIP.ie.

Larry’s family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time.

Daniel Greene, Church View, Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully and surrounded by his family, following a brave battle, on Wednesday, February 10 of Daniel Greene, Greenwood, Perth, Australia and formerly of Church View, Lanesboro, Co Longford. Predeceased by his father Pat. Sadly missed by his beloved mother Christine, Andy, sister Channon, loving partner Beth, grandmother Patsy Donlon, Shirley and Steve (Australia), aunts, uncles, cousins and extended Greene, Milner and Donlon families, as well as his many friends around the world. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Funeral arrangements will follow.

If you would like to leave condolences for the family please do so in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;