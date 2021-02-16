Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Sean O'Neill, Knock, Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, February 14 of Sean O'Neill, Knock, Lanesboro, Longford. Deeply regretted by wife Mary, sons PJ and Seamus, daughters in law Anta and Lisa, grandchild Hetija, Billy, Luke and Emmie, brother Noel and sister-in-law Margaret, relatives, neighbours, and friends. May he rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, February 16 in St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro at 1pm, burial afterwards in Rathcline Cemetery. Due to government and HSE restrictions Sean’s funeral Mass will be private to family only. Family flowers only donations in lieu to the charity of your choice.

Those of you who would like to attend Sean’s funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Peter Christopher Lynn, Lynn Cottage, Ballymulvey, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred on Saturday, February 13 of Peter Christopher Lynn, Lynn Cottage, Ballymulvey, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Patricia, deeply missed by his children Sue, Jackie and Peter, his grandchildren, Luke, Sam, Chrissy, Declan, Christopher, Chloe, Danny and Conor. And his 14 great-grandchildren, extended family and neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

In keeping with Government and HSE guidelines, Peter's funeral Mass on Thursday, February 18 at 11am in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon will be limited to family. The service will be streamed on St Matthew's Church Facebook page. Condolences and messages of support may be left on the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Margaret (Peggy) McManus (née McNamee), Corneddan, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, February 14 of Margaret (Peggy) McManus (née McNamee), Corneddan, Ballinalee, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Packie, brother Frank, sisters Mary Rose and Bridget. Much loved mother of Paddy, Mel, Mary and Helen, deeply regretted by her daughter-in-law Angela, sons-in-law Uwe and Jimmy, her grandchildren Niall, Óisin, Caolán, Cormac, Fionn and Saoirse, sister Eivhlín (Lee), brother-in-law Farrell Lee, nieces, nephews, family and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Peggy's funeral will arrive at St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, on Tuesday, February 16 for 12 noon Mass with burial afterwards in Aughaboy Cemetery. Peggy's Mass may be viewed via this link.

Following government restrictions regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to ten people only. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the 'condolences' section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Anne Carroll (née Travers), 33 Beechwood Close, Bagenalstown, Carlow / Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of The Lodge, St Joseph's Care Centre, Longford, surrounded by her loving family after a long illness, bravely borne, on Saturday, February 13 of Anne Carroll (née Travers), 33 Beechwood Close, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow and lately 18 The Rocks, Stonepark, Longford. Dearly loved wife of the late Martin. She will be dearly missed by her sons Chris and Liam, daughters Samantha and Eileen, sons-in-law Rodney and James, daughters-in-law Orla and Karen, her grandchildren, her brother Brian, sister Kathleen and her extended family and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral mass (Max 10 people) will take place on Tuesday, February 16, at 11am, in the Church of the Assumption, Paulstown, Co Kilkenny, followed by burial in The Holy Family Cemetery, Paulstown, Co. Kilkenny. Those who would have liked to attend but who cannot due to current restrictions can view Anne's Mass live at the following link (link to follow). Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Anne's family can do so by using the Condolence link on RIP.ie. Anne's family would like to thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

Daniel (Danny) Armstrong, The Drumlins, Glenlara, Cavan Town, Cavan / Kilcogy, Cavan



The death occurred on Sunday, February 14 of Daniel Armstrong The Drumlins, Glenlara, Swellan, Cavan. Beloved husband of Mary (née McInerney) and dear stepfather of John Saltray (England), James Saltery (Colorado), adored grandfather of John Pat,& Caitlin Usa, Jeremy and Margaux (France). Sadly missed by his loving wife, stepsons, grandchildren, sister Patricia (USA), Brother in law James-Francis McInerney (Annagh, Kilcogy).

Funeral service and committal on Tuesday, February 16 in Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 5pm followed by cremation.

Sean Doherty, Fortland, Crover, Mountnugent, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at St. James`s Hospital surrounded by his family, on Saturday, February 13 of Sean Doherty, Fortland, Crover, Mountnugent, Cavan. Predeceased by his wife Noeleen. Sadly missed by his daughter Kim, sons Colin and Adam, son In Law Phil, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal from his residence on Tuesday morning, February 16 to St Mary's Church, Ballinarry for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by Burial in adjoining cemetery. In line with current Government & HSE Guidelines the family home and funeral mass is strictly private, please. Messages of sympathy for the family can be placed in the online condolence book on RIP.ie. Link to livestream of Funeral Mass https://vimeo.com/512653040

Finbarr R Coyle, Dungimmon House, Mountnugent, Cavan



The death occurred, suddenly, at his home in Fuengirola, in Spain, aged 68 years, on Wednesday, February 3 of Finbarr R Coyle, late of Dungimmon House, Mountnugent, Cavan. Father of Lynda, Helen and Robert, beloved brother of Declan, Vincent, Norbert and the late Noel and Kay. He will be sadly missed by his loving son, daughters, their mother Petria, brothers, extended family and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Cremation will take place in Spain later this week. A celebration of Finbarr’s life will take place in Ballinacree, when Covid restrictions have lifted. Finbarr’s ashes will be interred in the family grave at this time.

A special word of thanks to Kevin, Liam, Frank and Finbarr’s neighbours in Spain for their friendship. Please leave your messages of condolence on the link on RIP.ie.

Thomas O'Reilly, Behey, Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at home in the loving care of his family, on Monday, February 15 of Thomas O'Reilly, Behey, Arva, Cavan. Beloved husband of Doreen and dear father of Carol, Helen and John. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, sons-in-law Frank and Mark, daughter-in-law Lois, his adored grandchildren Claire, Jonathan, Erin and great grandchild Lily, sisters Maggie and Lil, brother Kevin, sister-in-law, relatives and friends. Requiem mass on Thursday, February 18 at 2pm in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Coronea, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium Dublin Road Cavan.

In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings The funeral will be private for family only (limit of 10 people in the church and crematorium).

Funeral will be streamed live on https://vimeo.com/512661625 on Thursday at 2pm from the Church of the Immaculate Conception Coronea. For those who cannot attend due to these restrictions please leave a personal message for the family in the Condolence section on RIP.ie.

Marie O'Reilly (née Duffy), Troytown Heights, Navan, Meath / Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 99th year, at Millbury Nursing Home, on Monday, February 15 of Marie O'Reilly (née Duffy), Troytown Heights, Navan, Meath / Ballinagh, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Michael and son Brian. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Patricia and Susan, sons Leo and Michael, grandchildren Bernard, Catherine, David, Emma, Robert, Cormac, Michael, Barry and Roibeárd, great-grandchildren Noah and Ollie, sons-in-law John and Dermot, daughters-in-law Margaret, Rosemary and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Rest In Peace.

In keeping with current Government guidelines, Marie's funeral will be strictly private for 10 family members only. Those who would like to attend but cannot do so due to these restrictions may leave a personal message in the Condolence Section on RIP.ie.

You can view Marie's funeral Mass from 10:30am on Thursday, February 18 from St Mary's Church by clicking on this link

Larry Lenehan, Aughamore, Rooskey, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, on Sunday, February 14 of Larry Lenehan, Aughamore, Rooskey, Leitrim. Predeceased by his son Nigel, sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Mary, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Larry Rest in Peace.

Larry’s funeral cortege will leave his home on Wednesday morning, February 17 to arrive at St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Cloonmorris Cemetery.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Larry’s funeral will be private, restricted to 10 family members. For those who are unable to attend and wish to express their condolences, may do so via the link on RIP.ie.

Larry’s family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time.

Daniel Greene, Church View, Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully and surrounded by his family, following a brave battle, on Wednesday, February 10 of Daniel Greene, Greenwood, Perth, Australia and formerly of Church View, Lanesboro, Co Longford. Predeceased by his father Pat. Sadly missed by his beloved mother Christine, Andy, sister Channon, loving partner Beth, grandmother Patsy Donlon, Shirley and Steve (Australia), aunts, uncles, cousins and extended Greene, Milner and Donlon families, as well as his many friends around the world. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Funeral arrangements will follow.

If you would like to leave condolences for the family please do so in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

Albert Sloane, Dundrum, Dublin / Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in his 94th year, in the care of Glebe House, Kilternan, on Wednesday, February 10 of Albert Sloane of Dundrum, Dublin 16 and formerly of Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Beloved husband and best friend of Rhona for over sixty four years, loved and loving father of John, Avril and Rhona, father-in-law of Sylvia, Luigi and Darren, grandfather of Naomi and Andrew, Rino and Karl, and Amy and brother of Gladys and Charlie; he will be sadly missed by his family, relatives and friends.

Albert’s funeral cortège will depart his residence on Tuesday, February16 at 10.40am for a private Funeral Service at 11.00am, which may be viewed on https://youtu.be/6cJbRukTPU8. Messages for the family may be placed in the "Condolences" section below. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland. “The Lord is my shepherd”

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;