Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Maureen Condron (née McNerney), Whitehill, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home in the loving care of her family, on Sunday, February 7 of Maureen Condron (née McNerney), Whitehill, Edgeworthstown, Longford and formerly from Cartron, Drumlish, Co Longford. She is predeceased by parents James and Mary Kate, brothers Michael, John and Peter and sister Anna. Maureen will always be remembered by her family, husband Gordon, sons Joe, James, Gerry, Michael and Patrick, daughters Mary and Finola, sons-in-law Michael Kelly and Brian, daughters-in-law Ann, Deirdre, Donna, Michelle and Edel, brother-in-law Malachy, sister-in-law Debie (England), her beloved grandchildren Shaun, Jane, Sarah, Mark, Lisa, Niall, Aóife, Amy, Ruth, Nicole, Rosanna, Ruby, Louise, Caillum, Shane and Eóin, great-grandchildren Rian, Jaymie-Grace and James, nephews, nieces, neighbours and her many friends.

A gentle nature, A heart of gold, these are the memories we will hold. May Maureen rest in peace. Maureen will repose at her home.

Funeral cortege will leave her home on Wednesday, February 10 at 11.45 to arrive at St James’s Church, Clonbroney, Ballinalee, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be restricted to 10 people only. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to the Longford Alzheimer Society, c/o of Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Please adhere to Government Guidelines on social distancing if standing along the route. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on, Parish of Clonbroney- Videos facebook page. Messages of Condolence can be left on RIP.ie.

Elizabeth Comer, Coventry, England and formerly No.3 Annaly Park, Longford Town, Longford





The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff at Coventry Myton Hospice, on Sunday, January 10 of Elizabeth Comer, Coventry, England and formerly No.3 Annaly Park, Longford Town, Longford. She is predeceased by her parents Michael and Ellen, sisters Helen and Marion and her brother Harry.

Elizabeth will be sadly missed and remembered by her loving sons Ricky, Tommy, Darren and Jason, daughter Samantha, Grandchildren Ashleigh, Corey, Kelsey, Kaylin, Michael, Kian, Malaynie, Logan, Serenity, Lyric, Skyla Blue and Bump (new baby), sister Geraldine, brothers Mick and Gerard, niece Mary and her children Sarah, Kayleigh, Rachel, Laura and Jordan, Friends and Neighbours. May She Rest In Peace.

Elizabeth’s Funeral Mass has taken place in her home town of Coventry, her burial will take place in Ballymacormack Cemetery, Longford, this Thursday, February 11. The Funeral cortege will leave Kelly’s, Athlone Road, at 1:30pm approximately and travel via Main Street, Richmond Street, Annaly Park to arrive at Ballymacormack Cemetery for burial at 2pm.

Following government restrictions regarding public gatherings the Burial will be restricted to 10 people only. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal message in the “Condolence” section on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

William Bannon, Newbrook Nursing Home, Mullingar, Westmeath / Greenhills, Dublin / Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Sunday, February 7 of William Bannon, Newbrook Nursing Home, Mullingar, Westmeath and late of St Malachy's Drive, Greenhills, Dublin and Tang, Ballymahon, Co Longford. Beloved husband of the late Bernadette and much loved father of John, Michael and Richard. He will be dearly missed by his sons, his adored eight grandchildren, daughters-in-law Deirdre (Claffey), Celine (Fortune) and Deirdre (Doherty), sisters Mary, Frances and Margaret, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, especially his friends and neighbours in St Malachy's Drive and Tang. May William Rest In Peace.

A private family funeral and burial will take place due to Government restrictions. For those who would like to view the Funeral Mass online, please go to the webcam at www.mullingarparish.ie on Wednesday, February 10 at 12 noon. Family flowers only and house private please. Messages of condolence may be conveyed to the family on the Condolence page on RIP.ie.

Brendan O'Boyle, Clybaun Heights, Knocknacarra, Galway / Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly and unexpectedly, at home, on Thursday, February 4 of Brendan O'Boyle, Clybaun Heights, Knocknacarra, Galway / Lanesboro, Longford, retired from the Bank of Ireland. Beloved husband of Marie and adored father of Colm (Canada) and Niamh (Dubai), dearly loved grandfather of Liam and baby Isla. Predeceased by his parents Kathleen and recently deceased J.P. who died on January 16, 2021. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his wife, son and daughter, Colm’s partner Jess, his brother John and sisters, Joan and Anne, his nephews and nieces, the extended O’Boyle and Lowe family (Roscommon), neighbours, friends and colleagues.

A private Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Brendan on Saturday, February 13 at 1pm at St John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra and may be viewed online. Funeral after Mass to Rahoon Cemetery. "A cherished husband, Dad, Grandad, brother and friend adored by all; Remember me, speak of me as you have always done. Remember the good times, laughter and fun." Rest in Peace. Livestream link for Mass: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/saint-john-the-apostle-church-knocknacarra access also through the parish website: http://www.knocknacarraparish.ie/

Book of Condolence: You are invited to leave a personal message for Brendan’s family on the Book of Condolence on RIP.ie. The family would like to thank you for your sympathy and support at this difficult time.





Mary Kerrigan (née Comaskey), Glendoher Road., Rathfarnham, Dublin / Kilcogy, Cavan



The death occurred, after a short illness at Tallaght Hospital, on Friday, February 5 of Mary Kerrigan (nee Comaskey) Glendoher Road. Rathfarnham, Dublin 16, formerly Cloncovid, Kilcogy, Co Cavan. Predeceased by her brothers Benny and J. P. and her sister Kathleen.

Mary will be sadly missed by her sons Nessan and Fiachra, daughter Ciara, their father Finbar, grandchildren Aidan and Mica, and their mother Yoko, sisters Theresa, Loretta, Carmel and Bernadette, brothers Eamon and Thomas, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews relatives neighbours and friends.Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam.

Mary's remains will leave Reilly's Funeral Home, Kilcogy Cavan (N39W1D6) on Wednesday, February 10 at 11.45 arriving Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Mullahoran for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://vimeo.com/509844299

In compliance with current Covid 19 restrictions Mary's Funeral Mass will be restricted to family only. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to ,may leave a message on the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Those who wish to show their support along the route may do so in a social distancing and safe manner. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Kidney Association c/o any family member. The family appreciates your support at this difficult time.Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam.

Moira Dennigan (née Manning), Tomiskey, Rooskey, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the management and staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, in her 94th year, on Monday, February 8 of Moira Dennigan, formerly Mulligan (nee Manning) Tomiskey, Rooskey, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband’s Bill Mulligan and Bernard Dennigan, sadly missed by her daughters Antoinette Hetherton and Loretta Mulligan, step-daughters Sr. Catherine, Jackie and Bonnie, son in law Sean, her adored grandchildren Thelma, Faustina, Selina, Rosemary and Felicity, great-grandchildren Ruari, Evie and Matilda, sisters Kathleen and Eileen, sister-in-law Mary Joe, brothers in law Jim and Bill, nephews, nieces, grandnephew, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Moira Rest in Peace.

Moira’s funeral cortège will arrive at St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola, Wednesday, February 10 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, via Tomiskey, with burial afterwards in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Moira’s funeral will be private, restricted to 10. For those who are unable to attend and wish to express their condolences, may do so via the link on RIP.ie.

Moira’s family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time.

Annie Harten (née Halton), Ballytrust, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, February 7 of Annie Harten (née Halton), Ballytrust, Ballinagh, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Joe and her sister Katie. Sadly missed by her 12 children, sons Eugene, Seamus and Joseph, daughters Mary, Ann, Rose, Monica, Catherine, Siobhán, Dympna, Olive and Una, her brother James, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, her 43 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Annie’s remains will leave her residence on Tuesday, February 9 at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Bruskey, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Loughduff Cemetery.

Due to the current HSE and Government Covid-19 guidelines, the house will be strictly private, please. The Funeral Mass will be limited to family only. The family thank you for your cooperation at this sad time. Annie’s funeral cortège will leave her home at 11.30am on route to St Mary’s Church, Bruskey, via the Corr Road. The route from St Mary’s Church, Bruskey, to Loughduff Cemetery, is as follows; via the Corr road, passing Annie’s late residence, Corduff Cross and Middletown Cross, for anybody who wishes to stand along the route in a social distancing manner, as a mark of respect.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie