Deaths in Longford - Saturday, January 23, 2021

Mary Robinson (née Mason), Cullyfad, Killoe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in her home, on Friday, January 22 of Mary Robinson (née Mason), Cullyfad, Killoe, Longford and formerly of Tipperary. Mary is predeceased by her father Andy and sister Johanna. Mary will be forever missed by her beloved family, husband Robert, sons Mark and Philip, mother Katie, daughters-in-law Anna and Ashley, grandchildren Casey, Jodie and Kieran, brother Philip, sisters Anne, Esther and Geraldine, mother-in-law Doris, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and her dear friends here in Longford and Dublin. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace Mary. Mary will repose in her home privately.

Removal on Sunday, January 24 to St Oliver's Church, Cullyfad, for funeral mass at 1pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral mass is restricted to 10 people only due to Covid 19.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to St Mary's Hospital, Phoenix Park, Dublin, c/o of Connell Funeral Directors. For those who would have liked to attend the funeral Mass, but can not due to Covid 19, please leave a message for Mary's family in the link on RIP.ie.

John William Gilchrist, Ferefad, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the exceptional care of the nurses and staff of St.Joseph’s Care Centre, Longford on Thursday, January 21 of John William Gilchrist, Ferefad, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his parents William and Annie and also by his brother Declan. John will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his beloved wife Lily, daughters Niamh Hallissy (Clane, Co Kildare), Lorna (Carlow) and Sinead Gibson (Hillsborough, Co Down), son John (Galway), sons-in-law Michael, Seamus and Colin, daughter-in-law Geraldine, sisters Teresa Quinn, Rose Dennigan, Mary Carty and Diane Rohan, brothers Pat and Mike, grandchildren Caoilfhionn, Rossa, Lilianne and Noah, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

John’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Saturday morning, January 23 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Following government restrictions regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to ten people only. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Arc Cancer Support centres- www.arccancersupport.ie

Mary Leddy (née Donohoe), 29 Annaly Gardens, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in Cavan General Hospital, on Thursday, January 21 of Mary Leddy (née Donohoe), 29 Annaly Gardens, Longford Town, Longford and formerly from Trumra Road, Granard, Co Longford. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Brendan, James and Joseph, daughters Geraldine, Marion and Denise, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace Mary.

Funeral cortege will leave Cavan General Hospital Mortuary, on Saturday, January 23 at 10am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Granard, for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Granardkill Old Cemetery. Due to Covid 19, the Funeral Mass will be restricted to 10 people only. Please Practice Social Distancing At All Times.

For those who would have liked to attend the funeral mass but can't due to covid19, you can leave a message for Mary's family on RIP.ie.



Pauline Casserly (née Gannon), Preston, England and formerly of St.Patrick`s Terrace, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Saturday, January 16 of Pauline Casserly (née Gannon), Preston, England and formerly of St.Patrick`s Terrace, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Michael, her parents John and Mary Gannon, by her sisters May, Brigid and Joan and also by her brother Noel. Pauline will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her partner Harry, sisters Angela Duffy, Eithne Maguire and Carmel Earl, brothers John and Joe, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Pauline’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Tuesday morning, January 26 to arrive at StMel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings ,the Mass will be restricted to 10 people only. The Funeral Mass will be streamed lived please go to www.longfordparish.com. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.



James Robert (Shay) Hilton, Clontarf, Dublin / Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred, unexpectedly at home, on Wednesday, January 20 of James Robert (Shay) Hilton, Clontarf, Dublin 3 and late of Lanesboro, Longford. Predeceased by his parents and sister; very sadly missed by his partner Cheryl, sons James and Anthony, daughter Jennifer, grandchildren Mia and Teddy, Cheryl’s family Darrell, Diarmuid, Noah and Juno, and all brothers, sisters, in-laws, extended family, friends and his beloved dogs Chubby and Chubalina.

Funeral details to follow. No flowers by request. Donations in lieu would be appreciated to the Dogs Trust.

Jean Brannigan (née Mansfield), Kilmacahill House, Rathowen, Westmeath / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness at Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Tuesday, January 19 of Jean Brannigan (nee Mansfield) Kilmacahill House, Rathowen, Co Westmeath and formerly of Hounslow, London. Beloved wife of Richard. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Linda, Paula and Sara, grandchildren Stephen, Christina, Lorraine, Jenny, Ollie, Adam and Shane, great grandchildren Hayley, Liam and Sophia. Rest in Peace.

Jean's funeral cortege will leave her residence at 11.30am on Sunday, January 24 to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Rathowen for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Rathaspic Graveyard.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols, and to protect the welfare of everyone dear to Jean her funeral service and burial will be restricted to family only.

The family would like to thank you for your support and cooperation during this sad time. Those who would like to have attended but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave a personal message for Jean's family in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

The family appreciates your support and understanding at this time. Donations if desired to LauraLynn Children's Hospice.

Helen Francis (née Heslin), Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family at her home in Paddock Wood, Kent, on Tuesday, January 19 of Helen Francis (née Heslin), formerly of Aughakiernan, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her parents Francis & Mary Heslin and her little brother Joseph. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, son Anthony, daughter AnnaMarie and their partners. Her sister Mary (London) and brothers Frank (Smear), Willie (Aughakiernan) & Tony (London), brother-in-law Jimmy and sisters-in-law Ann, Deirdre and Mary, her nieces, nephews and grand-nieces & nephews and her friends and neighbours in Ireland & the UK.

Helen will be laid to rest near her home in Paddock Wood Cemetery, Kent with funeral arrangements announced at a later date. May Helen’s beautiful soul rest in peace

Enquiries to Frank Kilbride Funeral Directors, Market Street, Granard, Co Longford 087-2553897.

Michael Timoney, Sandymount, Dublin / Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, unexpectedly, on Monday, January 18 of Michael Timoney, Sandymount, Dublin / Aughnacliffe, Longford. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Teresa, daughters Hilary and Deirdre, sons Declan and David, daughter-in-law Máire, grandchildren Maeve, Rosheen and Caoiva, sisters Marie, Geraldine, Clare, Nuala and Hilda, brothers-in-law, Ita McGreal, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Also remembering his deceased sisters Ita and Mena. May he rest in peace.

Michael Francis Bohan, Gubadorish, Drumlish, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home in Dublin, on Thursday, January 21 of Michael Francis Bohan, Gubadorish, Drumlish, Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents James and Katie Bohan, brothers Jamesjoe, PD, Eugene, sisters Molly, Jodie and Kathleen (Sorohan). Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews Henry, Seamus, Mai, Dympna and Nuala (Sorohan), grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. May he rest in Peace.

Removal this Sunday, January 24 from Glennon's Funeral Home, Longford, via Newtownforbes - Fearglass to St. Mary's Church, Gortletteragh, for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Following government restrictions regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to ten people only. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the 'condolences' section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Hugh Colreavy,`The Chalet`, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, following many years of ill health, accepted with grace, courage and faith, at University College Hospital Galway, on Friday, January 22 of Hugh Colreavy,`The Chalet`, Mohill, Leitrim and formerly of Gortletteragh. Son of the late Pat and Mary (Annaghoney) and brother of the late Bridget and Fr. Tom, darling husband of Jacinta (nee McGowan), sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, brothers Michael (Mick), John (Jack) and Seamus, sister Kathleen O’Donnell (USA), brothers in law, sisters in law, his much loved nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, his relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Hugh Rest in Peace. Funeral arrangements later.

No flowers by request, please, donations, if desired, to Mater Foundation c/o McGowan Funeral Directors. House Strictly Private Please.

Vincent Kenny, Corduff, Aughavas, Leitrim



The death occurred on Friday, January 22 of Vincent Kenny, Corduff, Aughavas, Leitrim. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Gerty, sons Martin, Vinny, Tony and Peadar, daughter Roisin, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, January 25 in St Joseph’s Church, Aughavas at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Carrigallen Cemetery.

In accordance with current Government and HSE guidelines, Vincent’s home and Funeral Mass will be private for family only. The family appreciates your understanding at this time. A personal message can be left by using the condolence link on RIP.ie. For those who cannot attend,the funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://churchtv.ie/aughavas.html

Victor W Hislip, Booterstown, Dublin / Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at Annabeg Nursing Home, Dublin, after great care from all the staff, on Thursday, January 21 of Victor W Hislip, Booterstown, Co Dublin and formerly of Coolnacarrig, Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Predeceased by his sister Constance and brothers Thomas, Jack & Eric. Will be dearly missed and remembered by his wife Hilary, children Gordon and Shirley, grandchildren Cian, Zoe & Cora, daughter-in-law Michelle and son-in-law Plunkett, sisters-in-law Pat, Elizabeth & Hannah, brother-in-law John, godchildren, nieces, nephews, and all his extended family and very close friends. Peace, perfect peace.

Due to current restrictions, a family funeral will take place privately, but can be viewed online on Monday, January 25 at 3.45pm using the following link: https://vimeo.com/event/139693 . Messages in lieu of attendance can be left in the ‘Condolences’ section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/All enquiries to Carnegies Funeral Directors, Monkstown. Ph. 01 2808882.

Michael (Mickey) Lynch, Dungimmon Upper, Mountnugent, Cavan / Oldcastle, Meath



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at St. Joseph's Nursing Home in Virginia, on Thursday, January 21 of Michael (Mickey) Lynch, Dungimmon Upper, Mountnugent, Cavan / Oldcastle, Meath. Predeceased by his wife Catherine, daughter Mags, sister Meg and brother Hugh. Loving father to Karen, Michelle and Dennis, brother of Ellen and Phil. Wonderful grandad to Niamh, Kealan, Adam and Emma. Sadly, missed by family, friends, neighbours, sons in law, daughter in law and the local farming community. May Michael Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in Ss. Brigid & Fiach’s Church, Ballinacree on Saturday, January 23 at 2:30 pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Due to current Government/HSE guidelines the funeral will be private for family only. If you would like to express your condolence you may do so via the condolence book on RIP.ie. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Zoom. Meeting I.D. 302 250 4611 Password 4TQuy5

John Joe Donohoe, Oghill, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, on Wednesday, January 20 of John Joe Donohoe, Oghill, Ballinagh, Cavan. Sadly missed by his loving wife Pauline. Deeply regretted by his loving family sons Paul (Florida), David (Oghill), Shane,(Canada), daughters Noreen, (Cheltenham U.K.) Karen, Bruskey, daughters-in-law Attracta, Joanne, Shane's partner Chelsea, sons-in-law Allan and Donie, his eleven adored grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his sister Philomena. Sadly missed by his sisters Mary, Margaret, and Bridie, his brothers Paddy and Barney, nephews, nieces, and many many friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal from family home on Sunday morning, January 24 to arrive at St Michael's Church, Potahee for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to HSE and Government advice the Funeral Mass and The family home will be Private. The Mass is streamed live on Facebook. Messages for the Donohoe family may be left in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Sr Phyllis Brady, Ballintemple, Ballinagh, Cavan / Dublin City, Dublin



The death occurred, in the loving care of the sisters and staff at St. Paul's Nursing Home, Selly Park, on Monday, January 18 of Sr Phyllis Brady, (also known as ‘Sr. Gerard’), Sisters of Charity of St. Paul the Apostle, Selly Park, Birmingham, UK (late of Ballintemple, Ballinagh, Co. Cavan and formerly of St. Paul's Greenhills, Dublin). Predeceased by her sister Ethel (McGurk) and her brothers Pat, Peter, John, Colm and Donal; lovingly remembered by her brother Finbar; sisters-in-law Mary, Julia & Marilyn, her community at St. Paul's Convent Selly Park; her cousins, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, great grand-nephews, relatives and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.

Due to current restrictions, a private funeral will take place on Tuesday, January 26 at 10am in St Paul's Convent Church, Selly Park, Birmingham. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Mulligan (née Donohoe), Cabinteely, Dublin / Gowna, Cavan / Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully,in the wonderful care of the staff at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, on Wednesday, January 20 of Mary Mulligan (née Donohoe), Cabinteely / Johnstown, Co Dublin and late of Gowna, Co Cavan and Aughavas, Co Leitrim. Mary (late of the N.R.H. Rochestown Avenue, Dun Laoghaire), dearly beloved wife of Dannie, devoted mother of Mairead, Aine and Theresa. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, sons-in-law Owen and Jason, grandsons Calum and Harry, brothers Gerry and Padraig, sisters-in-law Anne and Katie, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Donations can be made by clicking on Our Lady's Hospice – OLH continues its mission by … House Strictly Private. May she rest in peace.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Saturday, January 23 at 10am in the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Churchview Road, Killiney followed by interment in Kilternan Cemetery Park, Ballycorus Road, Kilternan. To view the Funeral Mass live click on this link Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Johnstown-Killiney Parish …

For those who would have liked to attend the funeral but can’t due to Covid-19 restrictions can leave a personal message on Mary’s Obituary Notice by clicking on Recent Deaths at https://www.patrickodonovanandsonfunerals.ie or on the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Eugene Gaffney, Kilbride, Mountnugent, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at St Joseph's Nursing Home, Virginia, on Thursday, January 21 of Eugene Gaffney, Kilbride, Mountnugent, Cavan. Predeceased by his wives Cecelia (Celia) and Eileen, his brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted by his daughters; Martina, Rita, Eileen and Philomena, son's; Breen, Michael, Pat, Gene, Joseph and Denis, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

In line with the current Government & HSE guidelines, Eugene's Funeral will be private to family. Removal from Briody's Funeral Home, Kilnaleck on Saturday, January 23 at 10.30am (via his home in Kilbride) to St Brigid's Church, Mountnugent for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinacree Cemetery. Messages of sympathy for the family can be placed in the condolence section on RIP.ie. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Zoom. Meeting I.D. 302 250 4611 Password 4TQuy5

Brian Griffin, Clooncumber, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred on Wednesday, January 20 of Brian Griffin, Clooncumber, Mohill, Leitrim. Beloved brother of Sean, Philip, Michéal, Dominic and Marian, sadly missed by his loving brothers, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Brian Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the home of his brother Dominic from Friday evening, January 22. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Brian’s reposing and funeral will be private. Brian’s funeral cortege will leave Dominic’s home at 11.30 am on Saturday, January 23 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Farnaught Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Oncology Unit Tullamore C/o McGowan Funeral Directors, For those who are unable to attend and wish to express their condolences, may do so via the link on RIP.ie. Brian’s family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time.



James Joseph (Jimmy) Higgins, Cloone, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully in hospital in Manchester, England following a short illness, on Thursday, January 14 of James Joseph (Jimmy) Higgins, Cloone, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by his wife Margaret and parents John and Delia, his brothers Jonny, Michael, Phil and sister Della. Deeply regretted by his loving son Patrick James, brother Daniel (Manchester), sisters Betty (Meath) Eileen, (Longford), Sadie (New York, USA) and Mary Kate (New York, USA), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Jimmy’s remains will lie in repose at the funeral home of P. Loftus & Son Ltd., Manchester privately to family only due to COVID restrictions. Jimmy’s Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, January 28, at 4pm at the Manchester Crematorium. No flowers please. Any donations to Heart Research or St Ambrose Presbytery, Princess Rd., Manchester, M21 7QA.

In compliance with level 3 restrictions on public gatherings, Jimmy’s Funeral will be private to family and close friends, restricted to 25 people only. Those who would have liked to attend, but are unable to due to COVID restrictions, can leave a personal message by clicking on the "Condolences" icon on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your support and understanding at this time.

Ann Mayock (née Murray), Clare, Strokestown, Roscommon / Foxford, Mayo



The death occurred, peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital, on Thursday, January 21 of Ann Mayock (née Murray), Clare, Strokestown, Roscommon / Foxford, Mayo. Predeceased by her husband PJ and her brothers Pat and Brendan. She will be very sadly missed by her sorrowing sisters Elizabeth, Phyllis, Dympna, Patricia and Carmel, her brother Vincent, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Saturday, January 23 to St Brigid's Church, Four-Mile-House, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11a.m. Burial afterwards in Addergoole Cemetery, Lahardane, Co. Mayo, arriving at approx. 2pm.

Owing to current restrictions Ann's Funeral is private to family only, limited to ten people. Ann's Funeral Mass will be live streamed at this link and available on the local parish radio 95FM. Condolences may be left here on RIP.ie. Thank you for your cooperation.

