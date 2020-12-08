Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Johnny Creegan, Crott, Moyne, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, December 7 of Johnny Creegan, Crott, Moyne, Longford. Predeceased by his parents James and Katie, by his sister Sarah and by his brothers Eugene, Michael, Seamus and Pat. Johnny will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, sisters Sr.Mary Rose (Los Angeles), Sr.Kathleen (Los Angeles), Tess Crowe (London), Philomena Burke (London), Belinda Kirwin (Dublin), Helena Molphy (Dublin), Eilish Reilly (Moyne) and Jean Taafe (Legga), brothers P.J. (Crott ,Moyne) and Oliver (Cavan), sisters-in-law ,brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Johnny’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Wednesday, December 9 at 10am to arrive at St Mary’s Church Moyne (via Dromard GFC , Legga) for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Colmcille Cemetery. Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only . The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.churchtv.ie and click on Moyne.

Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association or Palliative Care c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House strictly private please.

Jim Dolan, Castlerea, Roscommon / Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, after a long illness borne with great courage, determination, and dignity, on Monday, December 7 of Jim Dolan, Abbeycartron, Longford and formerly of Castlerea, Co Roscommon. Son of Anne Dolan (The Oscar, Castlerea) and the late James Dolan. Jim is survived by his mother Anne, partner Bernie (McDonnell, Drumlish), brother John (Tullamore), sister Maureen (Dublin & Castlerea), sister-in-law Catriona, nephew Alim, nieces Martha and Mia, uncle Dessie and many cousins, Bernie’s family Lisa, Amanda, Darren, Dan & Amy, and extended family and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

In accordance with government guidelines, Jim’s funeral will be private to family and close friends only, please. Funeral arriving at St Mel's Cathedral, Longford on Wednesday, December 9 for Mass of the Resurrection at 1 pm and can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stmelscathedral. Burial afterward in Rathmoyle Cemetery, Castlerea.

Condolences may be sent by private message to Jim's family using this link: www.gaynors.ie or the ‘condolence’ link on RIP.ie. Mass cards or condolences by traditional manner can be forwarded to Gaynor's Funeral Directors, The Square, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon, or any family member.



Clara O'Beirne, 39 Ard Aoibhinn, Longford Town, Longford / Kilconnell, Galway



The death occurred, peacefully at her residence, on Sunday, December 6 of Clara O'Beirne, 39 Ard Aoibhinn, Longford Town, Longford / Kilconnell, Galway. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Mary and brother-in-law Sean Markham. Deeply regretted by her good friend Derek Wogan, sisters Mary Markham (Dublin) and Eileen (Dublin), Loretto Meagher (Dublin) and Jo Fahey (Cahir), brothers John (Roscommon) and Stephen (The Beeches, Kilconnell). Also by her brothers-in-law Frank and Richard, sisters-in-law Frances and Olive, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Clara's kind and gentle soul Rest in Peace. In line with HSE government guidelines, Clara's funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, December 9 in Sacred Heart Church, Kilconnell, at 12 noon for family only. Burial afterwards in Kilconnell New Cemetary Condolences may be left in the online condolence book below.

Patsy McGlynn, Corduff, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the management, nurses and staff of the Oakview Nursing Home, Belturbet, on Saturday, December 5 of Patsy McGlynn, Corduff, Ballinagh, Co Cavan and formerly Ennybegs, Co Longford. Beloved husband of the late Rose. Sadly missed by his son Noel, daughter in law Lorraine, grandchildren, Page, Noelle and Jack, nephew Sean, niece Liz and her husband David, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan, on Monday, December 7 from 6pm until 7.30pm for family and neighbours. Removal on Tuesday, December 8 at 11.30am to St Michael's Church, Potahee, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

In line with Government and H.S.E advice regarding public gatherings, a small private funeral will be held. Those who cannot attend the Funeral Mass due to the current restrictions, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book on RIP.ie.

Grainne Dockery (née Noone), Cloonslanor, Strokestown, Roscommon / Ballyhooly, Cork



The death occurred, tragically, after a road accident, on Friday, December 4 of Grainne Dockery (née Noone), Cloonslanor, Strokestown, Roscommon / Ballyhooly, Cork. Loving wife of Brendan and much loved mother of Macdarra and Megan. Adored daughter of her mother Nancy and her late father Jimmy. Beloved sister of Maureen, Bríd, Seamus, Martin, Ann, Finola, Sean, Harry, Cliodhna and Niamh. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, son, daughter, mother, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, relatives, friends and work colleagues. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass in Strokestown Parish Church on Wednesday, December 9 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery. Due to Covid 19, Grainne's Funeral Mass is private to family only. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie. The family wishes to thank you all for your cooperation and understanding at this very difficult time.

Kathleen Hanley (née Tolan), Kilnasillagh, Curraghroe, Curraghroe, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, in Costello's Nursing Home Ballyleague, on Saturday, December 5 of Mrs Kathleen Hanley (née Tolan) Kilnasillagh, Curraghroe, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by her Husband John, Deeply regretted by her sons Sean, Gerry, Martin, Tom and Noel, daughter Mary and Anne, daughters in law, brother in law, sisters in law grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Please note that in line with Government & HSE advice, Kathleen's funeral will be confined to family and close friends. For those wishing to offer their sympathies we suggest using the online link on RIP.ie. The Hanley family very much appreciate your support at this time.

Removal from her home on Tuesday, December 8 to arrive at Saint Mary’s Church, Ballagh, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, followed by interment in Cloontuskert Cemetery.

Marie Clarke (née Grehan), Ballinaglera, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, whilst in the tender care of the staff of Drumderrig House Private Nursing Home, Boyle and surrounded by her devoted family, on Wednesday, November 25 of Marie Clarke (née Grehan), Ballinagleragh, Co Leitrim & Boyle, Co Roscommon. Reunited in death with her beloved and devoted husband John who had died peacefully just six days earlier.

Deeply mourned by her adored and loving children, Fiona, Sarah, Damien, Domnall and Maria and all her much-cherished grandchildren. Marie will also be deeply missed by her sisters Frances and Helen, her sons-in-law Richard and John Joe, and her nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, and wide circle of friends.

May Marie and John’s Most Gentle Souls Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

John Clarke, Ballinaglera, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness borne with great dignity, whilst in the tender care of the staff of Wythenshawe Hospital, Manchester, and surrounded by his devoted family, on Thursday, November 19 of John Clarke, Ballinagleragh, Co Leitrim & Manchester, England.

Reunited in death six days later with his beloved and devoted wife Marie. Deeply mourned by his adored and loving children Fiona, Sarah, Damien, Domnall and Maria and all his grandchildren.

John will also be deeply missed by his sister Gilda, his sons-in-law Richard and John Joe, his sisters-in-law Francey and Helen and his nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, and wide circle of friends.

May John and Marie’s Most Gentle Souls Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

