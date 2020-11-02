Deaths in Longford - Monday, November 2, 2020

Frank Clancy, Trillick-a-curry, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St Joseph’s Care Centre, on Saturday, October 31 of Frank Clancy, Trillick-a-curry, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Frank and Nora ,sisters Tessie (Murray) ,Bridget (Farrell) and Nan (Morley), brothers John, Willie and Bernard. Frank will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, brother Jim, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Frank’s funeral cortège will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Monday, November 2 at 10.40am to arrive at St. Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Patient Comfort Fund at St. Joseph’s Care Centre c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. The family very much appreciates your consideration and support at this time.

Breda Small (née Breen), Toneymore, Abbeylara, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the matron and staff of Cavan General Hospital, on Friday, October 30 of Breda Small (née Breen), Toneymore, Abbeylara, Longford. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Brian, sons Barry, Brian and James, daughters Michelle and Fiona, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Breda Rest In Peace.

Removal from her home on Monday, November 2, arriving at St Bernard’s Church, Abbeylara, for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral arrangements in compliance with HSE advice and Government regulations.

The family thanks you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time. If you wish to leave a message of condolence, please do so at the link on RIP.ie

Sean (John Joseph) Farrell, Clooncliva, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the management and staff of Mount Pleasant Nursing Home, Clane Road, Kilcock, on Sunday, November 1 of Sean (John Joseph) Farrell, Clooncliva, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Son of the late James and Margaret Farrell, deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sister, Imelda Downey, brothers Tony and Seamus. Brother in law, Peter, sisters in law, June and Betsy, niece, Annemarie, nephews, James, Paul and Brian, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousin, John Tuite and family relatives, neighbours and friends. May Sean Rest in Peace.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Sean’s funeral will be private, restricted to 25 family and close friends. Sean’s funeral cortège will arrive at St Joseph’s Church, Cloonturk, on Tuesday, November 3 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Mohill cemetery via Clooncliva. For those who are unable to attend and wish to express their condolences, may do so via the link on RIP.ie

Sean’s family wish to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time.

Ellen Anne (Eileen) Nerney (née McGreevy), Dublin / Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at home, on Friday, October 30 of Ellen Anne (Eileen) Nerney (née McGreevy), Dublin and formerly of Farnbeg, Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Beloved and loving wife of the late Pat, mother of Margaret, James, Suzanne, Oliver and Elaine, and sister of the late Joe. Dearly loved and devoted grandmother of James, Beatrix, Gil, Dillon, Finn and Georgia. She will be sadly missed by her family, her sisters Peggy, Bridie and Susan, brother-in-law James, sisters-in-law Breege and Rita, daughters-in-law Angela and Jennifer, David, Paul, Alice, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

In light of the current public health restrictions, Eileen’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated privately in the presence of her family and will be streamed live at 10am on Tuesday, November 3 at: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/holy-spirit-parish-church-greenhills.

Paul Condron, Knockalongford, Mohill, Leitrim / Prosperous, Kildare



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Sligo North West Hospice, on Saturday, October 31 of Paul Condron, Knockalongford, Mohill, Co Leitrim and late of The Downings, Prosperous, Co Kildare. Beloved son of the late James and Maureen. Deeply regretted by his children Jimmy, Sarah and Hannah, extended family wife Catherine, step-sons Rob, Eddie and grandchildren, brothers Joe, Gerry and Bryan, relatives and many friends. Rest in Peace Paul.

Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, Co Leitrim, on Monday, November 2, for funeral Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. A private family funeral will take place, due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Funeral numbers are restricted to 25 people inside the church.Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot, due to current Covid restrictions, can leave your personal message for the family in the “Condolences” section on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

Michael Francis Beirne, Melbourne, Australia and formerly Manchester and Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Wednesday, October 28 of Michael Francis Beirne, Melbourne, Australia and formerly Manchester and Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Tommy and Beatrice Beirne. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Prue, daughters Sadie and Kate, son Ryan, step children Josh, Noah and Sinead, brothers Sean, Jimmy and John (UK), Thomas (Ballagh), sisters Ann Casey and Maureen McDermott (Ballagh), sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces and large circle of good friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Due to Covid-19, the family homes are private at all times, please. If you would like to leave a message of sympathy, please do so in the “Condolence Section “ on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your kindness and support at this sad time.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Kathleen Murtagh (née Browne), Meath / Mountnugent, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Brandon Nursing Home, on Thursday, October 22 of Kathleen Murtagh of Coundon, Coventry and late of Halfcarton, Mountnugent, Co Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, long time friend Noel and sister Mary. Devoted mother to Nuala, Caroline and Kevin. Rest in Peace.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her brothers Micheal, Eamon, Eugene and Brendan, sisters Josie, Betty, Olive and Carmel, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Private funeral service by invitation only will take place on Tuesday, November 10, at Christ The King Roman Catholic Church, Coventry followed by burial

