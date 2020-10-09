Deaths in Longford - Friday, October 9, 2020

Michael Fitzgerald (Junior), Ogilvie Court, America Rd., Earls Colne, Essex C06 2LB, England and formerly of Castlebrock, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family in England, on Wednesday, October 7 of Michael Fitzgerald (Junior), Ogilvie Court, America Rd., Earls Colne, Essex C06 2LB, England and formerly of Castlebrock, Ballinalee, Longford. He is predeceased by his sister Shirley. Michael will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his parents Mick and Criss Fitzgerald, brother Eamon, sister Jennifer and her partner Tim, niece Jessica-Lily, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and friends here in Ireland and England.

Although it's difficult today to see beyond the sorrow, May looking back at memories comfort you tomorrow. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Michael's Funeral will take place in England. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date here in Ireland.



Nancy Walshe (née Killian), Forthill, Newtowncashel, Longford / Curry, Sligo



The death occurred, peacefully, at her daughter's home surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, September 28 of Nancy Walshe (nee Killian), London and formerly of Forthill, Newtowncashel, Longford. Nancy is survived by her husband Padraic and family who were by her side until the end.

Beloved wife of Padraic (Curry, Co. Sligo) and dearly loved mother of Martin, Padraic Jr and Lucia (McNicholas). Sister of Imelda Donlon (Kilteevan, Roscommon). Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Claire and Nuala and son-in-law Aiden, her much loved grandchildren, Cara, Rian and Liam, sister-in-law Theresa Owens ( Sligo), brother-in-law Barney Donlon (Kilteevan), cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, October 12 at 1pm in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Curry, Co. Sligo followed by burial afterwards in Bunnacrannagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society. Due to HSE guidelines, the Funeral Mass is strictly for family members only. If you wish to leave a message of sympathy for the family, please do so in the "Condolence Section" on RIP.ie.

Johnnie Conaty, Drumhilla, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at Esker Lodge Nursing, Cavan, in his 94th year, on Wednesday, October 7 of Johnnie Conaty, Drumhilla, Ballinagh, Cavan. Predeceased by his sisters Mary, Rose and Maggie. Deeply regretted by his nephews Gerry and his wife Rose Mary, Peter and his wife Annette and their sons Ryan and Gavin. He will be sadly missed by his relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. May he rest in Peace.

Reposing at Finnegans Funeral Home and Crematorium, Dublin Road. Cavan on Friday evening, October 9 from 5pm until 7pm. Removal to arrive at St Mary's Church, Bruskey on Saturday, October 10 for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Mullaghboy Cemetery. Due to Government advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family and friends, the Funeral Home and Mass will be for family and close friends. Use of face masks please. Please leave your personal message by on the Condolences link on RIP.ie.

Pat Murphy, Ennybegs, Killoe, Longford, N39 WK70



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his family, and in the loving care of the dedicated staff of Innis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, on Tuesday, October 6 of Pat Murphy, Ennybegs, Killoe, Longford, N39 WK70 and formerly Aughaboy, Killoe. (Pat's death was non Covid related). Pat (Farmer) is predeceased by his parents Edward and Mary-Ann and brother James. Pat will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving family, his wife Angela, son John (Galway), daughters Mary Dwyer (Arigna) and Carmel Hoey (Ballyforan), sons-in-law Ciaran Dwyer and Enda Hoey, daughter-in-law Martha, his adored grandchildren Colm, Orla, Niamh and Bronagh, nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, cousins, neighbours and his many good friends.

Your gentle face and patient smile, With sadness we recall, You had a kindly word for each, And died beloved by all. Rest in Peace Pat.

Pat will repose in his home at Ennybegs, eircode N39 WK70, on Thursday, October 8 from 3pm. Please observe government guidelines regarding social distancing, there will be no handshaking and please wear a face covering. Pat's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Friday, October 9 at 11.45, to arrive at St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Cullyfad cemetery. (Funeral Mass is restricted to 25 people only).

Funeral mass can be viewed on the following link https://youtu.be/QMSM_8UqY1Q

Pat's family would like to thank the Management and Staff of Innis Ree Lodge Nursing Home and their friends for all their wonderful care and support. To Leave a message for Pat's family, please use the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Margaret Maguire (née Smyth), Mountpoplar, Kildalkey, Meath / Cloone, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, after a long illness borne with great courage and dignity surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, October 7 of Margaret Maguire (nee Smyth) Mountpoplar, Kildalkey and formerly of Drumcauskeen, Cloone, Co Leitrim. Retired school teacher of St Dympna's National School. Predeceased by her parents Eugene & Bridie, her brother John, father-in-law Frank, mother-in-law Rose and brother-in-law Michael. Sadly missed by her husband Jimmie, children James, Kevin & Aoife, daughters-in-law Nessa and Linda, son-in-law Cormac, her adored grandchildren Cian, Alice, Síofra, Niamh, Róisín and Maeve, sisters Maryrose, Kathleen, Noeleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many good friends. May Margaret Rest In Peace.

Margaret's Funeral Cortege will leave her home on Friday morning, October 9 for Funeral Mass in St. Dympna's Church, Kildalkey at 11am (25 people max) followed by private cremation.

Funeral Mass will be streamed live and can be viewed HERE

Those who would have liked to attend but cannot due to government restrictions can leave a message of sympathy in the " condolence " section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Meath Palliative Care. House Strictly Private.

Matthew Gaffney, Banaho, Carrickaboy, Cavan



The death occurred, suddenly, at home, on Monday, October 5 of Matthew Gaffney, Banaho, Carrickaboy, Cavan. Beloved son of Michael and Kathleen and dear brother of Michael and Bernard. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, brothers, aunts, uncles, cousins, grandaunts, granduncles, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Due to current government guidelines, Matthew's funeral will be private to family and friends only. The funeral procession will leave his home on Friday morning, October 9 at 11.30am to arrive at St Matthew's Church, Crosskeys for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Please feel free to leave a personal message in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Link to Live stream of Matthew's Funeral Mass https://vimeo.com/465863446

House Private At All Times Please.



Kathleen O'Reilly, Carrickakillew, Finea, Cavan / Finea, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, on Wednesday, October 7 of Kathleen O'Reilly, Carrickakillew, Finea, Cavan / Finea, Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Brian. Deeply regretted by her sister Sr. Stephen, daughters; Rosemarie, Breege and Liz, sons Hugh and Dan, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, October 9 in St Mary's Church, Carrick, at 3pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In line with the current Government and HSE guidelines, the Funeral and family home is private. Messages of sympathy may be left in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

