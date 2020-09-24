Deaths in Longford - Thursday, September 24, 2020

Vivienne Cowan (née Armstrong), Latt, Cavan Town, Cavan / Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at College View Nursing Home, Cavan, on Wednesday, September 23 of Vivienne Cowan (nee Armstrong), Latt, Cavan and formerly of Drumlion, Ballinagh. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Devon and Sandra. Remembered with love by her son, daughter, sister Sylvia, brother in law David, niece, nephew, relatives and friends. A strictly private funeral service at the family home on Friday, September 25 at 1.15pm. Funeral cortège from the family home, via Cavan, Moynehall, Ballinagh, arriving at Ballintemple Parish Churchyard for service of committal and burial at 2.30pm. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

Due to Government and HSE regulations, Vivienne’s service of committal and burial will be restricted, due to social distancing, to family, neighbours and friends. Those who would like to attend but cannot do so due to these restrictions may leave a personal message in the condolence section on RIP.ie. The family would like to thank you for your consideration and cooperation at this difficult time.

Angela Macken (née Prunty), New York and late of Ballincurry, Drumlish, Longford / Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at home in the arms of her loving family, following a long illness, on Sunday, September 20 of Angela Macken (née Prunty), New York and late of Ballincurry, Drumlish, Longford / Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by her sister Teresa. Angela is survived by her beloved husband Patrick (formerly Ballymahon), children Emmett, Brian and Jennifer, their spouses Paige, Amy and Justin, grandchildren Grace, Alice, Kathryn, Patrick, Liam, Jack and Garrett, sisters Mary and Bernadette, brothers Michael, John and Joe, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass and burial will take place in New York. Those wishing to sympathise can do so by clicking on condolences on RIP.ie. The family will be forever grateful to Kathleen Prunty, Margaret Caherly, Kathleen Devine, Carmel Boyle and Orla McSweeney for the wonderful care, love, compassion and unbelievable commitment they gave Angela.

Ann McGovern (née Dolan), late of Tullyveela, Corlough, Cavan / Drumreilly, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home in New York, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, September 13 of Ann McGovern (née Dolan), late of Tullyveela, Corlough, Cavan / Drumreilly, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Pat (Carrigallen). Ann will be sadly missed by her loving family, her daughter Cathy, son Padraig (Patrick) son-in-law Tim, daughter-in-law Stacey, granddaughter Aine, grandsons Timmy, Paddy and Charlie, her sister Mae (Canada) and brother Patsy (Corlough), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Ann emigrated to the US over sixty years ago. She met her husband at Gaelic Park and started their family on Mosholu Parkway in the Bronx during the 1970's . She made frequent visits to Corlough and Carrigallen with her children and regularly visited her numerous friends in the surrounding parishes. She dealt with the loss of her husband in 1990 and raised her two children in St. Brendan's Parish. She graduated from College in 1996 and worked for the NYC Board of Education only retiring three years ago this June.

Ann lived many years with an underlying heart condition and fought to remain an active mother and grandmother to her family. She passed away peacefully at home with her family saying the rosary at her bedside. She lived her life dedicated to her Catholic faith. She will always be remembered as a hardworking, kind and loving person.

Ann will return to Ireland on Wednesday, September 23. Removal from her home in Carrigallen at 5.15pm to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Corlough at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, September 24 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Carrigallen Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines relating to public gatherings Ann's removal and funeral will be private to family and close friends only. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence please do so on RIP.ie.

