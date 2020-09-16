Deaths in Longford - Thursday, September 17, 2020

Vincent Reddin, The Green, Lanesboro, Longford / Mountmellick, Laois

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of Caroline and the staff of Innis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Wednesday, September 16 of Vincent Reddin, 44 The Green, Lanesboro, Co Longford and formerly of Mountmelick, Co Laois. Predeceased by his wife Ellen and his son Niall. Deeply missed by his son Daragh, his sisters Philomena, Henrietta, Betty and Mary Francis, brothers Noel, John, Brendan, Anthony and Michael, extended family, neighbours, friends and former Bord na Mona colleagues. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, September 18 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, funeral Mass will be restricted to close family and friends. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave personal messages in the ‘condolences’ section on RIP.ie.

John Denneny, Church Hill, Granard, Longford / Finea, Cavan

The death occurred, after a short illness at St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin, on Sunday, September 13 of John Denneny, Church Hill, Granard, Co Longford and late Maughera, Finea. Predeceased by his brother Ambrose. Sadly missed by his sorrowing sons Sean and Oliver, sisters Stella, Philomena and Nuala, brothers Eamon, James, Dessie and Liam, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home Kilcogy Village (N39W1D6) on Wednesday evening, September 16 from 7pm to 8.30pm. Please adhere to the current social distancing guidelines. Funeral Mass on Thursday, September 17 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Carrick. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. In accordance with the government and H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass will be private to family and close friends.

Messages of sympathy can be left on the condolence section on RIP.ie. The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

John (Sean) Gaffney, Corstruce, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, on Monday, September 14 of John (Sean) Gaffney, Corstruce, Ballinagh, Cavan and formerly of Corduff. Predeceased by his wife Mena, sons John, and Liam, Sadly missed by his sorrowing son Eugene, daughters Paula, Catherine, Samantha, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brother, sister, sons-in-law, devoted friend and carer Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he rest in Peace.

Reposing at Finnegan's Funeral Home and Crematorium, Cavan, on Wednesday evening, September 16 from 4.30pm until 7pm. Removal to arrive at St Michael's Church, Potahee on Thursday morning, September 17 for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by Cremation at Lakeland Crematorium Dublin, Road, Cavan, EIRCODE H12RF78.

Due to Covid 19 regulation along with HSE advice Funeral Mass and house is for family and close friends only please. Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence link on RIP.ie

Francis Cafferty, Templeogue, Dublin / Gorvagh, Leitrim

The death occurred, at Harold’s Cross Hospice, Dublin, on Monday, September 14 of Francis Cafferty, Orwell Park Avenue, Templeogue, Dublin 6W and formerly of Drumlowan, Gorvagh, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his loving wife; Moira, sister Helen; sister-in-law; Mona and his brother in law; Victor. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother; Packie Joe (Gorvagh), sister; Anne (Nancy) (London), sisters-in-law; Frances and Imelda, nephews; Aidan, Francis, Vincent, nieces; Maura, Monica and Patricia, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Francis Rest in Peace.

Funeral mass in St Jude’s The Apostle Church, Templeogue on Thursday, September 17 at 11am followed by burial to St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Mohill, Co Leitrim to arrive at approximately 3pm. In compliance with the current Government Guidelines regarding public gatherings Francis’s Funeral Mass will be private to family and close friends. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable to do so due to Covid restrictions can leave a message of sympathy in the Condolences section on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

