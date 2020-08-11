Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Elizabeth Mulledy (née O'Neill), Gurteen, Ballymahon, Longford / Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home, on Monday, August 10 of Elizabeth Mulledy (née O'Neill), Gurteen, Ballymahon, Longford / Athlone, Westmeath. Predeceased by daughter-in-law Eilish. Beloved wife of Danny, loving mother of daughters Lisa, Hillary, Ursula and Deirdre, sons Darren, Tony and Bryan. Devoted grandmother of Beth, Ross, Gemma, Stephen, Seán, Mary, Rían, Donnacha, Lochlann, Daniel, Ryan, Corbyn, Brónagh, Emmet, Emily and Sophie. Deeply regretted by her sisters and brothers Marie, Anne, Danny, Angela, Thomas, Joanna and Sara, sons-in-law Anthony, Nicholas, Christopher and Owen, daughter-in-law Laura, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

House is strictly family only. In accordance with the current government guidelines on public gatherings the funeral will take place privately. Burial afterwards in Shrule graveyard. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message by clicking on the condolences section on RIP.ie. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland, Longford branch.



Mary Flood (née McGovern), Leganomer, Aughavas, Leitrim / Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence in her 105th year, on Tuesday, August 11 of Mary (Ria) Flood neé McGovern, Leganomer, Aughavas and formerly of Drumeela, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband; James, and her grandson; Aidan. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons; Michael and Jack (Florida) and her daughter; Sr Kathleen (Edgeworthstown), daughters-in-law, Philomena and Liz, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace.

In compliance with the current Government Guidelines on public gatherings Mary will lie in repose at her residence and is strictly for family only. Mary’s funeral cortege will leave her residence at 12.30pm on Thursday, August 13 to arrive at St Joseph’s Church, Aughavas for family funeral at 1pm followed by burial to Aughavas new cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable to due to Covid restrictions can leave a message in the “Condolences” section on RIP.ie. House Private and family flowers only please.

Paddy Farrell, London and formerly Greenview, Ballymahon Road, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred in London last week of Paddy Farrell, formerly of Greenview, Ballymahon Road in Edgeworthstown.

Paddy had spent many years in England, emigrating nearly 60 years ago, but he never lost touch with his roots and he was a frequent visitor to his hometown, keeping in touch with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Pam, daughters Treacy and Joanne, son in law, grandchildren Jamie and Calum, and twin sister Beenie Burrett.

Mary Ellen (Nell) Mulligan (née O'Neill), Clonback, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, in her 88th year, surrounded by her family and in the wonderful care of the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Sunday, August 9 of Mary Ellen (Nell) Mulligan (née O'Neill), Clonback, Aughnacliffe, Longford and formerly of Carrickathan, Ballinalee. She is predeceased by her husband Charles, daughter Christine, son Michael and grandson Kevin.

Mary Ellen will be forever missed by her loving family, sons John and Seamus, daughters Helen (Symes),and Kathleen (Kate), son-in-law Andy and Kate's partner Gerard, daughter-in-law Rosarie, brothers Michael, Jack and Jimmy (O'Neill), sisters-in-law Rosaleen and Anne, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Her nature was loving and giving, Her heart was made of gold, And to us who truly loved her, Her memory will never grow old. Rest In Peace Nell.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Tuesday, August 11, from 6pm with prayers at 8pm. The family home in Clonback, Aughnacliffe, is open for family, friends and neighbours to call.

Funeral home is open to family and friends only, please observe government guidelines regarding social distancing. There will be no hand shaking and please wear a face mask.

Funeral mass on Wednesday, August 12 at 12 noon in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, Laurel Lodge Patient Comfort Fund, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Mary Ellen's family would like to thank the Staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Dr Lee, Dr Flannagan and Fr McKeon for all their help and support. To leave a message for Mary Ellen's family, please use the condolence link on RIP.ie.





Ellen (Nellie) McDonnell (née Fitzpatrick), Dungimmon, Mountnugent, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Virginia Community Health Care Centre surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, August 10 of Ellen (Nellie) McDonnell (née Fitzpatrick), Dungimmon, Mountnugent, Cavan. Nellie will be reunited with her deceased husband Owenie, her brothers Mick, Benny and Tom and her sister Peggy. Deeply regretted by her sons and daughters, Nuala, Eileen, Mary, Sean, Barney, Janet and Sandra, brother Donnie, sister Mary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the family home in Dungimmon from 4pm to 8pm on Tuesday, August 11 for family and friends only. Removal on Wednesday, August 12 to St Bridget's Church, Mountnugent, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinacree Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Virginia Residents’ Comfort Fund c/o Sean McBride, Funeral Director or any family member.

Due to the current Government and HSE advice, Nellie's Funeral will be private to family. For those who cannot attend, a message of sympathy may be left in the condolence section on RIP.ie. Funeral Mass for Nellie will be streamed live on the Parish webcam via Zoom (Meeting ID 302 250 4611; Password 4TQuy5). The Zoom App is available from https://zoom.us.

Patrick (Paddy) Cullen, Carrickbane, Finea, Mullingar, Westmeath / Finea, Cavan

The death occurred, suddenly, at the General Hospital, Cavan, on Monday, August 10 of Patrick (Paddy) Cullen, Carrickbane, Finea, Mullingar, Westmeath / Finea, Cavan. Predeceased by his wife Maureen and four year old son Padraig, brother Andy and sister Bridget. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Geraldine (McCabe), sons Sean and Pauric, son in law Sean, daughter in law Karen, brothers Thomas, John Joe, and Benny, sisters May (Drogheda) Rosanne (Texas) sisters in law, brother in law, grandchildren Emma, Nicole, Sarah, Holly, Ruby, and Mason, nieces nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal from the home of his son Pauric and Karen, Carrickbane, on Wednesday afternoon, August 12 arriving at St Mary's Church, Carrick for 4pm funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government and H.S.E guidelines the house and funeral Mass is private. link to Patrick,s Funeral Mass www.vimeo.com/446616675

Messages of sympathy can be left on the condolence section on RIP.ie. The family thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

