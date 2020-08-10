Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Mary Ellen (Nell) Mulligan (née O'Neill), Clonback, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, in her 88th year, surrounded by her family and in the wonderful care of the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Sunday, August 9 of Mary Ellen (Nell) Mulligan (née O'Neill), Clonback, Aughnacliffe, Longford and formerly of Carrickathan, Ballinalee. She is predeceased by her husband Charles, daughter Christine, son Michael and grandson Kevin.

Mary Ellen will be forever missed by her loving family, sons John and Seamus, daughters Helen (Symes),and Kathleen (Kate), son-in-law Andy and Kate's partner Gerard, daughter-in-law Rosarie, brothers Michael, Jack and Jimmy (O'Neill), sisters-in-law Rosaleen and Anne, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Her nature was loving and giving, Her heart was made of gold, And to us who truly loved her, Her memory will never grow old. Rest In Peace Nell.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Tuesday, August 11, from 6pm with prayers at 8pm. The family home in Clonback, Aughnacliffe, is open for family, friends and neighbours to call.

Funeral home is open to family and friends only, please observe government guidelines regarding social distancing. There will be no hand shaking and please wear a face mask.

Funeral mass on Wednesday, August 12 at 12 noon in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, Laurel Lodge Patient Comfort Fund, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Mary Ellen's family would like to thank the Staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Dr Lee, Dr Flannagan and Fr McKeon for all their help and support. To leave a message for Mary Ellen's family, please use the condolence link on RIP.ie.





Ellen (Nellie) McDonnell (née Fitzpatrick), Dungimmon, Mountnugent, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Virginia Community Health Care Centre surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, August 10 of Ellen (Nellie) McDonnell (née Fitzpatrick), Dungimmon, Mountnugent, Cavan. Nellie will be reunited with her deceased husband Owenie, her brothers Mick, Benny and Tom and her sister Peggy. Deeply regretted by her sons and daughters, Nuala, Eileen, Mary, Sean, Barney, Janet and Sandra, brother Donnie, sister Mary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the family home in Dungimmon from 4pm to 8pm on Tuesday, August 11 for family and friends only. Removal on Wednesday, August 12 to St Bridget's Church, Mountnugent, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinacree Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Virginia Residents’ Comfort Fund c/o Sean McBride, Funeral Director or any family member.

Due to the current Government and HSE advice, Nellie's Funeral will be private to family. For those who cannot attend, a message of sympathy may be left in the condolence section on RIP.ie. Funeral Mass for Nellie will be streamed live on the Parish webcam via Zoom (Meeting ID 302 250 4611; Password 4TQuy5). The Zoom App is available from https://zoom.us.

Patrick (Paddy) Cullen, Carrickbane, Finea, Mullingar, Westmeath / Finea, Cavan

The death occurred, suddenly, at the General Hospital, Cavan, on Monday, August 10 of Patrick (Paddy) Cullen, Carrickbane, Finea, Mullingar, Westmeath / Finea, Cavan. Predeceased by his wife Maureen and four year old son Padraig, brother Andy and sister Bridget. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Geraldine (McCabe), sons Sean and Pauric, son in law Sean, daughter in law Karen, brothers Thomas, John Joe, and Benny, sisters May (Drogheda) Rosanne (Texas) sisters in law, brother in law, grandchildren Emma, Nicole, Sarah, Holly, Ruby, and Mason, nieces nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal from the home of his son Pauric and Karen, Carrickbane, on Wednesday afternoon, August 12 arriving at St Mary's Church, Carrick for 4pm funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government and H.S.E guidelines the house and funeral Mass is private. link to Patrick,s Funeral Mass www.vimeo.com/446616675

Messages of sympathy can be left on the condolence section on RIP.ie. The family thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

Dr James McCabe, Tormór, Glencar, Sligo / Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, August 8 of Dr James McCabe, Tormór, Glencar, Sligo / Ballinagh, Cavan and formerly of Carrigan, Co Cavan, Paris, France and Washington DC. All Ireland Medalist 1952, Cavan. Beloved husband of Kay, loving father of Evelyn, Shane, Niamh, Culann and Aengus, proud grandfather of Eamonn, Darach, Ciara (deceased), Aifric, Aedamar, Comhall, Finn, Doireann, Rossa, Donal, great-grandfather of Eva-June and Fionn, dearly loved by his sisters Mary-Ann and Eileen, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Removal on Tuesday, August 11 from Tormór, Glencar to St Colmcille's Church, Rathcormack, Co Sligo for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Drumcliffe graveyard. Due to the current H.S.E. and Government Covid-19 guidelines, James' home will be private to family and close friends only, please. The funeral Mass will be limited to family and close friends. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://drumcliffmaugherow.ie/live/

The family thank you for your cooperation at this sad time. For those who would have liked to attend but can’t due to the restrictions, please leave a message for the family in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

James' family would like to say a special word of thanks to all his carers, especially Ronnie, for all their care over the last number of years.



Stephen Regan, Elphin Street, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in his 96th year, at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, on Sunday, August 9 of Stephen Regan, Elphin Street, Strokestown/Oakwood Nursing Home Roscommon and formerly of Bawn Street and Corbohill, Strokestown. Stephen was eldest son of the late Tom and Anne Regan and brother of the late Bridie and Tommy Joe. He will be deeply mourned by his sisters Maura Kenny, Oldtown, Ballinasloe and Annie Killoran, Tubbercurry, Sligo, nephews, nieces, good friend Ellie, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.Ar dheis De go raibh a anam.

Stephen's Funeral Mass will take place in Strokestown Parish Church on Tuesday, August 11 at 12 noon. (In compliance with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings this will be confined to family and close friends). Burial immediately afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery. Those who would like to leave messages of sympathy may do so on the condolence page on RIP.ie.

Michael Lupton, Drumard, Dromod, Leitrim / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne, in the absolute loving care of Costello’s Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Saturday, August 8 of Michael Lupton, Drumard, Dromod, Leitrim / Longford. Predeceased by his wife Lilly. Loving father of Bridget, Catherine, Michael, Peter, Dominic, Annie and Baz. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Michael Rest in Peace.

Michael will repose at the home of his daughter Bridget and son in law John, Cloonaugh, Drumlish, Co Longford (N39 H761) on Monday, August 10 from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, August 11 (via Drumard) to arrive at St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola, for funeral Mass at 11 am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1pm.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions Michael’s funeral and cremation will be restricted to family and close friends, anyone wishing to leave a condolence or a personal message may do so on the “Condolence” section on RIP.ie. Safe social distancing must be adhered to at all times. The family wishes to thank all for your cooperation at this sad time.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie