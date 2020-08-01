Deaths in Longford - Friday, July 31, 2020

Mary McGowan (née Hannon), Clondra, Clondra, Longford / Ballinasloe, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully after a long illness bravely borne at her residence surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, July 31 of Mary McGowan (nee Hannon) Clondra, Co Longford and formerly Creagh, Ballinasloe. Predeceased by her daughter Catherine, her mother Kitty, her father John. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband Benedict (Ben), son Keith, daughter Rachel, brothers Vincent (Ballinasloe), Michael (Dublin), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Saturday, August 1. Funeral Mass in St Brendan's Church, Clondra on Sunday, August 2 at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery Longford travelling via her residence and Flancare. Owing to current restrictions due to Covid 19/coronavirus. Mary’s Funeral Mass is private and restricted to family only. Thank you for your cooperation.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Palliative Care of Tom Crosby Funeral Director Tarmonbarry or any Family Member.

Sr Margaret Jordan, Convent of Mercy, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of The Staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Tuesday, July 28 of Sr Margaret Jordan, formerly of Granard and Lanesboro, and late of Lislum, Ballymahon County Longford. Predeceased by her parents Catherine and James and her sister Eileen Scully (Galway). Deeply regretted by her brothers Bernie and Andrew, her sister Kathleen Mahon, brother-in-law Desmond, sister-in-law Maureen, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, her Mercy Community, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Sr Margaret's Funeral Mass will be celebrated this Friday morning, July 31 at 11am in Saint Mel's Cathedral, Longford followed by burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Funeral will be streamed live on longfordparish.com or cablecomm, channel 84. Due to government and HSE Regulations Sr Margaret's Funeral Mass will be private please, for her Family, Mercy Community and very close friends (Max 50 People). Those who would like to attend but cannot do so due to these restrictions may leave a personal message in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

The family and her Mercy Community would like to thank you for your consideration and cooperation at this difficult time.



Thomas Mulligan, Larkfield, Dring, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, in New York, on Monday, July 27 of Thomas Mulligan, USA and formerly of Larkfield, Dring, Co Longford. Predeceased by his father Tom and brother Vincent. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Tara, heartbroken mother Rose, brother Sean, sisters Rosaleen and Teresa, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

In accordance with Government Covid-19 guidelines, the family home is private please. Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Funeral arrangements later.

