Deaths in Longford - Monday, June 29, 2020

Anne Stocks (née Ward), 20 Royal Canal Park, Townparks, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the excellent care of the nurses and staff at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Sunday, June 28, of Anne Stocks (née Ward), 20 Royal Canal Park, Townparks, Longford Town, Longford. Sadly missed by her loving husband Bobby, her daughters Nichola, Adele, Claire and Carmel, her son Martin, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sisters Mary Farrell (Longford) and Evelyn O'Neill (Old Road, Edgeworthstown), her brothers John and Michael Ward (Longford), nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

In accordance with Government guidelines on Covid-19, Anne's Funeral Mass will take place privately on Tuesday, June 30 in St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, at 12 noon. Attendance in the church will be confined to family members only. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. The family are grateful for your cooperation and support and will offer an opportunity to extend sympathy at a later date. Anyone wishing to leave a message for the family may do so on the Condolences page on RIP.ie. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Longford Hospice Homecare, care of Paschal Lyons, Funeral Director, Ardagh. Funeral Mass may be viewed on Fr Vincent Connaughton's Facebook page (Vinny Connaughton).

Evelyn Casey, Church View, Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Sunday, June 28, of Evelyn (Eva) Casey, 40 Church View, Lanesboro and late of Loughbonnow, Lanesboro and Innis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, Ballyleague. Deeply regretted by her sisters Elizabeth and Maureen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Farrell’s Funeral Home on Monday, June 29 from 4pm to 5:30pm. Followed by removal to St Mary’s Church Lanesboro arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, June 30 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Rathcline Cemetery.

As from Monday, June 29, indoor gatherings of up to 50 people, when conducted in line with public health advice, are permissible. Please adhering to guidelines & social distancing. Anyone who wishes to do so is invited to leave a message of condolence in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

Patrick (Paddy) Reilly, Toneymore, Abbeylara, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in his 87th year, at Our Lady’s Manor Nursing Home Edgeworthstown, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, June 27, of Patrick (Paddy) Reilly, Toneymore, Abbeylara, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Ellen and son Bernard. Sadly missed by his son Patrick, daughters Mary Mimnagh (Drumlish) and Susan O’ Reilly (Mullahoran), sons- in- law, daughters-in -law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May He Rest In Peace.

Due to government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings, house is strictly private please. Patrick’s Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, June 29 at St Bernard’s Church Abbeylara at 12 noon followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery Cara. Funeral Mass will be limited to family members only, and the family thank you for your cooperation. Those who would like to do so, are asked to post their personal messages in the condolences section on RIP.ie. Patrick’s funeral cortege will travel from Granard via Springstown and Toneymore to St Bernard’s Church Abbeylara for Funeral Mass on June 29 for anybody who wishes to stand out and show their respect.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Our Lady’s Manor Nursing Home for their excellent care of Paddy during his stay with them.



Sr Aemilian Kiernan, Convent Of Mercy, Enniskillen, Fermanagh / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Graan Abbey Nursing Home, Enniskillen, on Saturday, June 27, of Sr Aemilian Kiernan, Convent Of Mercy, Enniskillen, Fermanagh & Castleblaney and formerly of Clonbroney, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by her devoted nieces and nephews, especially Anna, Breege and Seamus and the Sisters of Mercy, Enniskillen, Castleblaney and the Northern Province. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed from St Michael's Church, Enniskillen at 10am on Monday, June 29. Burial afterwards in Clonbroney Cemetery, Co Longford at 12.30pm approximately. Due to Covid-19 Regulations, The Convent and the Funeral Mass are private to the Community and Family. Rest In Peace.

Christina (Tina) Slevin (née Fitzgerald), Mohill, Leitrim / Sligo



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, in the arms of her beloved husband and family, on Saturday, June 27, of Christina (Tina) Slevin (neé Fitzgerald), Mohill, Co Leitrim and Bellaghy, Charlestown, Co Sligo. Much loved and deeply missed by Tim, her husband of 60 years, son Michael, daughter Fiona, daughter-in-law Fiona, grandchildren Seán, Niamh and Jennifer, sister Mona, brothers Micheál and Paddy, her sisters-in-law Ann and Maureen, brother-in-law Dermot, nieces, nephews and large extended family, her much cherished circle of friends and neighbours and the many guests she welcomed over 50 years to Coolabawn House. Rest in Peace.

Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, for Funeral Mass on Monday, June 29 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In the interests of public health and following current guidelines, Tina’s home will be private and sadly, restrictions will apply to the Funeral Mass and Burial. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Tina’s life will take place at a later date. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time. Please feel free to leave your personal message by clicking the "condolences" icon on RIP.ie.

