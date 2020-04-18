Deaths in Longford - Saturday, April 18, 2020

Michael (Mickey) Donlon, Moher, Ballyleague, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at Innis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Thursday, April 16 of Michael (Mickey) Donlon, Moher, Ballyleague, Co Roscommon. Deeply loved husband of Kathleen and beloved father to Michael (Mick) and Karen (Ward). Deeply regretted by his wife, family, daughter-in-law Kathleen, son-in-law Mark, grandchildren Eoin, Conor, Ronan, Rachael, Alison and Jack, sister-in-law Pauline Lane, brother-in-law John L. Farrell, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Due to public health advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place at the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague with burial afterwards at Cloontuskert Cemetery. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Mickey’s life with family and friends. His wife Kathleen and family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Innis Ree Lodge Nursing Home and Dr Colm Farrell.



PJ Leddy, Bruskey, Carrigan, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at The Virginia Primary Care Unit, Dublin Road, Virginia, on Thursday, April 16 of PJ Leddy, late of Bruskey, Ballinagh and London. Deeply regretted by his brother Brendan, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Due to Convid 19 along with Government and HSE advice, PJ's funeral will be private. Sympathisers can extend sympathy on the condolences facility on RIP.ie.



James Brady, Marahill, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, in his 100th year, on Thursday, April 16 of James Brady, Croydon, Surrey, England and late of Marahill, Ballinagh. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Josie, (nee O'Reilly) and late of the Derries, Killeshandra. Sadly missed by his sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives,and friends. Due to Government and HSE advice, sympathisers can extend sympathy on the online condolences facility on RIP.ie.Funeral and burial in England. May he rest in peace.

Tara Noone, Meadowbrook, Ballyleague, Roscommon / Roscommon Town, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at Portiuncula University Hospital, aged 39 years, on Thursday, April 16 of Tara Noone, Meadowbrook, Ballyleague, Roscommonand formerly of Carrownabrickna, Roscommon town. Beloved daughter to Eddie and Patricia, mother of Larrissa, and sister to Tracey, Edward, Shane and the late Angela and Sinead. She will be very sadly missed by her family, brother-in-law Mohamed, sister-in-law Jessica, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. May Tara Rest in Peace.

Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines for Covid-19 and with the support and agreement of the family, Tara’s funeral will be private to family only. We suggest using the online condolence link on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies.

Tara’s funeral Mass will be broadcast in the Roscommon town area on the Parish radio (105.9 FM) on Saturday morning at 11am. A memorial Mass will be held for Tara at a later date. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Team at Portiuncula University Hospital.



Kevin Rocke, Ballycorkey, Ballynacargy, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Hermitage Hospital, on Wednesday, April 15 of Kevin Rocke, Ballycorkey, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents Chris and Margaret (Peg Daly), his son Kevin, sister Nancy, brother Chris, deeply regretted by his loving wife Chrissie, son Kieron, daughters Caroline and Theresa, sons-in-law Steve and Shaun, grandchildren Hayley, Callum, Connor, Niall and Liam. His sisters in England Bernadette, Margaret and Nolie, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. May Kevin Rest in Peace.

A private funeral will take place for Kevin, in line with government guidelines regarding public gatherings. The online condolence page on RIP.ie may be used to offer your sympathy to the family. Thank you for your consideration at this time.

Ronnie Nally, Corner House, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Tuesday, April 14 of publican Ronnie Nally, Corner House, Ballymahon, Longford. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughter Katie, son Marc, son-in-law Michael, granddaughters Arabella, Isla and Cara, sisters Jackie (Howe) and Miriam, brothers James, Hugh, Tom, Niall, Paul and Louis, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

A private family funeral will take place due to government advice on public gatherings. Those who would like to attend the funeral Mass, but can't due to restrictions, can leave a message by clicking on condolences below. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.



Monsignor Peter J Leo Cunningham, Loughill, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred on Thursday, April 9 of Monsignor Peter J Leo Cunningham, retired pastor of St Mary's, Mobile, Alabama, USA and late of Loughill, Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Joe and Mary B., and his brothers Pat and Frank. Sadly missed by his sister Pauline and his brother-in-law Joe, his nieces and nephews, his Archbishop, brother priests, former parishioners and many friends. Rest in Peace.

His private Funeral Mass will take place in Mobile on Wednesday, April 15. A Memorial Mass to celebrate his life will take place in Mobile, USA and Ardagh at a later date. Anyone wishing to leave a message for the family may do so on the Condolences page on RIP.ie.



Anne B Sorohan (née Macken), Forty Avenue Wembley Middlesex, England and Kiltycon, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, April 13 of Anne B Sorohan (née Macken), Forty Avenue Wembley Middlesex, England and formerly of Kiltycon, Moyne, Longford. Predeceased by her loving husband John and sister Mary Murphy (Gloucestershire). Anne will be forever missed by her loving family, son Peter, daughter Rose Marie, her brother Peter, sister-in-law Elizabeth, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends here in Ireland and in England.

The family is a circle of love, Not broken by a loss, But made stronger by the memories. Till we meet again Anne, Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass and burial will take place in Harrow Middlesex, England. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date here in Ireland.



Kay (Catherine) Maher (née Hand), Dundrum, Dublin / Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully while in the tender care of the nurses and carers in Beechfield Manor Nursing Home, Shankhill, Co Dublin, on Tuesday, April 14 of Kay (Catherine) Maher (née Hand), Dundrum, Dublin / Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by her loving husband John sadly missed and deeply regretted by her children Noreen, Joan, Carrie, Michael, Sean and Colm, sons-in-law Jim and Bryan, daughters-in-law Olga and Brenda, grandchildren Caitríona, Johnny, Feidhlam, Eilis, Kate, Ellie and Tom, her brother Colm and sister Bea, brother-in-law Mick, Sisters-in-law Molly and Judy, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends. May she Rest in Peace.

In accordance with Government guidelines and in the hope of keeping family and friends safe, a private family funeral will take place. "Funeral cortege from Fanagans Funeral Home Dundrum at 3pm on Wednesday, April 15 to private ceremony at 3.30pm in Mt Jerome Crematorium" Those who would have liked to attend but cannot are instead very welcome to leave a message in the “Condolences” book on RIP.ie.



Bridget Hetherton (née Maguire), Marlborough Road, Dublin 7, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the compassionate care of the wonderful staff of Sycamore Ward, Clonskeagh Community Nursing Unit, on Monday, April 13 of Bridget Hetherton (née Maguire), Marlborough Road, Dublin 7, Dublin / Longford. Predeceased by her beloved husband Eugene Hetherton. loving mother of Colum, Marina and Mary, dear grandmother of Sam, John, Dan, Grace, Vivienne and James. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Carol, sons-in-law John and Joe, granddaughter-in-law Orlaith, her darling great-grandchildren and her extended family and friends. Rest In Peace.

In accordance with Government guidelines on public gatherings the funeral will be limited to family members. Those who would like to attend the Funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the condolence section on RIP.ie. A celebration of Bridget’s life will take place at a later date.



Maureen Menadue (née Cosgrove), Virginia, Cavan / Granard, Longford

The death occurred, in the tender and supportive care of the staff at Marymount Care Centre, Lucan, on Tuesday, April 14 of Maureen Menadue (née Cosgrove), Virginia, Co Cavan and formerly of Granard, Co Longford and Malpas, Cheshire. Beloved and devoted wife of the recently deceased Hugh. Maureen will be sadly missed by her cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, carers, many kind friends and neighbours. May she rest in peace.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed, we look forward to celebrating Maureen’s life with friends, neighbours and family at a future date.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” on RIP.ie or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com





