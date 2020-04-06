Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Patrick O'Sullivan, Lehery, Lanesboro, Longford / Cahirciveen, Kerry



The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence, surrounded by the love, care and prayers of his family, on Monday, April 6 of Patrick O'Sullivan, Lehery, Lanesboro, Longford and formerly of Cahirciveen, Co Kerry. Beloved husband and dear friend of Josie and dear father to Micheál, Marie, Fr Brendan, Ciara and Diarmuid, cherished brother to Maura, Jack and Jim (Cahirciveen). Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Áine and Helen and sons-in-law Steve and Jonathan. A wonderful grandfather to Oisín, Iarla, Ultan, Éabha, Laura, Anna, Bryn, Lucy Anne, Harvey, Josie, Maria, Muireann and Patrick. Deeply regretted by his sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, extended family and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Following government advice regarding public gatherings, Pat’s funeral will take place privately. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie. A memorial service for Pat will take place at a later date.

Message from the family: We are very grateful for our father’s life. To our great neighbours and many, many friends who would like to support us at this time, we know and understand. We unite in heart and prayers even at a distance.

Henry Kenny, Clontuskert, Lanesboro, Roscommon / Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, April 6, of Henry Kenny, Clontuskert, Lanesboro, Roscommon and formerly of Ballinahinch, Newtowncashel. Predeceased by his parents Johnny and Brigid. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Mary and daughters Marie, Pauline, Claire, Ursula and Olive, sons Enda and Henry, 20 adored grandchildren Chloe, Emma, Shane, Thomas, Keelin, David, Lee, Eoin, Katie, Rachel, Harry, Orla, Sinead, Éanna, James, Tomás, Ella, Anna, Stephen and Cara, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, brothers Sean, Michael and James, sisters Kathleen and Bernadette, aunt Celine and uncle Gerdie, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

“You’ve sang your last song, you’ve danced your last dance. For you the game has ended, the final whistle has blown. Your smile crossed bridges and Your love will be forever known.” Always remembered. Rest in Peace.

Following Covid 19 government guidelines Henry’s Funeral will take place privately. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Henry’s wonderful life. The family are extremely grateful for your consideration and support at this time.

Eddie McCauley, Drumeel, Clonbroney, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in Mullingar General Hospital, on Saturday, April 4, of Eddie McCauley, Drumeel, Clonbroney, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Thomas and Bridget. Eddie will be forever missed by his heartbroken family, his wife Imelda, sons Aidan, Garry, Darren and Edward, daughter Aishling, daughters-in-law Cora, Majella, Maruna and Marion, 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild, brothers Pat, Charlie and Thomas, sisters Mary Carrig and Nora Kenny, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and his many friends.

Deep are the memories, Precious they stay, No passing of time, Can take them away. Rest In Peace Eddie.

In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings a private funeral will take place. Messages of sympathy can be left on the condolence book on RIP.ie. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Eddie's family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses who cared for Eddie, also their family and friends for their support and understanding at this time.



Patrick (Pat) Rattigan, Carrick, Ballymore, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, on Sunday, April 5, of Patrick (Pat) Rattigan, Carrick, Ballymore, Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents, brother Hubert, and sisters Sr Frances and Sr Columba. Deeply regretted by his brother Harry, cousins, relatives and many friends. May Pat rest in peace.

To comply with government Covid-19 regulations and church directives, Pat’s funeral will be held privately, attended by immediate family. Those who would have liked to have attended the funeral, but cannot do so due to current restrictions, may leave a message for the family at the Condolences link on RIP.ie. A memorial Mass for Pat will take place at a later date. Thank you for your consideration at this sad time.



Conor (Joseph) Campell, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred, tragically, on Sunday, April 5, of Conor (Joseph) Campell aged 5, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Much loved son of heartbroken parents Joseph and Emma. Lovingly remembered by his parents Emma and Joseph, brothers Mark and James, grandparents Maureen, Anthony, Kathleen and Jim, uncles Walter, Brian and Gary, Aunties Mary, Edel, Tara and Viviene, cousins Leah, Faye, Ciara, David, Sarah, Nathan, Finlay, Ella, Katie, Emily, Maeve and Roísin. All trying their best to comprehend this immense loss. Sweet dreams precious little angel. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Thomas Charles McCann, Terlicken and Drumraney, Ballymahon, Longford / Athlone, Westmeath





The death occurred, peacefully in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home,Ballymahon, on Saturday, April 4, of Thomas Charles McCann, Terlicken and Drumraney, Ballymahon, Longford / Athlone, Westmeath. Son of the late Thomas & Mary McCann(nee Dillon) & brother of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by his brother, Harry(Collinstown), his sisters Moyra (Mullingar) & Elizabeth (Leitrim Village); his nieces Mary & Elisa;his nephews, James, Henry, Michael & Peter. Sisters-in-law Mary & Maureen; brother -in-law, John; his nieces-in-law, nephew-in-law; grandnieces & grandnephews, many cousins, friends & neighbours. Rest in peace.

All family homes are strictly private, please. A private funeral will take place,due to Government guidelines regarding public gatherings. Those,who would have liked to attend the funeral but, due to current restrictions, cannot, please leave a message in the 'condolences' section on RIP.ie.



Paul Herraty, Ballyleague, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, with all his family at his bedside, on Saturday, April 4, of Paul Herraty, Ballyleague, Roscommon. He will be very sadly missed by his devoted wife Marion, his children Sarah, Stephen, Peter and Mark, daughter-in-law Laura, grandchildren Caelan, Abigail and Lincoln, brother Patrick, sisters Angela, Christine and Judith, his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Paul is predeceased by his parents Eileen and Leo. May Paul Rest in Peace.

Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines for Covid-19 and with the support and agreement of the family, Paul’s funeral will be private to family only. We suggest using the online condolence link on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. House private please.



Rose White (née Brady), New York and formerly of, Lough Gowna, Cavan / Mullahoran, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in her home in New York, at the age of 90, on Tuesday, March 31, of Rose White (née Brady), New York and formerly of Lough Gowna, Cavan / Mullahoran, Cavan. Beloved wife of the late Pat White and cherished mother of Margaret, Julie, Patricia, Mary, John, Aileen and Patrick. Rose will be sadly missed by her loving family: brothers and sisters Mary, Theresa, Margaret, Tony, Danny and Fr. Jim, her sister and brother in laws, her son and daughter in laws and all her adored grandchildren. A private cremation will be held and a Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Rest in Peace.



Mary (Cissie) Gaffney (née Martin), Aughawelia, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence in her 99th year, on Saturday, April 4, of Mary (Cissie) Gaffney (née Martin), Aughawelia, Ballinagh, Cavan. Beloved wife of the late Patsy. Survived by her family, Martin, Marie, Pauline and John, grandchildren David, Brian, Sarah, Laura, Patrick, Niamh, Roisin and Sean, great-grandsons Dylan and Adam, daughters in law Mary and Betty, sons in law Harry and Alasdair, sister in law Una Martin, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Due to Covid 19 regulations along with Government and HSE advice Mary's funeral and house will be private. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Sympathisers can extend sympathy on the online condolences facility on RIP.ie.



Christine McGowan (née Deakin), Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Leitrim

The death occurred, at Cavan General Hospital, in her 72nd year, surrounded by the loving and brave nurses and all staff of surgical 1 and 2 who were so loving to her, on Sunday, April 5, of Christine McGowan (née Deakin), Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Leitrim and formerly of Derby, England. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Noel, son Jody, daughter Bernadette, sisters June and Vera, son-in-law Martin, daughter-in-law Cherryl, grandson Kristopher, granddaughters Mary, Aoife and Francine. Sadly missed by all her relatives, neighbours and friends, in Clooncarne and surrounding areas, also Bornacoola choir and Rooskey Active Age, in whom she deeply loved and who were so kind to her. May Christine Rest in Peace.

A private funeral will be held due to government advice on COVID 19 regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message in the condolences section on RIP.ie. A memorial Mass for Christine will take place at a later date. The family are extremely grateful for your consideration and support.

