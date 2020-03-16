Deaths in Longford - Monday, March 16, 2020

Madge McLoughlin (née Gormley), Rathmore, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, with her family at the Castle Manor Nursing Home, Cavan, on Saturday, March 14, of Madge McLoughlin (née Gormley), Rathmore, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Predeceased by her son Kevin. Sadly missed by her husband Eamonn, daughters Kathleen and Pauline, brother Eugene, sister Carmel, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace. In accordance with government guidelines on dealing with the Covid-19 threat, Madge's repose and funeral Mass will be limited to family members and neighbours only.

A book of condolence will be open in St Colmcille’s Church, Aughnacliffe, on Sunday, March 15 from 12pm. The family appreciates your support and help at this time. House private at all times please.

Sean Cooke, Drumlegga, Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, March 15, 2020 of Sean Cooke, Drumlegga, Cloone, Co. Leitrim at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill.

Predeceased by his parents; John and Annie and his sisters; Annie and Peggy. Sadly missed by his nephews Sean (Donegal), Kevin and Eric (Michigan, USA), nieces; Bernadine (Cloone), Connie (Boyle) and Gail (Michigan), cousins, neighbours and friends. May Sean Rest in Peace.

In compliance with Government Guidelines on Covid-19 Sean's repose and burial will be strictly private to family members only. A celebration of Sean's life and the opportunity to express your sympathy with the family will be announced at a later date. You may leave a message of sympathy for the family by clicking on ‘Condolences’ on rip.ie. The family are grateful for your cooperation in this regard.



Anthony Kearns, Annaghmore, Ballykillaboy, Kilmacow, Kilkenny / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, on Saturday, March 14, of Anthony Kearns, Annaghmore, Ballykillaboy, Kilmacow, Co Kilkenny, and formerly of Borefield, Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by his parents Michael & Kate, brother Des. Anthony will be sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and all at The Brothers of Charity, Waterford. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in Kiltrustan Church, Strokestown, Co Roscommon, on Monday, March 16 at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery. Mass private to the family please.

Please note that in an effort to follow best practice in line with H.S.E. guidelines for Covid-19, with the support & agreement of Anthony’s family we encourage no handshaking. Thank you for your consideration & cooperation.

Kathleen Farrell (née Kilduff), Cartrongarrow, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Friday, March 13, of Kathleen Farrell (née Kilduff), Cartrongarrow, Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Joe and her son Garret. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Elizabeth and Margaret (Ballinalee), her sons Peter, James, Tom (Ferefad), Joe and Nicholas, grandchildren Gerard, Nichola, Aishling, Killian and Andrea, Fergal, Katie, Diarmuid, Emma, Donncha, Caoimhe and Aoibheann, son-in-law Padraig, daughters-in-law Mairead, Margaret, Jean and Carmel, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace.

In compliance with government guidelines on Covid-19, Kathleen's repose and Funeral Mass will be confined to family members only. The family is grateful for your cooperation and support and will offer an opportunity to extend sympathy at a later date. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration, Drumshanbo, care of Paschal Lyons, Funeral Director, Ardagh. House private.



Thomas O'Reilly, Ledwithstown, Ballymahon, Longford, N39 VX97 / Annagary, Donegal

The death occurred, peacefully, in Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Saturday, March 14, of Thomas O'Reilly, Ledwithstown, Ballymahon, Longford, N39 VX97 and formerly of Annagry, Donegal. Predeceased by his loving wife Sheila (nee Hagney). Sadly missed by his daughters Eileen and Maryann, sons Daniel, Liam and Michael, grandchildren, sister Kitty, brother Willie, sister-in-law Sarah, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, March 16 at 12 noon in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh, followed by burial in Kilcommock Cemetery.

Due to the current circumstances regarding Covid-19 and the guidelines laid down by the government the family totally understand if people are unable to attend.

John Malone, Haan, Germany and late of Teffia Park, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, March 12 of John Malone, Haan, Germany and late of Teffia Park, Longford.

Predeceased by his wife Margitta. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Geraldine McCormack (Ballymore), brothers Martin (Glack, Longford) and Peter (Teffia Park), sisters-in-law Nancy and Sandra, brother-in-law Toss, stepson Andreas and his wife Janette, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grand nephews, cousins, relatives and good friends in Germany and Longford. May he rest in peace.

Funeral to take place in Germany. Memorial Mass will take place at a later date in Longford.



Marcella Bohan (née Corcoran), Slattamore, Rooskey, Roscommon, N41 DT68

The death occurred on Friday, March 13, of Marcella Bohan (nee Corcoran), Slattamore, Rooskey, Co Roscommon. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, husband Gerry and son Darren, mother Mary Teresa, brothers PJ and Pete, sister Bernadette, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, March 16 at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Scramogue Cemetery.

Owing to official restrictions to combat the spread of Coronavirus, Marcella's Funeral Mass is confined to family members only. The family are very grateful for your cooperation and support and will offer an opportunity to sympathise at a later date. All enquiries to Tullys Funeral Directors (086-8149510).

Rev John Quinn, St Michael's Parochial House, Glenfarne, Leitrim



The death occurred, in the care of College View Nursing Home, Cavan, on Friday, March 13, of Rev John Quinn, St Michael's Parochial House, Glenfarne, Leitrim, retired parish priest of Glenfarne, and son of the late Michael and Bridget Quinn, Drumcoura, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his brothers, Bernard, James and Peter, his sisters Sr Eileen Quinn and Kathleen (Murphy). Sadly missed by his brother Joe, sisters Theresa Frazer and Sr Mary Loyola, sisters in law Mary Devine Quinn and Mary O’Mahoney Quinn and brother in law Pat Murphy and his long serving housekeeper Tilly Cassidy, his nieces, nephews, extended family, his brother priests, his parishioners in Glenfarne and the other parishes he served in and his wide circle of friends.

His funeral Mass, which will take place on Monday, March 16 at 12 noon in St Michael’s Church in Glenfarne, will be private in accordance with the wishes of the HSE at this time, with a maximum of seven priests concelebrating the Mass. The burial will take place to the adjoining cemetery immediately after the Mass. Family flowers only.





