Deaths in Longford - Thursday, February 27, 2020

Michael Farrell, Doory, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Tuesday, February 25, of Michael Farrell, Doory, Ballymahon, Longford. Deeply regretted by his sisters, Sr Mary Eustace (San Antonio), Margaret Whoriskey (Donegal), nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 27 at 12 noon in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. “He who believes in me and dies shall live again"



Marie Geraghty, Cathedral Close, Ballina, Mayo / Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at St Augustine's Home, Ballina, on Monday, February 24, of Marie Geraghty, Cathedral Close, Ballina, Mayo / Aughnacliffe, Longford. Predeceased by her siblings James, Patrick, Michael, Bernadette & Kitty. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her brothers Matt, Francis and Des, sisters Rose, Sarah and Breda, the Mac Hale family, nephews, nieces, extended family, many friends & neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday morning, February 27 at 11am in St Muredach's Cathedral, Ballina with burial afterwards in Leigue Cemetery.



Richard Charles Greene, 57 Dun Darragh, Dublin Rd, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Friday, February 21, of Richard Charles Greene, 57 Dun Darragh, Dublin Rd, Longford Town, Longford and formerly from South Africa. Richard will be sadly missed by his loving family, his good friends and neighbours. In the hearts of those who loved you, You will always be there. (Funeral Arrangements Private).

Michael McCormack, Berkhamsted, Herts, UK /, Ardagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at St Francis Hospice, Berkhamsted, on Thursday, January 23, of Michael McCormack, Berkhamsted, Herts, UK/ Ardagh, Longford.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Sophie, his daughter Maisie and son Moss, his father Michael (Ardagh), brother Paul (England) and sister Alexandra O'Sullivan (Dromod), relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Memorial Mass in St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, this Saturday, February 29 at 12 noon.

Thomas Bullman, Killashee, Longford / Cork



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his adoring family, on Sunday, February 23, 2020 of Thomas Bullman, Killashee, Longford and formerly Cork.

Cherished and remembered by his loving wife Mary, his children Jennifer, Rosemary, Barbara, Thomas, Eugene, Grainne, Shane and Blaine, his daughters in law, sons in law, his thirteen grandchildren, his three great-grandchildren, his many family members, friends and neighbours.

Funeral service will take place on Friday, February 28 at 12 noon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, The Willows, Glasnevin, Dublin 11. Burial afterwards at Forgney Cemetery, Co Longford. Eircode for service if needed D11 N2X6 and Cemetery N39 EH36.

