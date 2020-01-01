Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Margaret (Madge) Leavy (née Reilly), Ballinroey, Dring, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, on Tuesday, December 31 of Margaret (Madge) Leavy (née Reilly), Ballinroey, Dring, Longford. Sadly missed and always remembered by her daughter Mary, son Jim, daughter- in- law Sheila, grandson Conor, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard on Thursday, January 2 from 4pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, Purth, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, January 3 at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Noel Sheridan, Gaigue, Ballinamuck, Longford



The death occurred, following an accident, on Sunday, December 29 of Noel Sheridan, Gaigue, Ballinamuck, Longford and formerly of Ferefad, Longford, and Perth, Australia. Noel will be forever missed by his heartbroken family, parents Michael and Maura, brother Joe, sisters Michelle and Emma, brother-in-law Peter, uncles, aunts, nieces, cousins, neighbours and his many friends here in Longford and Australia.

Your life was a blessing, Your memory a treasure, You are loved beyond words, And will be missed beyond measure. Rest In Peace Noel.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 2, 2020, in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time all day Wednesday, January 1, 2020 please. Family flowers only please.

One way system in operation from Gaigue Cross to family home, please follow signs.



Nancy Jennings (née Smith), Aughadrina, Castlebar, Mayo / Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence, on Monday, December 30 of Nancy Jennings (née Smith), Aughadrina, Castlebar, Co Mayo and late of Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Des, daughter, Patricia (Coyne, Ballintubber), sons Declan (Dublin), Gerry and Karol (Perth), brothers Brian and Mickey, sister Kitty (Johnson), son-in-law Sean, daughters-in-law Eleanor and Fiona, Declan`s partner Dee, grandchildren Matthew, Laura, Sarah, Ciara and Anna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal from her residence on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 (New Year's Day) morning at 10am to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Castlebar for funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Ballyheane Cemetery. House strictly private please, by request. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society Night Nurses c/o Thomas Moran and Sons Funeral Directors, Linenhall Street, Castlebar.

Patrick (Pat) Reilly, Crott, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Saturday, December 28 of Patrick (Pat) Reilly, Crott, Moyne, Longford. May He Rest in Peace.

Removal on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 leaving The Manor at 11.15am and arriving at St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Brian Reynolds, Cloneagh , Dromod, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly, on Friday, December 27 of Oliver Brian Reynolds, Cloneagh, Bornacoola, Dromod, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Bridget, beloved brother of Anna May and Bridie, sadly missed by his loving sisters, brothers in law nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.May Brian Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 12 noon in St Michael's Church, Bornacoola (Eircode N41 E421) followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery. House private please.



Catherine Byrne (née Walsh), Woodstock Court, Ranelagh, Dublin / Leitrim / Rooskey, Roscommon

The death occurred, in the loving care of staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, in her 100th year, on Tuesday, December 31 of Catherine Byrne (née Walsh), formerly of Woodstock Court, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 and recently of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, Co Roscommon. Wife of the late Kelly Byrne. Sadly missed by her loving son John, daughter-in-law Pat, grandchildren Kelley, Tommy and Luke. Relatives and friends.Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning, January 3 at 11am in Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel. Eircode N41 YE03 Followed by cremation in the Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harolds Cross, Dublin D6W.



Margaret Lynam (née Moloney), Raharney, Westmeath / Lisdoonvarna, Clare



The death occurred, peacefully, in Sancta Maria Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, December 30 of Margaret Lynam (nee Moloney), Raharney, Co Westmeath and formerly of Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare. Predeceased by her husband Michael and daughter Mary. Sadly missed by her daughters Anne (Cannon) and Paula (Raleigh) sons PJ, Seamus, Noel (Drumlish) and David, grandson Michael, sister Anne (London), grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Margaret Rest In Peace.

Reposing in St Camillus' Nursing Centre Chapel, Killucan, Co Westmeath (Eircode N91VF51) this Wednesday evening (January 1) from 4pm concluding with Mass at 6pm with removal thereafter to St Brigid’s Church, Raharney to arrive approximately at 7.15pm. Funeral Mass Thursday, January 2 at 11am with burial afterwards in Rathwire Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Bridget (Bridie) Duffy (née Connell), Tonyowen, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Conifers Nursing Home, Palmers Green, London, on Monday, December 16 of Bridie (Bridget) Duffy (nee Connell) formerly of Tonyowen, Castlepollard and late of Southgate, London. Predeceased by her husband Bill, daughter Bridie, grandson Billy, her brother Eddie and her sister Rita. She will be sadly missed by her children Johnnie, Caroline, Bernadette and Bill, her sister Julia (USA) daughter in-law Sandra, sons in-law Michael, Kevin and Peter, grandchildren and great grandchild Orla, nieces, nephews and all her family and friends. A much loved, very special Lady. May She Rest In Peace.

Service: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 10am

Address: Church Of Our Lady Of Lourdes, 373 Bowes Road, London, N11 1AA

Committal: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 11:30am St. Pancras, High Road, East Finchley, N2 9AG

