Deaths in Longford - Saturday, December 14, 2019

Bridie Whelan (née Boyce), Legan, Longford / Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Friday, December 13 of Bridie Whelan (née Boyce), Legan, Longford / Dublin. Predeceased by her husband Frank. Deeply regretted by her daughters Patricia, Audrey and Ruth, sons Seamus, David and Frank, her brother Johnny, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Maureen, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her daughter Audrey's home, No 1 Smithfield, Legan, from 5pm until 8pm today, Saturday, December 14. Removal on Sunday evening, December 15 to St Mary's Church, Legan, to arrive at 6pm. Funeral Mass Monday, December 16 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Legan new cemetery. House private on Sunday, please. Family flowers only. Donations to Cancer Research, if desired, c/o Gogans funeral directors or any family member.

Rosaleen Casey (née Geoghegan), Athlone Road, Moate, Westmeath / Tyrrellspass, Westmeath / Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of Esker Rí Nursing Home, Clara, on Wednesday, December 11 of Rosaleen Casey (nee Geoghegan); Athlone Road, Moate, late Elfeet, Newtowncashel, Co Longford and Cornaher, Tyrrellspass, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Danny, daughter Angela, brothers Pat Joe, and Seamus, sisters Josie, Maura and Madeline. Deeply regretted by her heart broken daughter Patricia, grandson James his partner Karen, great-granddaughter Clodagh, sisters Eileen, Esther and Christine, brother Kieran, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.May Rosaleen Rest in Peace.

Removal on Saturday, December 14 to St Patrick’s Church, Moate arriving at 11.50am for Funeral Prayers. Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cashel Cemetery, Newtowncashel.

Patrick (Pat) Cooney, Shankill, Dublin / Ballinameen, Roscommon / Granard, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, on Wednesday, December 11 of Patrick (Pat) Cooney of Shankill, Co Dublin and formerly of Granard, Co Longford and Ballinameen, Co Roscommon. Beloved husband of Sue, much loved Dad of Killian, Niall, Ailbhe and Barry, loving Grandad of Lauren, Harley, Minn and Finn and brother of the late Pauline. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his sister Helen, niece Emma, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday, December 15 from 4pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, December 16 at 10am in St Anne’s Church, Shankill followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. May he rest in peace.



Brother Mel (Luke) Kenny, Ballsbridge, Dublin / Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, December 11 of Mel (Luke) Kenny (Marist Brothers, Marian College, Ballsbridge, D 4 and Dernagolia, Ballymahon, Co Longford) in the excellent care of the Doctors and Nurses of the ICU at St Vincent’s University Hospital, surrounded by his family and confreres, following a short illness.

Predeceased by his parents, William and Annie, brothers Paddy (Carlow), Bill (Ballymahon) sisters Annie (Clare) and Mary (Dublin). He will be sadly missed by his sister Margaret, sister-in-law Kathleen, nieces and nephews, cousins and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 14 at 11am in St Mary Star of the Sea Church, Sandymount followed by burial in Marist Brothers plot Cornamagh Cemetery, Athlone. Family flowers only, please.

Kevin McLynn, Brittas, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred, suddenly at home, on Thursday, December 12 of Kevin McLynn, Brittas, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath.

Predeceased by his beloved parents Michael and Maureen and infant brother Sean. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Michael and Eamon, sisters Betty, Nuala, Kathleen, Bernie and Pauline, in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his brother, Michael's residence ( N37 DA21 ) on Saturday evening, December 14 from 5pm until 8pm. Funeral on Sunday, December 15 after 11am Mass in the church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclaire with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Sunday, please.

Seamus Caffrey, Carrigan, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred on Thursday, December 12, 2019 of Seamus Caffrey, Carrigan, Ballinagh, Cavan, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his family.

Predeceased by his son Jim, sisters Eileen, Sheila, and Peggy. Sadly missed and always remembered by his wife Chris, son Gary, daughter Marie, daughter-in-law Helen, son-in-law Niall, grandchildren Darragh, Cillian, Daniel and Ryan, nieces, nephew, relatives, friends and neighbours. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Saturday, December 14 from 12 noon to 4pm. Removal on Saturday evening, December 14 to St Mary’s Church, Bruskey, Ballinagh, Co Cavan arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, December 15 at 12 noon followed by burial in Mullaghboy Cemetery.

Colum Brady, Drumcondra, Dublin / Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred on Tuesday, December 10 of Colum Brady, late of Drumcondra and formerly of Corraneary, Aughavas, Co Leitrim. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, son Enda, daughters Caraíosa, Orla and Aoife, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren Jack, Tara, Eoin, Fionn, Euan, his brothers Dermot, Aidan and Fintan, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours.

Removal on Saturday morning, December 14 to the Church of St Vincent de Paul, Marino, arriving for 10am Requiem Mass, with Funeral thereafter to Dardistown Crematorium. May he Rest in Peace.



Rosaleen O'Halloran, Portnashangan, Multyfarnham, Westmeath / Kiltormer, Galway / Clontarf, Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, December 11 of Rosaleen O'Halloran, Lake Cottage, Portnashangan, Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath and formerly of Kiltormer, Co Galway and Clontarf, Co Dublin. Deeply mourned by her loving partner, Nicky, her sister Assumpta (O'Meara, Mullingar), her brothers Liam (Dublin) and Micheál (Sligo), her brother-in-law Joe, her sister-in-law Una, her nephews, nieces, extended family, close friends and teaching colleagues. May she rest in peace.

Removal from her home to the Church of St Nicholas, Multyfarnham on Saturday morning, December 14 arriving for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery , Multyfarnham. Donations, if desired, to North Westmeath Hospice, Mary's Street, Mullingar. House private on Saturday morning please.



Christy (Kit) Murtagh, Streamstown, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his family and carers, on Thursday, December 12 of Christy (Kit) Murtagh, Streamstown, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Sadly missed by his loving wife Molly, sons Pat and Tom, daughters Ann, Catherine, Liz, Therese, Noreen and Angela, sisters Betty and Theresa, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal on Saturday, December 14 to The Church of St John the Baptist, Whitehall, arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Faughalstown Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning, please.

