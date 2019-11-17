Deaths in Longford - Sunday, November 17, 2019 - evening

Joseph (Joe) Mulvihill, The Brow Cross, Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, November 16, of Joseph (Joe) Mulvihill, The Brow Cross, Newtowncashel, Longford and formerly Claris, Newtowncashel. He was predeceased by his parents Brian and Bridget, brothers Robert, Bernard and James (Kevin), sister Pauline Hynes. Joe will be forever missed by his wife and best friend Teresa (Tess), sons Joseph and Brian, daughters-in-law Gráinne and Margaret, grandchildren Seoighe, Zara, Josh, Bláithín and Seosamh, sister Bridget (Bridie), brother-in-law Frank Hynes (Galway), sisters-in-law Mona (UK) and Kathleen, nephews, nieces and his many good neighbours and friends.

His nature was loving and giving, His heart was made of gold, And to us who truly loved him, His memory will never grow old. Rest in Peace Joe.

Reposing in his home (The Brow Cross, Newtowncashel) Eircode N39V9W2, on Monday, November 18 from 4pm until 8pm, also on Tuesday, November 19 from 4pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 20 in St Mary's Church, Newtowncashel, at 11am, followed by burial in Saints Island Cemetery.

Joseph (Joe) O'Donnell, Clough, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at home, on Sunday, November 17, of Joseph (Joe) O'Donnell, Clough, Granard, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Noreen. Sadly missed and always remembered by his loving family Mairead, Joe, Eamonn, and Michéal. His adored grandchildren Dylan, Katie, Cian, Niall, Shauna, Luke, Ella, Saoirse, Tommy, and Cathal, daughters in law Clare, Martina, and Yvonne, son in law Kieran Mc Cabe. His sisters Margie Elliffe (Mullingar) Eileen Hughes (Mullingar) and brother Seamus (Clonbroney), sisters-in-law Lena, Mary and Margaret, nieces, nephews, relatives and his large circle of friends and neighbours. May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the home of his son and daughter in law Joe and Clare at Clough, Granard, Co Longford (eircode N39 CF75) on Monday, November 18 from 3pm to 9pm and again on Tuesday, November 19 from 3pm to 9pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 20 at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Carra, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private at all other times please.

Michael Rooney, Legan, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, November 17, of Michael Rooney, Legan, Longford.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Mary Kelly (née Dinneen), 28 Retirement Village, Thomond Lodge, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred on Friday, November 15, of Mary Kelly (née Dinneen), 28 Retirement Village, Thomond Lodge, Ballymahon, Longford.

Funeral Arrangements Later



Desmond Eustace, Tullyglass Hill, Shannon, Clare / Newtowncashel, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, on Friday, November 15, of Desmond Eustace, Tullyglass Hill, Shannon, Clare and formerly of Newtowncashel, Co Longford and De Beers, Shannon. Predeceased by his beloved wife Evelyn and daughter Natalie, his sister Eithne and brothers Andy, Kieran and Fr Louis. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken daughter Sheila and son Simon. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Chris, his granddaughters Laura, Ciara, Emma and Sorcha, his grandsons Aidan, Kieran and Ryan, his brother Gerry, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Mel McNally, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Sunday, November 3, of Mel McNally, Harlow, Essex and formerly of St Bridget’s Terrace, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Catherine (Kit). Mel will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, daughter Rita, son Malcolm, grandchildren Thomas, Sophia, Erin and Katie, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Sarah, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Wednesday, November 20 from 3pm until 5pm followed by removal to St Mel’s Cathedral to arrive at 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, November 21 at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Genevieve Doherty (née Wood), Collogue, Camlane, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Tuesday, November 12, of Genevieve Doherty (née Wood), Collogue, Camlane, Edgeworthstown, Longford. She is predeceased by her husband Philip John Doherty. Genevieve will be dearly missed by her loving family, daughters Deirdre, Brigid and Sheelagh, sons-in-law Dennis and Sam, grandchildren Declan, Lillian, Brodie, Oliver and Jonah, relatives, and her many good neighbours and friends. "Beloved by family, cherished by friends".

Funeral Services will take place on Monday, November 18 at 12.30pm in St Michael's Church of Ireland, The Square, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Longford Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.





