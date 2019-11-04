Deaths in Longford - Monday, November 4, 2019

John Killian, Fermoyle, Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred in the excellent care of the staff of Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Friday, November 1, of John Killian, Fermoyle, Lanesboro, Longford. Deeply regretted by his nephew John, niece Frances, grandnieces, grandnephew, great-grandniece, great-grandnephew, neighbours, relatives and friends. RIP.

Removal on Monday, November 4 to St Mary's Church Lanesboro, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cashel Cemetery.

Irene Glennon (née Madden), Deanscurragh, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at her daughter’s residence, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, November 1, of Irene Glennon (née Madden), Deanscurragh, Longford Town, Longford. Beloved wife of the late Liam Óg. Irene will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughters Síona (Harkin) and Eimear, sons William, Darach and Ronán, daughters in law Julie, Janice and Sarah, son in law Paul, grandchildren Conor, Laura, Eva, Leah, Liam, Niamh, Anna, Maria, Patrick and Luke, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Removal on Monday, November 4 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. Family homes private please.

Philip Smyth, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred at St Vincent’s University Hospital on Thursday, October 31, of Philip Smyth, Hampton Hotel, Donnybrook, Westwood Clubs and formerly of the Star Bar, Longford. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Service on Monday, November 4 at 1pm at the Unitarian Church, St Stephen’s Green, D02 YP23, followed by cremation at 3pm at Glasnevin Crematorium, D11 EE08. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to LauraLynn Children’s Hospice, Leopardstown Road, Dublin 18 or https://www.lauralynn.ie/donate

Kevin Gralton, Rahoon Road, Shantalla, Galway / Aughnasheelin, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, October 31, of Kevin Gralton, Rahoon Road, Shantalla, Galway and formerly of Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim. Much loved father of Niamh, Michele and Patrick. Sadly missed by his daughters and son and their mother Merle, sons-in-law John and Martin, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday, November 4 at 11am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road. Funeral after Mass to Aughnasheelin cemetery, Co Leitrim. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Kevin (if preferred) to Cancer Care West. Going Home to be reunited with his parents. May he rest in peace.

Albert (Albie) Flanagan, Upper Brackernagh, Ballinasloe, Galway / Knockcroghery, Roscommon



The death occurred on Wednesday, October 30, of Albert (Albie) Flanagan, Upper Brackernagh, Ballinasloe, Galway / Knockcroghery, Roscommon. Predeceased by his beloved wife Eileen, daughter Maureen and son John. He will be sadly missed by his heart-broken family, daughter Adrienne, sons Brendan and Alfred, sister Maimie, brother Val, sons-in-law Aidan and Declan, daughters-in-law Michelle and Sinead, grandchildren Saoirse, Lauren, Cian, Darrelle, Odhrán, Elena, Aidan, Ciarán, Alex, Moya, Grace and Seán, sisters-in-law Anne, Betty, Anna and Kathleen, brothers-in-law Stanley, John and Tom, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Private removal from his residence on Monday, November 4 to St Michael's Church, Ballinasloe for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Creagh Cemetery.

