Deaths in Longford - Friday, November 1, 2019

Mark O'Brien, Carraroe, Lanesboro, Longford / Finglas, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence, on Tuesday, October 29 of Mark O'Brien, Carraroe, Lanesboro, Co Longford and formerly of Northway Estate, Finglas, Dublin.

Mark will be sadly missed by his Mam Kay, brothers Alan & Kenneth, his sister Niamh and loving son Conor, nieces, nephew, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Farrell's Funeral Home, Lanesboro on Friday November 1 from 12pm to 1:30pm, followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Lanesboro arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. House Private Please.

Philip Smyth, Dublin / Longford

The family and close friends of Philip Smyth Hampton Hotel, Donnybrook, Westwood Clubs, and formerly of the Star Bar, Dublin Road, Longford, announce his sad passing on October 31, 2019. May he rest in peace.

Marian Gilchrist, Campbell's Lane, Longford Town, Longford / Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred on Sunday, October 27, of Marian Gilchrist, Campbell's Lane, Longford Town, Longford and formerly of Shantum, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Predeceased by her parents Tommy and Peggy. Marian will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, Damien and Adrian and their father Frank, Noel and Rachel and their father Noel, sisters Ann (O’Hara), Kathleen (Miles), Ita (Sheridan), Joan (Fogarty), Dolores (Kiernan) and Bernadette (Fitzimons), brothers Mel, Martin and Sean, daughters-in-law Maree and Frances, grandchildren Sean, Ethan, Lola-Jane and Ria, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road (N39 EC81), on Friday, November 1 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday, November 2 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Eithne Cahill (née Conifrey), 27 Marian Road, Boyle, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, with her family and in the loving care of the Plunkett Home, Boyle, on Thursday, October 31, of Eithne Cahill (nee Conifrey), 27 Marian Road, Boyle, Co Roscommon.

Predeceased by her husband Liam, sisters Maureen Eileen and Peggy. Sadly missed by her son John, daughter Sheila, sister Kathleen (Drumshanbo), brother Paddy (Dublin) grandchildren Marina and Brian, her son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Celia, nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law May Cahill & Eileen Conifrey, family and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law Michael & Sheila Furey, Cashel, Boyle, (F52A099) on Friday evening, November 1 from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday, November 2 to Saint Joseph’s Church, Boyle for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery. Family time on Saturday morning please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Plunkett Home Comfort Fund.



Gerard Hoare, Rooskey, Roscommon

The death occurred on Tuesday, October 29 of Gerard Hoare, Rooskey, Co Roscommon at The Galway Clinic, Galway. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family,sisters Nessa Hanley and Philomena Beirne, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Gerard Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Rooskey on Friday, November 1, from 5pm to 6.30pm, followed by removal to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, November 2 at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery.

Tom MacIntyre, Lurganboy, Virginia, Cavan / Bailieborough, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at home in the loving care of his adored wife and soulmate Céline (née McAdam), on Wednesday, October 30, of Tom MacIntyre, Lurganboy, Virginia, and formerly of Bailieborough, Co Cavan, Poet, Playwright and Man of Letters. Dearly loved father of Deirdre, Darragh, Donal, Desmond, Tadhg and their mother Peggy. Predeceased by his brothers Fr Noel, Ciarán, Raymond and his sister Céline. He will be sadly missed by his family, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Tom will repose at his home on Friday, November 1 from 3pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 2 at 1pm in St Ann’s Church, Bailieborough, Co Cavan followed by cremation in Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan. House private at all other times, please. “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”



Rose Keighran (née McGeough), Breanross North, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Drumbear Lodge Private Nursing Home, Monaghan, in the loving care of her family and the staff of Drumbear Lodge Nursing Home), on Thursday, October 31, of Rose Keighran (née McGeough), Breanross North, Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by her beloved husband Frank. Sadly missed by her sons Francis, Declan and Aidan, daughters Pauline and Irene, sons in law Brendan and Ebbie, daughters in law Margaret, Marie and Frances, grandchildren Nigel, Lisa, Shane, Conan, Dervla, Nevin, Ciara, Dylan, Evan, Fintan, Conor and Jamie, sister Liz, brothers Paddy, Arthur, Michael and Benny, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at her home on Friday, November 1 from 12 noon until 5pm. House private at other times please. Removal on Friday at 7.30pm, arriving at St Mary's Church, Gortletteragh, Mohill at 8pm (N41HY61). Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 2 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Penrose (née Maher), 15 Carraig Mór, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of the Nursing Staff of the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Wednesday, October 30, of Mary Penrose (née Maher), 15 Carraig Mór, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Sadly missed by her loving family, her husband Johnnie, son Richard, daughter Sharon, grand-daughter Nicole, grandson Bradley, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her son Richard's residence in Balroe (Eircode N91P789) on Friday, November 1 from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning, November 2 to the Church of the Nativity, Ballynacargy, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Sonna Cemetery. House strictly private on Saturday morning, please.



Sarah Murphy (née Walsh), Donore, Multyfarnham, Westmeath / Mayo

The death occurred, in her 98th year, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, October 29, of Sarah Murphy (née Walsh), Donore, Multyfarnham, Westmeath and formerly Kilmaine, Co Mayo. Predeceased by her beloved husband John and her son Michael. Sadly missed by her sons Jim, Gerard and Walter, daughters Ena, Ursula and Bernie, daughters-in-law Deirdre and Joan, sons-in-law Christy and John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, carers, neighbours and friends. May Sarah Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, November 1 at 11am in St Nicholas' Church, Multyfarnham followed by burial in St Peter's The Rock Cemetery.



Tommy Ryan, Cloone, Leitrim / Mohill, Leitrim / Longford

The death occurred, at Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Sunday, October 27, of Tommy Ryan of Annaghamacooleen, Cloone, Leitrim / Mohill, Leitrim / Longford. Predeceased by his parents; Thomas and Mary. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother Sean (Luton), his daughter; Jacqueline, Betty, sister-in-law; Maureen, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, November 1 at 1.30pm in St Mary's Church, Cloone followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

James McDonagh, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly, at home, on Tuesday, October 29 of James McDonagh, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his brother Eamonn. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, sons Dermot, Brendan and Enda, daughters Colette and Caroline, daughters-in-law Jacqueline and Michelle, sons-in-law Mel O’ Brien and Joe Mulleady, grandchildren Megan, Aoife, Ciara, Milly, Rory, Kevin and Rachel, sister Maura, brother-in-law Kevin, sister-in-law Marian, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Friday, November 1 from 2pm until 4pm with removal to St Joseph’s Church, Leitrim Village arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, November 2 at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery. House private outside of reposing times please.

Marie Bohan (née Walpole), Treanmore, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill, on Tuesday, October 29 of Marie Bohan (nee Walpole) of Treanmore, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Drumnid, Mohill, Leitrim.

Predeceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her son; Gerry and daughter; Maureen ( Reynolds), daughter-in-law; Marie, son-in-law; Frank, grandchildren; Bernadette, Maria, Gerard and Fiona, great grandchildren, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Marie Rest in Peace.

Removal to arrive at St Patrick's Church Mohill on Friday morning, November 1 for funeral mass at 10.30am. Interment immediately afterwards to St Mary's Churchyard, Mohill.

