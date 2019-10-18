Deaths in Longford - Friday, October 18, 2019

Elizabeth ‘Lily’ Garry, (nee Reilly), Surrey / Lettergullion, Ballinamuck, Co Longford

Elizabeth ‘Lily’ Garry, (nee Reilly) died on Wednesday, October 2 at Birtley House, Bramley, Surrey and native of Lettergullion, Ballinamuck, Co Longford. She is survived by her children Helen, Mary and Sean, sons-in-law Mike and Andrew, daughter-in-law Inger , Grandchildren Charlotte, Harry, Pia and Jack, siblings Joe and Peggie and Sister-in law Mary Ann. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Friday, October 18 at St Raphael’s Church, Kingston-Upon-Thames, Surrey followed by commital at 1pm at Kingston Crematorium. There will be a reception afterwards at the Church Hall, St Raphael’s.

Joe Byrne, Dring, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family in England, on Thursday, October 10 of Joe Byrne, Leicester, England and formerly of Dring PO, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Philomena and Teresa, Dring, Co Longford.

Burial in England on October 31. Memorial Mass in St Joseph's Church, Purth, Co Longford on Friday, October 25 at 6.30pm.

John Kavanagh, Dromoughty, Gorvagh, Mohill, Leitrim / Gorey, Wexford

The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, of John Kavanagh, Dromoughty, Gorvagh, Mohill, Leitrim and formerly of Gorey Wexford.

Reposing at Lough Erril Nursing Home Oratory on Friday, October 18 from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 19 at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Mohill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please.

Valerie McKenna (née Barden), 2 Beechgrove Lawns, Monaghan Town, Monaghan / Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, on Wednesday, October 16 of Valerie McKenna (nee Barden), 2 Beechgrove Lawns, Monaghan town, Monaghan/ Mohill, Leitrim.

Sadly missed by her husband Sean, daughters Denise and Orla, sons in law Joe and Stephen, grandchildren Hannah, Emma and Alfie, sisters Alice, Dolores, Ethel, Noeleen and Caroline, brothers in law, aunt, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. RIP.

Reposing at her residence on Friday, October 18 from 2pm until 10pm. House private at other times please. Removal on Saturday, October 19 at 11.15am, arriving at St Macartan's Cathedral, Monaghan for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Joseph's Old Cemetery, Latlurcan. Family flowers only please.



Charles Thompson, Williamstown, Finea, Westmeath / Cavan

The death occurred on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 of Charles Thompson, Williamstown, Finea, Westmeath/ Cavan. Charles died suddenly at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary children Jonathan, Louise, Gareth, David, Raymond and Lisa, his seven grandchildren, mother-law Josie brother Eddie, daughters-in -law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins Billy and Shirley, nephews nieces extended family neighbours and friends. "Peace is yours, memories are ours".

Funeral Arrangements Later

Bernard McCabe, Aughnaskea, Mountnugent, Cavan / Meath



The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence in the loving care and presence of his family, on Tuesday, October 15 of Bernard McCabe, Aughnaskea, Mountnugent, Co Cavan, former proprietor of McCabe's Newsagents, The Square, Oldcastle, Co Meath. Predeceased by his daughter Marcella. Sadly missed by his devoted wife and best friend Josephine. Much loved and cherished father of Christine (Corcoran), Joseph, Bernadette (Reilly), Derek, Theresa, Dolores (Brady), Fintan, Olivia (Conaty) and Andrea (Conaty), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, his grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Survived by his brother Patsy, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, October 18 at 12 noon in St Brigid's Church, Mountnugent (A82 PX96). Interment afterwards in Ballinacree Cemetery. House Strictly Private.

Bridie Martin (née Burke), Lanesboro Street, Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Athlone, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence, surrounded by her family, in her 97th year, on Wednesday, October 16 of Bridie Martin (née Burke), Lanesboro Street, Roscommon Town, Roscommon and formerly of Brideswell, Athlone, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Gerry and by her sons Noel and Joseph. Deeply regretted by her loving family; sons Seamus (Carrick-on-Shannon), John (Galway), Eddie (Frankie - Longford), Tony (Trim), Kevin (Galway) and Cyril (Roscommon), daughters Madeleine McCormack (Tulsk) and Geraldine (Dublin), daughters-in-law Ann, Elizabeth, Sandra, Mary, Helen and Anne-Marie, sons-in-law Joe and Stephen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Mass of The Resurrection on Friday morning, October 18 in the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery. House private on Friday morning please.

