Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, September 24, 2019 - evening

Cian Neary, Templeton Glebe, Killashee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the exceptional care of the medical team and the staff of St. John’s Ward at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin, on Monday, September 23 of Cian Neary, Templeton Glebe, Killashee, Longford.

Predeceased by his grand-fathers Michael Neary and Michael Quinn and by his aunt Patricia. Cian will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his mother Evelyn, father Enda, brother Shane, grandmothers Cella and Mary, aunts, uncles, relatives and a wide circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Cian will repose at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, on Wednesday, September 25 from 4pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, September 26 in St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford, at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballinakill Cemetery, Killashee.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Aoibheann’s Pink Tie charity at www.aoibheannspinktie.ie or c/o Glennon Funeral Directors. House strictly private please.

Patrick J (Pat) Donohoe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, on Sunday, September 22 of Patrick J (Pat) Donohoe, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Anne and by his sister Rose.

Pat will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, brother Michael (Mullingar), sister Helen Williams (Derryharrow), sister Maura (Moatfarrell), sister-in-law Margaret, brother-in-law Dave, Maura’s partner Gerry, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family, good friend and neighbour Colm and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at St Joseph’s Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road on Tuesday, September 24 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Wednesday, September 25, also in the Hospital Chapel, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Branch of the Multiple Sclerosis Society c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

Tom O'Leary, Kilshrewley, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, September 23 of Tom O'Leary, Kilshrewley, Ballinalee, Longford.

Tom is now reunited with his beloved late wife Mai. He will be forever missed by his family, sons Barney, Tommy and Eugene, daughters Teresa, Bernadette, Jean, Mary, Maggie, Little Mary and Paticia, sons-in-law Sean Reilly, Tommy Daly, John McDowell, Tony Dowler and Sean Collum, daughter-in-law Denise, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours and his many great friends.

Your gentle face and patient smile, With sadness we recall, You had a kindly word for each, And died beloved by all. Rest in Peace Tom.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Tuesday, September 24 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass in The Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee on Wednesday, September 25 at 11am, followed by burial in St Emer's Cemetery, Ballinalee. House Strictly Private Please.

Elizabeth (Betty) O'Reilly (née Brady), Enaughan, Lough Gowna, Cavan / Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, September 23 of Elizabeth (Betty) O'Reilly (née Brady), Enaughan, Lough Gowna, Cavan / Aughnacliffe, Longford. Beloved wife of the late Ned, sadly missed by her loving son Eddie daughter-in-law Mary, adored grandsons Brian and Niall (Australia), brother Paddy Brady (Corfree), sister Bridie Maguire (Sallaghan), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Castle Manor Nursing Home on Wednesday, September 25 from 5pm to 7pm Funeral Mass on Thursday, September 26 at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Lough Gowna. interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House Private Please. May She Rest In Peace.

Martin (George) Smith, 2 St Phelim's Place, Cavan Town, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home in the loving care of his Family, on Tuesday, September 24 of Martin (George) Smith, 2 St Phelim's Place, Cavan Town, Cavan. Beloved son of the late Michael & Sarah Smith & Brother of the late Jimmy (Granard). Sadly missed by his loving family, Mary, Michael (Athboy), Peggy, Geraldine, Mona , Sheila (Tipperary) Oliver & Madeline, his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, all his relatives and many friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, September 24 from 6pm until 9pm & again on Wednesday, September 25 from 5pm until 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning, September 26 on foot, to the Cathedral of Saints Patrick & Felim, Cavan arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in St. Brigid’s Cemetery, Killygarry. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Palliative Care, Cavan c/o McMahon Funeral Directors, Cavan or donation boxes in the house & the Cathedral. House private on Thursday morning please. As a mark of respect to the late Martin the Maxol filling station in Killeshandra will be closed on Thursday, September 26.

Geraldine (Ger) McNamee, Brookfield, Mullingar, Westmeath / Crossdoney, Cavan

The death occurred, suddenly, at her home, on Saturday, September 21, of Geraldine (Ger) McNamee - Brookfield, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and late of Crossdoney, Co Cavan. Predeceased by her parents Peter and Mary and her brother Patrick. Ger will be very sadly missed by her loving family, Moira (Florida), Breedge (Killeshandra), Nancy (Dalkey), Frank (Deansgrange), Cathy (Mullingar), Peter (Mullingar), Margaret (London) and Michael (Drogheda), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Ger Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Gilsenan's Funeral Home, Mullingar on Tuesday, September 24 from 4pm followed by removal to the Cathedral of Christ the King arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 25 at 10am followed by burial in Drumcor Cemetery, Ballinagh, Cavan, arriving at 12.30pm approximately.

Sean Donohoe, Gortamone, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, following a short illness, on Thursday, September 19, of Sean Donohoe, Sydney, Australia and formerly Bridge House, Gortamone, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Eldest son of the late Frank and Pauline. Sean will be sadly missed by his loving wife Amanda, brothers Peter, Oliver and Declan, sisters Veronica (Beirne), Alice, Caroline (Burns) Cornafean and Paula, brothers in law Paul and Pat, sisters-in-law Eileen and Kim, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, September 27 in St Charles' Church, Ryde, Sydney. A memorial Mass will be held in St Mary's Church, Carrigallen at a later date.

