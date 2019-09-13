Deaths in Longford - Friday, September 13, 2019 - evening

Sean Duffy, Monadara, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of King's College Hospital, London, on Wednesday, September 4 of Sean Duffy, Monadara, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Deeply regretted by his brothers Danny and Eddie, his sister Nancy (Boston), nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal to St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown on Tuesday, September 17 arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 18 at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.

Pauline Brennan, Moher, Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at Roscommon University Hospital, on Friday, September 13of Pauline Brennan, Moher, Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Roscommon. She will be very sadly missed by cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Pauline Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Saturday, September 14 from 4pm until 5.30pm followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, September 16 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West.



Patrick (Paddy) Murphy, Glostermin, Gorvagh, Fenagh, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, on Wednesday, September 11 of Patrick (Paddy) Murphy, Glostermin, Gorvagh, Fenagh, Leitrim. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Bernie, his daughters Margaret, Kathleen (Kelly), Lorraine (Bohan), his son Philip, sister Bernadette, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, his beloved grandchildren, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal to St Mary’s Church, Foxfield on Friday evening, September 13 arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 14 at 12 noon followed by burial in Fenagh New Cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie