Deaths in Longford - Monday, August 5, 2019 - evening

Mary Patricia (Paddie) Connellan (née Flynn), Clua House, Tennis Court Lane, Longford Town, Longford / Whitehall, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff at Innis Ree Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Monday, August 5 of Mary Patricia (Paddie) Connellan (née Flynn), Clua House, Tennis Court Lane, Longford Town, Longford / Whitehall, Roscommon and late of Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by her brother Barra. Beloved wife of her dearly devoted husband Michael and much loved mother of Fiona, Patricia and Michael, Paddie will be sadly missed by her grandchildren James, Adam, Katie, Mia and Paddy, her son-in-law James and Patricia's partner Peter, daughter-in-law Anne, sisters Denise and Marguerite, nieces and nephews, relatives and her wide circle of friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing in Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Wednesday, August 7 from 5pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning, August 8 to St Mel's Cathedral, arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please. House private.

Breeda McKnight (née Cahill), The Old Pharmacy, Main Street, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, on Sunday, August 4 of Breeda McKnight (née Cahill), The Old Pharmacy, Main Street, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by her beloved husband Niall F. R. and her son Emmet. Loving mother to David, Niall, Mona and Fiona. Sadly missed by her brother Pat, sisters-in law Josie, Addie and her husband Frank (McGrath). Fondly remembered by her sons/daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces,nephews, cousins, carer Raymond and her many friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at The Old Pharmacy, Ballymahon on Wednesday, August 7 from 2pm until 6pm with removal to arrive at St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 8 at 12 noon followed by burial in Forgney Cemetery.

Zuzana Tomkova, Slovakia / 8 Palace Crescent, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly in Galway University Hospital, on Sunday, July 28 of Zuzana Tomkova, 8 Palace Crescent, Longford town and formerly of Slovakia.

Zuzana will be dearly missed by her heart broken family, loving husband Divakar, her darling children Vieara 12yrs, Nisarg 8yrs, Surag 5yrs, Devyani 2yrs and Meha 6 months, parents Michal and Helena, brothers Michal and Stefan, sisters Marea and Bozena, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

An Angel lived among us, A gift from God above, She showered us with kindness, And shared with us her love. Rest in Peace Zuzana.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church St, Longford, (N39KN66) on Tuesday, August 6 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal to arrive St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, on Wednesday, August 7 for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Tommy (Spike Jnr) McCormack, Tarmon, Ballinamore, Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly and unexpectedly in Croatia, on Saturday, July 27, 2019 of Tommy (Spike) McCormack Jnr, Tarmon, Ballinamore, Leitrim/ Bohermore, Galway.

He will be dearly missed by his heartbroken wife Karen, his parents Tommy & Teresa, sisters Elaine, Majella, Leona and his beloved twin Emma, parents-in-law Joe & Rita Guthrie, sisters-in-law Michelle & Danielle, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and his extended family. 'Spike' was loved far and wide and he will be sadly missed by all his neighbours, work colleagues, those who knew him through his many sporting endeavours and by his huge circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his family home in Tarmon, Ballinamore on Monday, August 5 from 3pm until 6pm. (Family time thereafter). Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore on Monday evening, August 5 arriving at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 6 at 12 noon followed by burial in Oughteragh cemetery, Ballinamore. Family time outside of reposing hours and please honour this request. Family Flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, if desired to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Rosemary Lavin, Elphin Street, Boyle, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of all the staff at the Plunkett Nursing Home Boyle, on Sunday, August 4, of Rosemary Lavin, Elphin Street, Boyle, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly of Lackin P.O. Strokestown. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Elizabeth, her brother Vin and her sisters Patricia and Myra. She will be sadly missed by her brother Jer. nieces, nephews, sister-in-law Moria, together with their families, relatives and good friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle on Monday, August 5 from 5pm until 6.30pm followed by removal to St Joseph's Church, Boyle to arrive at 7p.m. Funeral Mass on Tuesday August 6 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery.

