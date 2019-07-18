Deaths in Longford - Thursday, July 18, 2019

Margaret Connor, Cashelbeg, Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, on Tuesday, July 16, of Margaret Connor, Cashelbeg, Lanesboro, Longford. Predeceased by her brothers Ned, Mike and Mattie and sister Mary Bridget. Deeply regretted by her brother Johnny, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephew, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday, July 18 from 3pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Lanesboro arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, July 19 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Cashel Cemetery.

Mary Belton (née Donlon), Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, on Wednesday, July 17, of Mary Belton (née Donlon), Kenagh, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Liam. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family, sons Louis, Derek, Cyril, Liam and Shane. Daughter Mary, brother Thomas Noel, sisters Antoinette, Marguerite and Colette. Grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, this Friday afternoon, July 19 from 2.30pm until 5.30pm followed by removal to arrive at St Dominic's Church, Kenagh at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 20 at 11am, followed by burial in Moydow Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Haematology/Oncology Unit in Tullamore Hospital.

Gerard Strange, Harbour Road, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Tarmonbarry, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, following an illness bravely borne at the University Hospital Galway, on Friday, July 12, of Gerard Strange, Harbour Road, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon and formerly Park Road, Longford. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Louise (née Beirne), sons David and Steven, daughter-in-law Nicole, brothers Robert and Noel, sisters Joan (McLoughlin) and Mary (Farrell) - (deceased), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand nieces, and a wide circle of friends across the world.

Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, Thursday July 18 at 12 noon. Private cremation to take place at Lakeland Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West care of Crosby & Rogers Funeral Undertakers. House private at all times.

Liam & Susan Reilly, New York, Lough Gowna, Cavan / Longford

The deaths have occurred of Liam Reilly and Susan Verland (nee Reilly) New York and formerly Corfree, Lough Gowna, Co Cavan. Liam died on July 14 2018 in New York, and his sister Susan Verland died on November 5 2006 in New York. They are predeceased by their parents Thomas and Kate, brothers Seamus and Paul, sisters Kathleen and Mary, and Susan's husband Mike. Liam will be forever missed by his wife Sheila, son Meadthe and daughter Natasha. Susan will also be forever missed by her daughters Susan and Diane.

Both Liam and Susan will be forever remembered by their family, brothers Martin (Gowna), Colm and Danny (England) and Gerard (Ballinagh), sisters Annette (Roscommon) and Ellie (USA), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and their many friends here in Ireland and the USA.

Time passes, love remains. May they both rest in peace.

Funeral Mass for both Liam and Susan will take place on Thursday, July 18 at 12 noon in The Holy Family Church, Lough Gowna, Co Cavan followed by interment of their ashes in the local cemetery.

Tommy Prior, Antfield, Aughamore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred on Tuesday, July 16 of Tommy Prior, Antfield, Aughamore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim, in the loving care of all the staff of St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Deeply missed by his loving wife Olive, sons Christopher and Simon and daughter Laura, brother John, sisters Sheila and Carrol, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt, uncle, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in St Patrick's Hospital Chapel on Thursday, July 18 from 5.15pm to 6.30pm with removal to St Mary's Church, Annaduff to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, July 19 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please. Donations, if desired, to St. Patrick's Hospital Patient Comfort Fund.

Patrick (Paddy) Brennan, Donore, Multyfarnham, Westmeath / Dunmore, Galway

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Bethany House Nursing Home, Tyrrellspass, on Monday, July 15 of Patrick ‘Paddy’ Brennan, Donore, Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath and late of Cappagh, Dunmore, Co Galway. Beloved brother of the late Bernadette (Loughrey), deeply regretted by his sisters, Margaret, Mary and Breda, brother Tom, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Paddy Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Gilsenan’s Funeral Home, Mullingar, on Thursday, July 18 from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm arriving at St Nicholas Church, Multyfarnham, at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, July 19 at 12 noon followed by burial in St Peter The Rock Cemetery, Multyfarnham.

