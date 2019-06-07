Deaths in Longford - Friday, June 7, 2019

Anthony (Tony) Coundland, Aughnahowna, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and after a long illness borne with great dignity at Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Wednesday, June 5 of Anthony (Tony) Coundland, Aughnahowna, Ardagh, Longford and late of 38 Devine Crescent, Edgeworthstown and London. Predeceased by his wife Penney and his parents Eileen and John. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Marie Cox (Edgeworthstown), Lilley Galvin (Ardagh) and Peggy Carberry (Longford), his brother Aidan (Ardagh), brother-in-law Paddy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Friday morning, June 7 to St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Maura Dodrill (née O'Farrell), Tullaghan, Mullingar, Westmeath / Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home in her family’s loving embrace, on Tuesday, June 4 of Maura Dodrill (née O’Farrell) – Tullaghan, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and formerly of Cloncullen, Ballymahon, Co Longford. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Kieran, adoring mother of Clodagh, much loved daughter of Sadie and Brian and cherished sister of Sean and Tara (O’Connor). Maura will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family; parents-in-law Marie and Paddy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Maura Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, June 7 at 12 noon in the Cathedral of Christ the King followed by burial in Walshestown Cemetery. Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to LARCC, Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath or Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at St James’ Hospital, Dublin. Family homes private please.

Mary Pat Cullen (née Faughnan), Harold's Cross, Dublin / Dromod, Leitrim

The death occurred, unexpectedly, at St James’s Hospital, on Tuesday, June 4 of Mary Pat Cullen (née Faughnan), Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W and formerly of Dromod, Co Leitrim. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy and loving sister of Bernard, Timothy, Henry and the late Pádraig. She will be very sadly missed by her loving brothers, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday, June 7 at 11.30am in the Church of St Paul of the Cross, Mount Argus followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Arthritis Ireland, 1 Clanwilliam Square, Dublin 2 or www.arthritisireland.ie. May she rest in peace.

