Deaths in Longford - Thursday, June 6, 2019

Anthony (Tony) Coundland, Aughnahowna, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and after a long illness borne with great dignity at Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Wednesday, June 5 of Anthony (Tony) Coundland, Aughnahowna, Ardagh, Longford and late of 38 Devine Crescent, Edgeworthstown and London. Predeceased by his wife Penney and his parents Eileen and John. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Marie Cox (Edgeworthstown), Lilley Galvin (Ardagh) and Peggy Carberry (Longford), his brother Aidan (Ardagh), brother-in-law Paddy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the home of his sister Marie Cox, 38 Devine Crescent, Edgeworthstown, on Thursday, June 6 from 3pm onwards. Removal on Friday morning, June 7 to St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Maura Dodrill (née O'Farrell), Tullaghan, Mullingar, Westmeath / Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home in her family’s loving embrace, on Tuesday, June 4 of Maura Dodrill (née O’Farrell) – Tullaghan, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and formerly of Cloncullen, Ballymahon, Co Longford. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Kieran, adoring mother of Clodagh, much loved daughter of Sadie and Brian and cherished sister of Sean and Tara (O’Connor). Maura will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family; parents-in-law Marie and Paddy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Maura Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Gilsenan’s Funeral Home on Thursday, June 6 from 4pm with removal to the Cathedral of Christ the King arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, June 7 at 12 noon followed by burial in Walshestown Cemetery. Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to LARCC, Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath or Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at St James’ Hospital, Dublin. Family homes private please.

Margaret (Peggy) Hughes (née Smyth), formerly of Annaly Park, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St Joseph’s Hospital, Longford, on Saturday, June 1 of Margaret (Peggy) Hughes (née Smyth), formerly of Annaly Park, Longford Town, Longford. Beloved wife of the late Pascal. Peggy will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughters Marie, Lynda and Anne, sons Paul, Mario, Mark, Emlyn and Eddie, daughter-in-law, grandchildren ,great–grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Removal on Thursday, June 6 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Mary Pat Cullen (née Faughnan), Harold's Cross, Dublin / Dromod, Leitrim

The death occurred, unexpectedly, at St James’s Hospital, on Tuesday, June 4 of Mary Pat Cullen (née Faughnan), Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W and formerly of Dromod, Co Leitrim. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy and loving sister of Bernard, Timothy, Henry and the late Pádraig. She will be very sadly missed by her loving brothers, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Rom Massey & Sons Funeral Home, 1-3 Dolphin’s Barn, SCR, from 10am on Thursday, June 6 prior to removal to the Church of St Paul of the Cross, Mount Argus, arriving at 5.15pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, June 7 after 11.30am Mass to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Arthritis Ireland, 1 Clanwilliam Square, Dublin 2 or www.arthritisireland.ie. May she rest in peace.

Mary Mallon (née Finn), Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Bunclody, Wexford

The death occurred, at St James' Hospital Dublin, on Tuesday, June 4 of Mary Mallon (nee Finn) Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim, formerly Killmyshal, Bunclody Co Wexford. Beloved wife of Micheal, and dear mother of Peter, Seamus, Brian, Kevin & baby Martin who died at Birth. Sadly missed by her family, her daughters-in-law Mary, Ann Marie, Edel & Clare, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday, June 6 in St Michael's Church, Bornacoola followed by burial immediately afterwards in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Please note one way traffic system in operation with entry from Clooncarne Crossroads, please follow directional signs.



Kathleen McGowan Derravaragh Mews, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly, on Saturday, June 1 of Kathleen McGowan, Derravaragh Mews, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Deeply regretted by her loving son Dwain, daughter Tiffany, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Kathleen rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, June 6 at 11am in St Michael's Church, Castlepollard. Burial afterwards in Whitehall Cemetery.





