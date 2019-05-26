Deaths in Longford - Sunday, May 26, 2019 - evening

Bernard Casey, Lisnagan, Newtowncashel, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on Sunday, May 26 of Bernard Casey, Lisnagan, Newtowncashel, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Frank and Bea and by his brother Gerry. Bernard will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, wife Michelle (nee Kenny), daughter Eilís, sons Daniel and Luke, daughter in law Genevieve, granddaughter Eveanna, sisters Bernadette, Colette , Miriam, Suzanne and Siobhán, mother in law Rose, father in law Michael, sisters-in-law Maranna and Teresa, brothers in law Tim, Jim-Frank, Joe, Anthony and Michael, aunt Clare, uncle Joe, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence (Postcode N39 EY13) on Monday, May 27 from 4pm until 8pm and again on Tuesday, May 28 from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday, May 29 to arrive at The Church of the Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Cashel Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Cancer Research at the Mater Foundation, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Christy Meade, Connolly Crescent, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, May 26 of Christy Meade, Connolly Crescent, Longford Town, Longford. Formerly of Ballinvana, Elton, Co. Limerick. Predeceased by his parents James and Margaret and by his brother Michael.

Christy will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Mary-Jane (nee Bohan), daughter Majella (Beattie), son John-Gerard, son in law Tom, brothers John, Maurice, Jimmy, Billy, Patsy and Johnny, sisters Peggy, Lizzie, Mary and Bridget, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Dylan, Nickita, Calen and Amber, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral home, Ballinalee Road, on Monday, May 27 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8.30pm. Removal on Tuesday, May 28 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care,c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Hillary O'Sullivan, Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and the caregivers at Costello's Nursing Home, on Sunday, May 26 of Hillary O'Sullivan, Lanesboro, Longford. Adored husband of Vera and father of the late Kathleen, Brendan, Valerie, Jennifer and Catherine. Lovingly remembered by his brothers Vincent, Noel, Michael, Val and sister Rosaleen, his grandchildren Amy, Danny, Lara, Doireann, Oran, Roisin, Ben and Leah. Sadly missed by his extended family, neighbours and friends. RIP.

Reposing at his residence on Monday, May 27 from 4pm to 9pm. Removal on Tuesday, May 28 to St Mary's Church, Lanesboro, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. House Private Tuesday morning please. Family flowers only.

Gerry Igoe, Clooncolligan, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at the Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, on Saturday, May 25 of Clooncolligan, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim / Longford and Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey. Survived by his brothers, Benny and Seamus, and sister Sheila (O'Reilly), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Gerry Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, May 27 at 11am in St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery.

David Norris, Rathmore, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred at home (tragically), after an accident, on Thursday, May 23 of David Norris, Rathmore, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Youngest son of the late Joseph and Marjorie Norris (Rathmore, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford), and beloved brother of Bill, Richard, Doreen and Joe, caring brother-in-law of Vera, the late Sylvia, Davy and Eileen, loving uncle to nieces and nephews; will be sadly missed by the entire family circle and neighbours.

Funeral Service (Monday May 27) at 2pm at Gowna Church of Ireland, Gowna, Co Cavan followed by committal at St Thomas's, Colmcille, Aughnacliffe.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St Thomas's Church, Colmcille c/o Michael Dolan Undertaker. I WILL DWELL IN THE HOUSE OF THE LORD FOREVER. Psalm 23 v. 6.

Michael O'Reilly, Moor, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and doctors of the ICU at the Mater Hospital, Dublin, on Friday, May 24 of Michael O'Reilly, Moor, Ardagh, Longford. (Ex Reilly Brothers Kitchens Ltd.) Sadly missed by his loving wife Eibhlín, his daughters Monica (Kilkenny), Anne, Fionnuala and his son Michael, son-in-law Robert, his sisters Bridget King (Sligo) and Anna Mary Dolan (Kenagh), his brothers Patrick, Seamus, John, Brian and Frank, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, May 27 at 12 noon in St Brigid's Church, Ardagh. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Lung Fibrosis Association, Ireland, in care of Paschal Lyons, Funeral Director, Ardagh. House private on Sunday please.

Andrew Lyons, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at the residence of his niece Angela and her husband Francis McNerney, Fostra, Aughnacliffe, on Thursday, May 23 of Andrew Lyons, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Matt and Maisie, brothers Mick, Paddy and Matty. Formerly of Clonoon, Woodford, Co Galway.

Andrew will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, brother Martin (Mount Lucas, Tullamore), Brendan (Navan), Dan (Moyvilla, Oranmore), sisters Teresa Tully (Clondalkin), Gertie McNerney (Edenmore), Veronica Reid (Tallaght), Dympna Lyons (Rush) and Irene Ryan (Rochfortbridge), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends both in Longford and Galway. May he rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Monday, May 27, in St Brendan’s Church, Looscaun, Co Galway with interment afterwards in Gortaganna Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Longford Branch of the Alzheimer’s.

Mary Ellen Fletcher (née Cox), Cuilbeg Cloonshannagh, Rooskey, Roscommon / Tarmonbarry, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at her home, on Monday, May 6, 2019 of Mrs Mary Ellen Fletcher (nee Cox) Shepherds Bush, London and formerly Cuilbeg, Cloonshannagh, Rooskey, Co Roscommon. RIP. Predeceased by her husband Jack. Forever missed by her loving daughter Helena, son-in-law Lee, grandson Lucas, nephew Tony and Peadar, their wives Rose and Bridie, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Monday morning, May 27 to St Anne’s Church, Slatta for 12 noon Mass. Burial afterwards in Scramogue Cemetery. Enquiries to Crosby Rogers Funeral Directors 086 600 5530.

Rose McIntyre, Camber, Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred, at Castlemanor Nursing Home, Drumalee, Cavan, on Sunday, May 19 of Rose McIntyre of Camber, Cloone, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her sisters; Mary and Bridget and her brother; John.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her nieces; Breege McNamee (Cloone), Bernie McArdle (Coootehill) and Maura Brady (New York), her nephews; Vincent McBrien (Cloone), Sean McBrien and Noel McBrien (New York), grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, May 27 in St Mary’s Church, Cloone at 12 noon followed by burial in Tuberpatrick Cemetery, Ballinamuck, Co Longford. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Patient Comfort Fund, Castlemanor Nursing Home c/o McKeon Funeral Directors Cloone or any family member.

Kathleen Martin, Moranstown, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Saturday, May 25 of Kathleen Martin, Moranstown, Ballynacargy, Westmeath and formerly of Paddenstown, Ballynacargy. She will be sadly missed by her loving brother Joe, sisters Mary (Molly), Eileen and Roseann, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, friends and the local community in Ballynacargy. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at the Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham, on Monday evening, May 27 from 5pm to 7pm with removal to Ballynacargy Church to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, May 28 at 11 am with burial afterwards to Milltown Cemetery.

Francis Shanley, Currycramp, Bornacoola, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly, after a traffic accident in Australia, on Wednesday, May 8 of Francis Shanley, Currycramp, Bornacoola, Leitrim. House strictly private please.

Funeral arrangements to be announced.

