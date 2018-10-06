Deaths in Longford - Saturday, October 6, 2018

Ann Egan (née Cunningham), Tenelick, Colehill, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, October 4 of Ann Egan (nee Cunningham), Tenelick, Colehill, Longford and formerly Moate, Co Westmeath.

Beloved wife of the late Pat Egan. Dearest mother to Noleen, Jimmy, Anna and Kate. much loved grandma to Danial, Siobhan, Sean, Darragh, Patrick, Sarah, Emily, Conor and James. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Joanna, son-in-law Alan and Noleen's partner David. Her sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her son Jimmy's house, Tenelick, Colehill, on Saturday October 6 from 12 noon until 5pm followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Abbeyshrule to arrive at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, October 7 at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Pat Yorke, No 4 Lisbrack, Longford Town, Longford / Moydow, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home in the loving care of his family, on Thursday, October 4 of Pat Yorke, No 4 Lisbrack, Longford Town, Longford and formerly Moydow, Longford.

Pat will be forever missed by his wife Phyllis, sons James and Patrick, step-sons Timmy and Stephen, step-daughters Emma, Janette, Joanna and Jacinta, step-grandchildren Owen, Shelly, Áine, Andrew, Aaron, Angus, Conan, Aideen, Aimee, Abbie and Mason. mother-in-law Mai Kelly (Moydow), sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

In life we loved you dearly, In death we love you still, In our hearts you hold a place, That no one could ever fill. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford on Saturday, October 6 at 1pm followed by burial in Moydow Cemetery.





John Scally, Anrattabeg, Lanesboro, Roscommon

The death occurred on Sunday September 23, 2018 of John Scally, Anrattabeg, Lanesboro, Roscommon, peacefully after a short illness bravely borne in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Beloved son of the late Tom and Annie Scally, Anrattabeg, Lanesboro, and much loved father of John, John is deeply regretted by his loving son, Ernesta John's mother, his devoted sister Caroline, brothers Kevin and Donal, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, extended family and close friends.

Memorial Mass for the happy repose of his soul will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon, on Saturday October 6 at 11am followed by interment of his ashes in Cloontuskert Cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie