Deaths in Longford - Friday, August 31, 2018

Michael Kane, Longford road, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at his residence in the loving care of his family, on Thursday, August 30 of Michael Kane, Longford road, Drumlish, Longford. Predeceased by his brothers Jimmy & Alex and sister Mary Rose. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, wife Kathleen, sons and daughters, Paraic, Seamus, Kathleen, Michael, Alex, Deidre, Jerome, Carmel, Brean and Mairead, brother Brian, sons-in-law Vinny, Raf, Barry and Paddy, daughters-in-law Caroline, Lucy, Margaret and Rachel, grandchildren, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal from his residence on Friday evening, August 31 to St Mary's Church, Drumlish arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, September 1 at 11am followed by burial in Drumlish new cemetery. House is strictly family only please.

Pearl ‘Margaret’ Leahy (née Mahon), Glack, Park Road, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, August 29 of Pearl ‘Margaret’ Leahy (nee Mahon) Glack, Park Road, Longford.

Beloved wife of Maurice, deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons Michael, Tom, Maurice Junior and David, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at St Joseph’s Hospital, Chapel Dublin Road, Longford on Friday, August 31 from 3.30pm with prayers at 5pm followed by removal to St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday September 1 at 11am, burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. House private please.

John Comiskey, Elphin Street, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred of John Comiskey, Leeds and formerly of Elphin Street, Strokestown, Roscommon.

Always remembered and sorely missed by his loving wife Barbara, son John, daughter Claire, all his grandchildren, nieces and nephews, all his brothers and sisters, family and friends.

A Memorial Mass will take place on Saturday, September 1 at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Elphin Street, Strokestown to remember the life of our beloved John who died on October 30, 2017 in Leeds. Burial of ashes in Strokestown Cemetery thereafter.

Kevin Galligan, Maynooth Park, Maynooth, Kildare / Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at The Hermitage Clinic, after a short illness, on Wednesday, August 29 of Kevin Galligan, Maynooth Park, Maynooth, Co Kildare & late of Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Angela, daughters Celine & Elaine, son Garret, brothers Eugene & Peter, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Friday morning, August 31 at 11.30am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Maynooth for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

Robert Quinn, Fenagh, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Mowlan Nursing Home, Sligo, on Tuesday, August 28 of Robert Quinn, Fenagh, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his mother Rosanna and grandparents Eugene and Loretta. Deeply regretted and lovingly remembered by his uncle Fred, aunt Caroline, aunt Ger and uncle Dave, cousins, relatives and friends. May Robert Rest In Peace.

Removal on Friday morning August 31 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Fenagh for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, to Muscular Dystrophy Ireland.

Gertrude ‘Trudy’ Curran, Derradda, Corraleehan, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Tuesday, August 28 of Gertrude ‘Trudy’ Curran, Derradda, Corraleehan, Ballinamore, Leitrim & Dublin, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at St Francis Hospice, Raheny, Dublin.

Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Cáit (Castleblayney), Pauline (USA), brother Frank (USA), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday, August 31 at 11am in St Brigid’s Church, Corraleehan followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret ‘Mags’ Dunleavy (née Kemple), Coolnafarna, Ballyhaunis, Mayo / Moylough, Galway / Castlerea, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at the Bons Secours Hospital Galway surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, August 30 of Margaret ‘Mags’ Dunleavy (née Kemple) Coolnafarna, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo and late of Moylough, Co Galway. Deeply regretted by her devoted and loving husband Pat. Her brothers and sisters Rose Scully (Carlow), Mary Farrell (Bailieborough), Anne Scully (Boston), Noreen Donnellan (Mountbellew), Brid Kemple Walsh (Dublin), Dominic Kemple (Moylough), Bernie Kemple Lynch (Boyle), Tony Kemple (Longford), and Fintan Kemple (Carnews), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McDonagh's Funeral Home, Castlerea on Friday evening, August 31 from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St Brigid's Church, Cloonbonniffe. Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 1 at 12 noon with Interment in St Joseph's Cemetery, Castlerea. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o McDonagh Funeral Directors Castlerea. Solas na bhFlaitheas ar a hanam dílis.

