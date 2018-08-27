Deaths in Longford - Monday, August 27, 2018 - evening

Evelyn Gannon (née Nerney), Mountdillon, Curraghroe, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, August 26 of Evelyn Gannon (nee Nerney), Mountdillon, Curraghroe, Roscommon.

Beloved wife of the late Johnie. She will be sadly missed by her loving sons Tom, John and Peter, her daughters Maureen, Eileen, Catherine, Martina, Elizabeth, Beatrice and Colette, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, Hannah and Roisin, daughters-in-law, sons- in-law, sisters Rita Barry (London), Bridget Sweeney (London), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown on Tuesday, August 28 from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday, August 29 to St Cecilia's Church, Curraghroe to arrive for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in Scramogue Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of, if desired, to Roscommon Palliative Care.

Luke Arkins, Pottlebawn, Kilcogy, Cavan / Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at home in the loving care of his family, on Sunday, August 26 of Luke Arkins, Pottlebawn, Kilcogy, Cavan / Westmeath. Predeceased by his daughter Rosetta. Sadly missed by his loving wife Nellie daughters Evelyn and Cathy sons-in-law Kevin and Andy, grandchildren Amber and Noah, sisters Rose, Bridie, Margaret and Philomena, brother Jimmy, extended family neighbours and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing in Briody's Funeral Home Kilnaleck, on Monday evening, August 27 from 5.30pm until 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, August 28 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Mullahoran at 11am. Internment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please.

Una Mann (née Cox), Catherinestown, Gaybrook, Mullingar, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 93rd year, surrounded by her loving family, in the tender care of the staff and nurses at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Saturday, August 25 of Una Mann (nee Cox) Catherinestown, Gaybrook, Mullingar. Una will be deeply missed by her husband Ned, daughters Mena and Pauline (Nally), son Dermot, son-in-law Martin, daughter-in-law Margaret, grandchildren Maria, Ciara, David and Louise, nephews, nieces, relatives and wide circle of friends.May Una Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Shaw's Funeral Home on Monday, August 27 from 4pm until 6pm with removal thereafter to The Cathedral of Christ the King, Mullingar, arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass at 10am on Tuesday morning, August 28 followed by burial in Kilronan Cemetery.

House Private Please. Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Glencar Unit, Laurel Lodge, Longford.

Richie Flynn, Rowanberry, Farnaught, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, at Mullingar General Hospital, on Sunday, August 26 of Richie Flynn, Rowanberry, Farnaught, Mohill, Leitrim. Recently predeceased by his father Liam. Beloved husband of Trish and devoted father of Liam and Róisín, loving son of Helen and dear brother of Sinéad. He will be deeply missed by his extended family, friends, neighbours and colleagues in the IFA and aquaculture industry. ‘There is a light that never goes out’.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, August 28 from 4pm to 9pm. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, on Wednesday, August 29 to arrive for 11am Funeral Mass. Cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. House private at all other times. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the RNLI.

