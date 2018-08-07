Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, August 7, 2018

Bridie Cunningham (née Daly), Barrack Street, Granard, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, August 1 of Bridie Cunningham (nee Daly), Barrack Street, Granard, Longford, died at Mullingar Regional Hospital.

Sadly missed by her husband Paddy, sons Christopher, Jamie, and Adam, her sister Margaret, and brother Gene, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday, August 7 from 1pm until 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, August 8 to St Mary's Church, Granard, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery Castletown, Finea. Family time on Wednesday morning please.

Gemma McGee, Smear, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly in the Mater Hospital, Dublin surrounded by her family, on Saturday, August 4 of Gemma McGee, Smear, Aughnacliffe, Longford, aged 24 years. Gemma will be dearly missed by her heartbroken parents John and Rosaleen, her loving brothers John, Niall and Darren, grandmother Mary, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and her many friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.



Leo Fagan, Simonstown, Coole, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly, but peacefully, at his home, on Friday, August 3 of Leo Fagan, Simonstown, Coole, Westmeath. Predeceased by his younger brother Dessie. Very sadly missed by his loving family, brother Michael, nephews Anthony and Matthew, nieces Claire, Fiona and Olivia, sisters-in-law Marie and Kay, grandnephews, grandniece, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Leo rest in peace.

Reposing at his brother Michael’s residence in Coolure, Coole, Mullingar on Wednesday, August 8 from 5pm, concluding with night prayers at 8pm. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coole on Thursday, August 9, arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Whitehall Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.

Michael ‘Mike’ Curran, Southill, Delvin, Westmeath / Cornamona, Galway

The death occurred, suddenly, on Friday, August 3 of Michael ‘Mike’ Curran, Edmonton, Canada and formerly of Southill, Delvin, Co Westmeath and Cornamona, Co Galway. Loving husband of Mary-Ann and father of James, John, Michael and Maureen. Mike will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, sisters Sarah McKernan (Monaghan) and Breda Kiernan (Johnstown, Delvin), his brother in law, grandchildren, nephews and nieces, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Funeral and burial will take place in Canada on Friday next, August 10.

Mass for the repose of Mike's soul will take place in the Church of the Assumption, Delvin on Friday next, August 10 also at 9.30am. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

