Deaths in Longford - Monday, July 30, 2018 (Evening)

Robert Dobson, Rooskeynamona, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday July 29, 2018 of Robert Dobson, Rooskeynamona, Mohill, Co Leitrim, at Sligo General Hospital.

Very dearly loved son of Georgina and the late Desmond and much loved brother of Elaine and Desmond. He will be sadly missed by his nieces Amy, Ella and Maya, nephew Finlay, brother-in-law Miller, sister-in-law Coty, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal to St Mary's Parish Church, Mohill on Wednesday August 1st via Drumod and Rooskeynamona for Funeral Service at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the charity Grow c/o William Foster, Funeral Director, Ricehill, Crossdoney, Cavan.

Mary Anne Mooney (née Gibney), Leitrim, Dring, Longford/Cavan

The death occurred on Sunday July 29, 2018 of Mary Anne Mooney (nee Gibney), Leitrim, Dring, Co Longford, peacefully at her residence.

Predeceased by her husband Tommie, Mary Anne is deeply regretted by her loving son Seamus, daughters Mary, Anna, Pauline, Brenda and Thelma, sister, Elizabeth Briody, Loch Gowna, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence on Monday July 30, 2018 from 4-10pm and again on Tuesday July 31 from 11am to 4pm with removal to St. Columba’s Church, Mullinalaghta arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 1 2018 at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in local cemetery.

Rita Keenan (née O'Connor), Lisanedan, Old Road, Ardagh, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, July 29, 2018 of Rita Keenan (née O'Connor), Lisanedan, Old Road, Ardagh, Longford, peacefully, in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

Sadly missed by her loving husband John Joe, her son John and her daughters Bernadette Power (Portumna) and Barbara McCormack (Enfield), grandchildren Clodagh and Killian, her sister Rose Lysaght (Dublin), her sons-in-law Cormac and Colin, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home Chapel, Edgeworthstown on Monday from 4pm with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday to St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore, care of Paschal Lyons, Funeral Director, Ardagh.

Mary (Mel) Logan (née Conlon) Annaghderg, Gorvagh, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred on Saturday, July 28, 2018 of (Mel) Logan (nee Conlon), Annaghderg, Gorvagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Michael and sister Patricia, Mary is deeply regretted by her sons Micheal and Sean, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother and sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill, today, Sunday, from 6-8pm and reposing at her home on Monday from 12 noon to 4pm, with removal to St Joseph's Church, Gorvagh, to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Fenagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Arus Carolan Nursing Home.

