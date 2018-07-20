Deaths in Longford - Friday July 20, 2018 (Evening)

Sheila Flanagan (née Smyth), Well Road, Cork City, Cork / Granard, Longford/Clare

The death occurred on Friday July 20, 2018 of Sheila Flanagan (nee Smyth), Douglas, Cork and late of Granard, Co Longford, peacefully, at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick and loving mother of Maria and Patricia (Trish) and dear sister of the late Annie and Bridget (Beasie), Sheila will be sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Hugh, niece, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday July 24 from 4-7pm. Reception prayers on Wednesday July 25 at 10.45am in The Church of Our Lady Of Lourdes, Ballinlough followed by Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael’s Cemetery, Blackrock. Donations in lieu of flowers to Marymount Hospice or The Alzeimer Society of Ireland.

Elizabeth McGinley (née McTague), Kintogher, Sligo / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday July 19, 2018 of Elizabeth McGinley (nee McTague), Kintogher, Sligo and formerly Church Street, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Brentwood Manor, Convoy, Co Donegal.

Wife of the late Danny and dearly loved mother of Larissa, Trevor, Clodagh and Natasha Elizabeth will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, brothers Michael, Noel, Hugh, Dave and Raymond, sisters Geraldine and Bernadette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home at Kintogher, Sligo from 4-9pm on Friday July 20th.

Removal from her home on Saturday morning July 21 to Saint Colmcille's Church, Rathcormac, Sligo to arrive for Mass of Christian burial at 11am.

Burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Little Sisters of the Poor, Raheny, Co Dublin C/O Seamus Feehily and Son Funeral Director, Pearse Road, Sligo. House private to family Saturday morning please.

Michael Kelleher Drumhaldry, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, July 19 2018 of Michael Kelleher Drumhaldry, Carrigallen, Leitrim, peacefully at St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Dublin surrounded by his loving family.

Michael is deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Christina, daughters Caroline and Martina, sons Michéal and Kieran, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brothers John and Fr Frank, sisters Rose and Teresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his home tomorrow, Friday, from 2-6pm with house private at all other times please. Removal on Friday evening to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Drumeela at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Dublin c/o Gorby Funeral Directors, Newtowngore.

Anthony (Tony) WARD, London and formerly of Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, July 18 of Anthony (Tony) Ward, London and formerly of Teffia Park, Longford after a short illness borne with great dignity.

Predeceased by his parents Joe and Kathleen and recently by his sister Linda (Moran), Anthony will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his sisters Valerie and Martina, brothers Gerard, Joseph and Tommy, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles and many relations and friends.

Cremation has taken place in London, but a memorial service celebrating Tony’s life will take place on Saturday, July 21 in Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, at 12 o’clock. There will be an opportunity to sympathise with the family after the service. Interment of ashes will take place in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

